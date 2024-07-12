Maserati unveils two M20 limited edition cars at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Maserati unveiled two limited-edition MC20 special series cars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed July 11-14. The Maserati MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda, limited to 20 units each, celebrate the 20th anniversary of Maserati’s 2004 return to racing. Other Maserati supercars will also make their presence known at the Goodwood Festival on display and participating in the Hillclimb, a 1.16-mile race to a hilltop where the Maseratis will be displayed.

Maserati celebrates the MC12 Vitaphone and Stradale race cars



The MC12 Vitaphone and MC12 Stradale inspired the designs of the MC20 Leggenda and MC20 Icona. The resemblances are easy to see in the image above. The MC20 Leggenda is in the foreground on the left, in front of the MC12 Vitaphone. The MC20 Icona is on the right side, with the MC12 Stradale in the background.

Additional Maserati supercars at Goodwood

In addition to the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda, Maserati will display the new GranCabrio Folgore, the MC20 Fielo in Blu Victory, and the MC12 Versionne Corso. The GranCabrio Folgore is the fastest all-electric luxury convertible for sale.

The Maserati MC20 Cielo in Blu Victory metallic blue paint will also be displayed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was developed in 2006 and produced in a limited series of 12 cars and one prototype. The Versionne Corse is a track car with a 755 hp V12 engine but was not intended for competitive use. The MC20 Cielo and the MC12 Versione Corse will both be displayed at the Supercar Paddock at Goodwood.