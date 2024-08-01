 Skip to main content
Maserati to unveil super sports car at Monterey Car Week

Our guess is the new super sports car will be all-electric

By
New Maserati super sports car to premier during Monterey Car Week
Maserarti / Maserati

Like everyone else, we’ll have to wait to find out pretty much anything about Maserati’s new super sports car. Still, now we know the Modena, Italy-based automaker plans to unveil its new halo car during Monterey Car Week 2024.

To be more precise, on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 9:12 A.M. PST, Giovanni Perosino and Klaus Busse, respectively Maserati’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Head of Design, will introduce the new car. It will be interesting to learn if the exact hour and minute have a special meaning to Maserati or if there’s another reason for that level of specificity.

Why the mystique about the new Maserati super sports car?

Maserati MCXtrema on a wet race track right front direct view.
This car is so mysterious that Maserati isn’t even revealing its name ahead of time, similar to the Bugatti Tourbillon launch earlier this summer.

All we can really do is guess, but Maserati may have given some clues. When we attended a round table with Maserati’s Formula E racing team in June, electrification was on everyone’s mind. “Formula E is the future,” was the message we received loud and clear. And the message doesn’t remain only on the racetrack. The all-electric Maserati Folore convertible is another sign that the new car gets its power exclusively from batteries.

In a news release announcing the date and time of the unveiling, Maserati wrote, “This powerful car—designed, developed, and produced entirely in Italy by Maserati—inherits the racing spirit of the Maserati GT2, the spearhead of the Modena brand’s racing production; at the same time, it is a further evolution of the MC20, the Trident’s halo car, first equipped with the unmistakable V6 Nettuno engine.

I highlighted parts of the paragraph above because I think the underlying message is that, as the spiritual successor to the GT2, the new super sports car will have a more advanced powertrain than the still-awesome V6 Nettuno because it has evolved to electric power.

And then, a few paragraphs later, the release states, “The highly anticipated new leading light in the Maserati range will be the focus of this electrifying American show…

In the absence of other hard information, I’d say Maserati is delivering the message with great clarity without revealing specifics.

Of course, since Maserati has also been public about its plans to go 100% electric, it doesn’t take complex prognostication to pin that plan on its next super-secret car.

What else is Maserati bringing to Monterey Car Week?

Maserati MCXtrema on a wet race track left front three-quarter view.
The annual gathering of motorsports enthusiasts during Monterey Car Week in California will occur from August 14 to 19. In addition to the big reveal, the limited edition Maserati MC20 Icona will make its first North American public appearance during the event.

Also, during the same event at the Laguna Seca circuit, Maserati will deliver the first limited edition MCXtrema track-only car built for drivers and fans with no racing experience. Only 62 MCXtremas will be produced.

Maserasti MC20 Icona supercar.
Maserasti / Maserasti

