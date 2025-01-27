The Gordon Ramsay premium F1 Garage will grace 10 Grands Prix in 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why F1 chose Gordon Ramsay for the F1 Garage The F1 Garage experience

Chef Gordon Ramsay‘s makeover of the premium F1 Garage fan viewing and hospitality location during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix was such a success that Ramsay and the Formula 1 organization are bringing it back ten times during the 2025 F1 season. The F1 garage is the premium 3-day trackside viewing opportunity located in the F1 paddock and pit lane.

Starting with the 2025 Miami Grand Prix May 2-4, Gordon Ramsay and his team of executive chefs will prepare and present cuisine from a curated menu of gourmet dishes. The chef will use locally sourced ingredients and pair the dishes with expertly prepared signature cocktails.

Why F1 chose Gordon Ramsay for the F1 Garage



Gordon Ramsay has spoken often of his childhood in England, growing up near Silverstone, where he could hear the sound of F1 race cars. He is an ardent F1 fan and frequent attendee. He also owns several historically important F1 race cars.

With Ramsay’s passion for the motorsport, plus his success providing world-class cuisine at Ramsay’s Garage in the F1 paddock during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, this decision was a natural extension.

The F1 Garage experience



Fans with tickets for the 3-day F1 Garage will have VIP access to the F1 Paddock during the entire event, along with gourmet food, open premium bar, F1 Garage access, Podium Celebration access, and access to the Paddock Club viewing area above the team garages.

The F1 Garage experience with Gordon Ramsay will be at the following F1 Grand Prix events in the 2025 season:

May 2-3 Miami USA May 23-25 Monaco Monaco June 13-15 Montreal Canada July 4-6 Silverstone UK September 5-7 Monza Italy October 17-19 Austin USA October 24-26 Mexico City Mexico November 20-22 Las Vegas USA November 28-30 Lusail Qatar December 5-7 Yas Marina Abu Dhabi

Pit Garage information and package details, plus other exclusive opportunities, are available now via F1 Experiences.