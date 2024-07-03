The Defender OCTA takes no prisoners in its claims of off-road superiority



Jaguar Land Rover’s Defender brand launched the Defender OCTA, which the company describes as the most dynamically accomplished Defender vehicle ever created. Defender previewed the OCTA earlier this year, but now that a series of global preview events are completed, prospective buyers can place their orders.

Why the Defender OCTA matters

Defender executives praised the OCTA as a hero for the brand, calling it the toughest, most capable, and most luxurious model in the family, with the most powerful engine ever. According to Mark Cameron, Defender Managing Director, “With New Defender OCTA we have been able to unlock the full potential of Defender.”

“With its powerful V8 engine, ground-breaking 6D Dynamics suspension technology, exquisite finishes and unique detailing, it is rare, incredibly tough and inherently desirable,” Cameron continued.

Those are bold statements, but with the virtual flood of off-road SUVs available, Defender is standing its ground to protect its place in the luxury sporting vehicle space.

The Defender OCTA backs up its claims

Defender spares no superlatives, crowning the OCTA as “the new master of high performance on—and off-road.” Performance starts with powertrains, and the Defender OCTA delivers. The SUV’s 4.4-liter Twin Turbo mild-hybrid V8 puts out 626 hp and up to 553 lb-ft of torque from 1,800 to -6,000 RPM. In Dynamic Launch Mode, the OCTA can accelerate from 0-to-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.

The OCTA’s 6D Dynamics intelligent suspension pitch and roll control manages its reworked chassis components to maintain high-performance levels on widely varying surfaces and conditions. The new OCTA Mode and dedicated anti-lock braking and launch control enable the Defender’s full off-road prowess.

During the first production year, a Defender OCTA Edition One will include a luxurious appearance bundle with a new paint option and Chopped Carbon Fiber detailing.

The 2025 Defender OCTA starts at $153,475, and the Defender OCTA Edition One starts at $169,275. Both prices include destination and handling fees.