 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

2025 Audi A5: Larger and sportier with new engines and tech

It's all new with the Audi A5: Bodies, engines, and tech

By

2025 Audi A5 right front frontal view driving on a highway in the mountains.
Audi’s 2025 A5 family introduces changes to two model lines, new body styles, interior design concepts, and new technology, partially electrified combustion engines. Audi announced that the A5 family, with the first four models, will be launched gradually in different geographic markets.

Why the A5 family matters

1 of 2
2025 Audi A5 left left side profile view parked on asphalt with mountains in the background.
Audi / Audi
2025 Audi A5 left front three-quarter frontal view driving on a highway in the mountains.
Audi / Audi

The new Audi A5 family replaces the previous A4 and A5 models. The A5 is now positioned in the “upper mid-size segment,” which is reflected in its larger overall size and more spacious interiors.

Recommended Videos

Audi has also adopted a new model numbering scheme. Even-number models will be all-electric, and odd-number models will have combustion engines. So, the A5 family is powered by combustion engines. Except, and here’s where it can be a bit confusing, the A5 family, which is the first series that will be launched on Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), will also be partially electrified with an advanced form of a mild hybrid system (more on that below).

So, while the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) system is for all-electric model families, Audis developed with the PPC will have combustion engines. Still, they may also have electric powertrain components. It sounds like the PPC platform is a transition platform, not an all-gas-all-the-time architecture.

The A5 family matters because it steps into a larger vehicle category (upper midsize), is the first built on a new powertrain development platform, and introduces a new type of hybrid power system.

What’s new with the A5

1 of 2
2025 Audi A5 interior shot of the front seats and dashboard.
Audi / Audi
2025 Audi A5 interior shot of the cargo area with second row seats folded forward.
Audi / Audi

The new A5 will be larger and more aggressive in appearance. The first models to launch will be the A5 Sedan and S5 Sedan (a sportier version with larger engines and other high-performance components) and the A5 Avant (station wagon style) and S5 Avant.

The first A5s will be available with combustion only or the new MHEVplus powertrains. MHEV refers to mild hybrid engines, usually 48v systems that use onboard electric generators or batteries to power AC systems and starter motors and provide a bit of boost with acceleration. Audi’s MHEV plus engines can also drive with electrical power only. Audi also says the MHEV plus powertrains will have energy-recuperating regen braking strong enough that users may not need to use the car’s friction brakes.

The A5 Sedan will be available for order first in Germany and other European countries in November, with a starting price of 45,200 euros ($49,185 US). The U.S. launch schedule and additional prices are not available at this time.

2025 Audi A5 rear view from the left side of the car.
Audi / Audi

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Audi expands the e-tron GT family for 2025 with three new models
Audi's 2025 e-tron GT lineup gives buyers three blends of luxury and performance
Audi e-tron GT quattro, e tron Gran Turismo, and RS eTron GT Performance..

Audi EV sales are going so well that the company just announced an expanded lineup for the 2025 Audi e-tron GT family. Audi's 2024 lineup included the Audi e-tron GT Quattro, which Audi introduced in 2021. For 2025, however, EV buyers can choose from the Audi S e-tron GT, the Audi RS e-tron GT, and the Audi RSe-tron GT performance. That last variant, Audi's first BEV performance model, puts out 912 horsepower.
Why Audi's e-tron GT models matter

This year is turning out to be tricky for all-electric vehicle development as Toyota continues to boost the practical aspects of hybrids, GM cuts back planned EV production, and Ford makes the case for gas, hybrid, and BEV powertrains of different target markets. However, Audi isn't the only company doing well with EVs, as BMW sets U.S. sales records due to its EV models. Audi's Q-series SUV e-tron models get a lot of notice, but going big and expanding its all-electric sedan lineup with the three e-tron GTs is a bold move. This strategy could be used by Audi to make a statement, except the automaker began the fiscal year happy with the profits from EVs.
The three 2025 Audi e-tron GT models

Read more
Audi Q6 e-tron gets up to 398 miles of range with PPE electric drive
New Audi Q6 e-tron electric drive boosts range up to 398 miles
Audi Q6 e-tron quattro and Aui Q6 e-tron parked on a gray sand surface with forested hills and mountains in the background.

Earlier this month, we wrote about the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) electric drive system jointly developed by Audi and Porsche. The design goal was a smaller, lighter, and more efficient electric drive system with improved thermal management, resulting in greater range and faster charging. Audi just announced a new electric drive variant, the Q6 e-tron, that delivers on the PPE promise.
Why the Q6 e-tron's performance boost matters

Range and charging time are two of the biggest obstacles to buyer purchase and satisfaction with battery electric vehicles (BEVs). High BEV initial purchase price and sufficiently available public charging stations are also major concerns, but market forces have already begun to put downward pressure on EVs and charging networks are increasing, if slower than anyone would like.

Read more
Audi and Porsche’s new PPE electric drive system is smaller and more efficient
Audi and Porsche are improving battery-electric vehicle technology
Audi Q6 e-tron driving on a highway with trees, land, and ocean in the background.

Audi is fast becoming a poster child for EV success and advancement. In addition to enjoying record sales from its e-tron EVs this year, Audi recently introduced the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), an electrical architecture for future EVs. Audi developed PPE jointly with Porsche, another Volkswagen Group brand. Advances in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are necessary for widespread electrification of the cars, trucks, and SUVs we drive, and Audi isn't sitting back waiting for Tesla or BYD to find new solutions.
Why the Premium Platform Electric system matters

The Audi/Porsche PPE matters because, with the advanced platform, automakers can develop technologically advanced vehicles to address two of the most important buyer concerns about EVs: range and charging time. With PPE, engineers can also design drive systems that are more efficient, smaller, lighter, and improved heat management.
What's new with the Porsche and Audi PPE electric drive

Read more