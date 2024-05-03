 Skip to main content
How prospective buyers can preview the high-performance 2025 Defender OCTA

Prospective U.S. buyers encouraged to register for New York City or Los Angeles events

By
2025 Defender OCTA limited high-performance edition parked on a mountain overlook.
JLR Defender / JLR Defender

Jaguar Land Rover’s Defender brand will ship fewer than 1,000 high-performance 2025 Defender OCTA SUVs to North America. Defender is inviting clients who want to secure a reservation for the most powerful Defender ever to register for one of seven preview events in locations worldwide. Attendance at the events will be limited, but clients who pre-register through a Defender dealer and attend one of the events can order a Defender OCTA before the July 3, 2024, product reveal.

Why the Defender Octa preview events are a big deal2025 Defender OCTA limited high-performance edition driving fast on a dirt road with dust blowing

The Defender adventure brand is holding the preview events so loyal clients won’t be shut out from reserving their own unit of what the company describes as the “toughest, most capable, and luxurious Defender vehicle ever.” Clients will lean about the Defender OCTA’s special features including its 6D Dynamics suspension. In addition, clients will be able to specify material choices, interior and exterior design elements, and desired options for their Defender OCTA when they place the order.

What makes the Defender Octa so special

2025 Defender OCTA limited high-performance edition climbing out of snow onto a windswept road.
JLR Defender / JLR Defender

In addition to living the dream of a vehicle with such a celebrated legacy, Defender OCTA buyers will be among the first to own the brand’s new V8 Twin Turbo mild-hybrid gasoline engine.

Defender has been testing the OCTA under demanding conditions for three years, including more than 13,960 tests not included in the already rigorous standard Defender testing. Test locations have included Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife, wet asphalt at Ladoux in France, ice in Sweden, thought rally raid stages at Lastours in France, sand deserts in Dubai, and Moab rock crawls in Utah, USA. The Defender OCT also conquered every trail and obstacle at the JLR facility in Eastnor in the UK.

Prospective buyers can contact their Defender dealer to reserve their spot at the preview events in New York City during May 17-19 or Los Angeles in June 21-23.

