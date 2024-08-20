 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Can-Am unveils two electric motorcycles: Pulse street bike and Origin dual-sport

Can-Am intros e-motorcycles with a trusted brand and local dealerships

By
Can-Am Origin and Pulse electric motorcycles parked on pavement in front of a stone building.
Can-Am / Can-Am

Can-Am, the on and off-road vehicle brand of Canadian powersports company BRP, unveiled two all-electric motorcycles. The Can-Am Pulse street bike and Can-Am Origin dual-sport motorcycle are powered by a proprietary liquid-cooled powertrain designed to optimize range and charge time and limit battery degradation. Select BRP dealerships in Europe and North America can take pre-orders for the Pulse and Origin, with deliveries beginning in early 2025.

Why Can-Am electric motorcycles matter

Can-Am Pulse electric motorcycle display and handlebars view.
Can-Am / Can-Am

The electric motorcycle market is just beginning to open up. Can-Am is a recognized brand for recreational on- and off-road vehicles, including UTVs, side-by-sides, and three-wheel motorcycles. It is also a trusted brand that can provide local service when needed.

Recommended Videos

Can-Am’s electric motorcycles can benefit from the recognized brand sold through more generalized dealerships. Zero Motorcycles, Harley-Davidson’s Livewire spinoff, and BMW sell electric two-wheelers through traditional motorcycle dealerships. Many new electric motorcycles are unfamiliar brands that sell directly via websites. Can-Am is a known brand sold in BRP dealerships serving various powered recreational interests.

The Can-Am Pulse street motorcycle

Can-Am Pulse electric motorcycle right side view parked on cobblestone scity street with buildings in the background.
The Can-Am Pulse has a 27 hp continuous power and 47 hp peak power electric motor with 54 lb-ft of torque. The Pulse is capable of 80 mph sustained top speed and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

When fully charged, the 8.9 kWh liquid-cooled battery has a maximum range of 100 miles. Charging from 20-80% takes three hours and 10 minutes with a 120V Level 1 charger and 50 minutes with a 240V Level 2 charger. Charging from 0-100% should take five hours and 15 minutes with a Level 1 charger and one hour and 30 minutes with a Level 2 charger.

The Pulse has two levels of regen, anti-lock brakes, and motorcycle traction control. The bike rides on 17-inch cast wheels and Dunlop Sportmax tires. The curb weight is 390 pounds and the seat height is 30.86 inches. The Pulse starts at $13,999.

The Can-Am Origin dual-sport motorcycle

Can-Am Origin electric motorcycle right side view parked on pavement with rocky desert in the background.
The Can-Am Origin has the same power train as the Pulse, with the same top speed. The Origin is slower to 60 mph, taking 4.3 seconds due to its higher 412-pound weight, larger spoked wheels (21 inches front and 18 inches rear), Dunlop D605 tires, and likely different controller settings. Estimated charging times are the same for the Origin and Pulse, but the Pulse gives up a bit in range, with a still respectable 90 miles per charge with city driving.

The Origin’s 34-inch seat height is a bit higher than the Pulse. To handle the greater challenges of off-road riding, the Origin front and rear shocks have more travel than the Pulse, 255 mm for the Origin compared to 140mm for the Pulse. The Can-Am Origin starts at $14,499.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Honda unveils two new ‘Honda 0’ EV concepts
These Honda EV concepts are wild
Honda 0 Space-Hub concept EV left rear three-quarter view parked inside a gleaming floor with a wooden wall on the right side and a wall of glass on the left.

Honda revealed two evocative EV concept models at CES 2024. The Honda O (zero) Series Saloon and Space-Hub represent Honda's design principles and engineering goals for its next-generation electrified vehicles. The  Saloon and Space-Hub aren't production models that will be available for purchase anytime soon, if ever. The O Series EVs do not include the recently introduced 2024 Honda Prologue EV. The concept vehicles indicate the company's direction for future EVs.

In addition to the O Series EV concept models, Honda also unveiled a new H-mark logo to represent the outstretched hands of the global EV series. Honda says the next-gen EV series will launch in 2026, starting with a production version of the Saloon.

Read more
You can now join the wait list for the Range Rover Electric, and here’s why you may want to
Hurry to get your name on the Range Rover Electric wait list
Range Rover Electric now open for preorders.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) opened the wait list for Range Rover Electric (RRE)pre-orders. There's no confirmed production model release date, but JLR reports the "highest levels of client demand in our 53-history" for the Range Rover Electric.

JLR committed the Jaguar branch of the company to all EVs for new models with the announcement of the last gas Jags. Land Rover will continue to build conventional V8s along with mild hybrid (MHEV) and plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) Range Rovers, but the biggest stir is for the new Range Rover Electric.

Read more
Verge California Edition electric motorcycle launches with motor in rear wheel
It's not too early to order a stunningly powerful Verge California Edition electric motorcycle
Verge California Edition TS Pro left side with a stylized building in the background.

Verge Motorcycles, a Finnish electric motorcycle company known for its in-wheel motors, introduced a new model at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Verge California Edition - Seasonal TS Pro is a limited-edition EV superbike with 1,000 Newton meters (738 foot-pounds) of torque.

Verge Motorcycles is coming to the U.S.
Verge doesn't sell motorcycles in the U.S. now but has plans to start in the second quarter of 2024. The Verge California Edition electric motorcycle will be the first model Verge offers for sale in the U.S. The company has not stated how many bikes it will build in the limited edition. Verge is accepting pre-orders now with a $100 deposit, so perhaps the size of the production run will depend on the number of pre-orders.

Read more