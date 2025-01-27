 Skip to main content
The Gordon Ramsay premium F1 Garage will grace 10 Grands Prix in 2025

F1 Fans can enjoy ultimate race viewing with food provided by Gordon Ramsay

By
Gordon Ramsay stands in front of a food table at Pit Garage.
Courtesy of F1

Chef Gordon Ramsay‘s makeover of the premium F1 Garage fan viewing and hospitality location during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix was such a success that Ramsay and the Formula 1 organization are bringing it back ten times during the 2025 F1 season. The F1 garage is the premium 3-day trackside viewing opportunity located in the F1 paddock and pit lane.

Starting with the 2025 Miami Grand Prix May 2-4, Gordon Ramsay and his team of executive chefs will prepare and present cuisine from a curated menu of gourmet dishes. The chef will use locally sourced ingredients and pair the dishes with expertly prepared signature cocktails.

Why F1 chose Gordon Ramsay for the F1 Garage

The first Gordon Ramsay F1 Garage in 2025 with be at the Miami Grand Prix.
Gordon Ramsay has spoken often of his childhood in England, growing up near Silverstone, where he could hear the sound of F1 race cars. He is an ardent F1 fan and frequent attendee. He also owns several historically important F1 race cars.

With Ramsay’s passion for the motorsport, plus his success providing world-class cuisine at Ramsay’s Garage in the F1 paddock during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, this decision was a natural extension.

The F1 Garage experience

Paddock Club at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Fans with tickets for the 3-day F1 Garage will have VIP access to the F1 Paddock during the entire event, along with gourmet food, open premium bar, F1 Garage access, Podium Celebration access, and access to the Paddock Club viewing area above the team garages.

The F1 Garage experience with Gordon Ramsay will be at the following F1 Grand Prix events in the 2025 season:

May 2-3 Miami USA
May 23-25 Monaco Monaco
June 13-15 Montreal Canada
July 4-6 Silverstone UK
September 5-7 Monza Italy
October 17-19 Austin USA
October 24-26 Mexico City Mexico
November 20-22 Las Vegas USA
November 28-30 Lusail Qatar
December 5-7 Yas Marina Abu Dhabi

Pit Garage information and package details, plus other exclusive opportunities, are available now via F1 Experiences.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
