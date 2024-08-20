Can-Am intros e-motorcycles with a trusted brand and local dealerships

Can-Am, the on and off-road vehicle brand of Canadian powersports company BRP, unveiled two all-electric motorcycles. The Can-Am Pulse street bike and Can-Am Origin dual-sport motorcycle are powered by a proprietary liquid-cooled powertrain designed to optimize range and charge time and limit battery degradation. Select BRP dealerships in Europe and North America can take pre-orders for the Pulse and Origin, with deliveries beginning in early 2025.

Why Can-Am electric motorcycles matter

The electric motorcycle market is just beginning to open up. Can-Am is a recognized brand for recreational on- and off-road vehicles, including UTVs, side-by-sides, and three-wheel motorcycles. It is also a trusted brand that can provide local service when needed.

Can-Am’s electric motorcycles can benefit from the recognized brand sold through more generalized dealerships. Zero Motorcycles, Harley-Davidson’s Livewire spinoff, and BMW sell electric two-wheelers through traditional motorcycle dealerships. Many new electric motorcycles are unfamiliar brands that sell directly via websites. Can-Am is a known brand sold in BRP dealerships serving various powered recreational interests.

The Can-Am Pulse street motorcycle



The Can-Am Pulse has a 27 hp continuous power and 47 hp peak power electric motor with 54 lb-ft of torque. The Pulse is capable of 80 mph sustained top speed and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

When fully charged, the 8.9 kWh liquid-cooled battery has a maximum range of 100 miles. Charging from 20-80% takes three hours and 10 minutes with a 120V Level 1 charger and 50 minutes with a 240V Level 2 charger. Charging from 0-100% should take five hours and 15 minutes with a Level 1 charger and one hour and 30 minutes with a Level 2 charger.

The Pulse has two levels of regen, anti-lock brakes, and motorcycle traction control. The bike rides on 17-inch cast wheels and Dunlop Sportmax tires. The curb weight is 390 pounds and the seat height is 30.86 inches. The Pulse starts at $13,999.

The Can-Am Origin dual-sport motorcycle



The Can-Am Origin has the same power train as the Pulse, with the same top speed. The Origin is slower to 60 mph, taking 4.3 seconds due to its higher 412-pound weight, larger spoked wheels (21 inches front and 18 inches rear), Dunlop D605 tires, and likely different controller settings. Estimated charging times are the same for the Origin and Pulse, but the Pulse gives up a bit in range, with a still respectable 90 miles per charge with city driving.

The Origin’s 34-inch seat height is a bit higher than the Pulse. To handle the greater challenges of off-road riding, the Origin front and rear shocks have more travel than the Pulse, 255 mm for the Origin compared to 140mm for the Pulse. The Can-Am Origin starts at $14,499.