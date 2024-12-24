 Skip to main content
2025 BMW C 400 GT premium midsize scooter updated with braking and stability tech

The 2025 BMW C 400 GT will be available in U.S. dealerships in early 2025.

Single rider on a 20254 BMW C 400 GT scooter on a highway with city in backround front right three-quarter view.
Courtesy of BMW Motorrad

Rider safety and comfort were the goals when BMW Motorrad upgraded the BMW C 400 GT for 2025. BMW’s premium midsize scooter gains standard ABS Pro with Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and Engine Brake Control (EBC). The new model has several comfort and convenience updates, but the braking and handling upgrades contribute the most to rider and scooter stability and control.

How the new tech features help

Single rider on a 2025 BMW C 400 GT on a highway through a city right rear three-quarter view.
The BMW C 400 GT scooter is the right size for everyday riding, including commuting. Its 34-hp 350-cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine has an electronic throttle and a CVT transmission. The 80-mph maximum speed is fine for short highway runs, but this scooter type isn’t intended for long-distance touring.

Rush-hour commuting is often challenging with aggravated or tired drivers. With most of today’s drivers piloting SUVs and trucks, anyone riding a two-wheeler is particularly vulnerable. The 2025 BMW C 400 GT’s ABS Pro with Dynamic Brake Control coordinates throttle input pressure when the system detects hard braking, which helps you maintain control and stop faster in less distance. At the same time, the Engine Brake Control monitors rear wheel slippage if you let go of the throttle quickly. The Dynamic Traction Control helps avoid wheel slippage when leaning in curves.

Comfort and convenience updates

Parked 2025 BMW C 400 overlooking a city right rear three-quarter view.
BMW reshaped the C 400 GT’s seat and lowered it by 0.4 inches for increased comfort. The standard windscreen is now manually adjustable. Newly increased storage, 7.1 liters more space under the seat and 3.2 liters greater capacity in the right-front storage compartment. Together, the increases could mean the difference between wearing or not wearing a small backpack while you ride.

The 2025 BMW C 400 GT will be available in U.S. dealerships in early 2025. The starting price, including destination and delivery fees, is $8,940.

