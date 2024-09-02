The Defender Beach Break edition includes accessories suited for beach lovers

Summer may be winding down, but don’t tell Defender that. They’ve just launched a summer-focused limited edition of only 20 vehicles called the “Defender Beach Break,” based on the off-road-ready Defender
110 SUV. The calendar may show summer’s passing, but Defender believes the Beach Break is perfect for those who want to hold onto the summer vibes a little longer.
Why the Defender Beach Break matters
People who buy Defenders enjoy making them their own and limited editions such as the Defender Octa. The Beach Break special edition is no exception—only 20 are being made, each with a unique number from 1 to 20. There will also be a special badge on the tailgate that says “one of 20.”
What’s special about the Defender Beach Break special edition?
The Defender Beach Break hss a unique color combination: a Tasmanian Blue body with a white roof and red and orange stripes on the sides. It also has beach-ready vehicle accessories, including roof rack cross bars, a silver side-mounted gear carrier, black side steps, and mud flaps. It rides on white 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires.
The Defender has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, ample force for driving on sand and accessing remote beaches. A selectable special Terrain Response driving mode is designed specifically for driving on the beach, such as on loose sand.
The Defender can drive through water 35.4 inches deep, so cruising along the shoreline shouldn’t be a problem. Just remember, if you’re driving in saltwater, rinse the underside of the vehicle by going through a car wash with vehicle bottom spraying to flush off the salt.
The 2025 Defender 110 S P300 Beach Edition starts at $73,325, including a $1,625 delivery and destination fee.