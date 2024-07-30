Cadillac shows the brand isn't abandoning its ICE performance fans.

Cadillac introduced an optional chassis dynamics bundle that promises to improve the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing luxury performance sedan on and off the track. Pricing is not yet available for the CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package option, and production won’t begin until early 2025.

Why is Cadillac adding the Precision Package?

Cadillac is in an interesting position compared to many car brands. In addition to transforming to electric power from internal combustion engines (ICEs), General Motors’s luxury brand is amid a campaign to shift its target market, which has been in progress for two decades. Cadillac’s traditional focus on high-level executives and limousine companies didn’t look hopeful as the baby boomer generation approached retirement.

The 2004 CTS-V was Cadillac’s first performance-focused model, targeting younger buyers who were more interested in performance than soft-riding, quiet comfort. The earliest V-series Cadillac had a 400 hp V8 with 395 lb-ft of torque and a six-speed manual transmission. The message was taken, and the V-series Cadillacs have been a lifeline for 20 years.

So, today, when Cadillac is fully on the path to electrification, with EVs such as the Cadillac Lyriq and the 2025 Escalade IQ SUV, it’s still important to stay on the ICE path with CT-V performance vehicles. Adding the Precision Package for the hottest CT5-V Blackwing demonstrates a commitment to stay in the game with ICE performance vehicles.

How the Precision Package helps the CT5-V Blackwing

The 2025 CT5-V Blackwing Precision Package’s purpose is to improve steering, braking, and handling at the corner apex, keep the car stable coming out of the apex, and add road feel when driving fast.

The Precision Package includes carbon ceramic brakes, MagneRide dampers, steering and chassis control, an electronically limited-slip differential, and beefed-up suspension and steering components.

If you want what Brandon Vivian, Cadillac Executive Chief Engineer, says “Will enable the CT5-V Blackwing to be incredibly light on its feet at all speeds — both on road and track,” it sounds like you’d better find and check that option box on on the order sheet.