 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Dining with Gordon Ramsay: An inside look at the exclusive F1 trackside lunch experience

Pleasant and laid-back, Gordon Ramsay was a great host

By
Trackside Lunch with Gordon Ramsay - Gordon Ramsay enters saying hello to his crew.
Bruce Brown / DTMG

Gordon Ramsay is a lifelong fan of Formula 1 racing. He attends several Grand Prix yearly, often with family members, and owns several retired F1 race cars. This year, during the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ramsay hosted a Trackside Lunch at Caesar’s Palace Hell’s Kitchen restaurant close to the section of the Las Vegas Strip that converted to the Grand Prix race circuit each night.

I was among a small group of journalists invited to enjoy an array of top-tier, all-inclusive race-viewing locations, entertainment, and hospitality experiences. A highlight of our luxury tour was the four-course Trackside Lunch. The restaurant was packed with F1 and Gordon Ramsay enthusiasts, and we were fortunate to have a table directly in front of Ramsay’s working staff of chefs and assistants.

Recommended Videos

Gordon Ramsay was an active host

1 of 2
Trackside Lunch with Gordon Ramsay - Gordon Ramsay enters saying hello to his crew.
Bruce Brown / DTMG
Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen at trackside at Caesar's Palace.
Bruce Brown / DTMG

Gordon Ramsay walked into the dining room shortly after the event began. He high-fived his cooking staff and gave a short welcome speech about his shared love of F1 and cooking. He then greeted everyone, going from table to table in what appeared to be a capacity crowd in the 300-seat restaurant, a replica of the set on the Hell’s Kitchen TV show.

Related

The meal lasted about 90 minutes, and Ramsay stayed the entire time, laughing and talking with guests about the food, the race, and the Grand Prix overall.

What Gordon Ramsay served

Trackside Lunch with Gordon Ramsay - First Course - Tartar cone with blue fin tuna, black truffles, and avocado.
Tartar Cone Bruce Brown / DTMG

The first course, an amuse-bouche, was a Tartare Cone, a tiny cone containing raw bluefin tuna, black truffle, and avocado. The purpose of an amuse is to stimulate the diner’s appetite and hint at the chef’s creativity.

Trackside Lunch with Gordon Ramsay - Second Course - Seared Diver Scallop.
Seared Diver Scallop Bruce Brown / DTMG

Next, we were served Seared Diver Scallop, an appetizer topped by a razor-thin section of Jamon Iberico (cured leg of pork from black Iberian pigs), potato espuma, Royal Osetra caviar, sauteed leeks, and citrus beurre blanc (a rich French butter sauce).

Trackside Lunch with Gordon Ramsay - Third Course - Beef Wellington.
Beef Wellington Bruce Brown / DTMG

The entre was Beef Wellington, a Ramsay signature dish, served with white truffle, potato puree, and a red wine sauce

Trackside Lunch with Gordon Ramsay - Third Course vegan alternative - Beet Wellington.
Vegan alternative – Beet Wellington Bruce Brown / DTMG

Substitutions were allowed at the luncheon, but each course had vegan alternatives. I asked for the vegan entree, Beet Wellington, which was a look-alike to the meat mainstay.

Trackside Lunch with Gordon Ramsay - Fourth Course - Sticky Toffee Pudding.
Sticky Toffee Pudding Bruce Brown / DTMG

The dessert was Sticky Toffee Pudding, a tasty concoction topped with speculoos ice cream (speculoos is a flavor similar to but more complicated than cinnamon).

Menu for Gordon Ramsay Trackside Lunch overlaid on a street centerline.
Bruce Brown / DTMG

Gordon Ramsay was a wonderful host, and the Trackside Lunch was tasty. The pacing, the enthusiastic atmosphere, and the perfectly prepared courses combined for a memorable experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
F1 supports GM/Cadillac as an 11th team for the 2026 season
General Motors F1 team will be called GM/Cadillac
General Motors GM-Cadillac F1 race car concept.

Following the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1 announced its support for General Motors to become the eleventh FIA Formula One World Championship team, starting in 2026. The team will be branded GM/Cadillac and will field two drivers.

The F1 application process, which began nearly a year ago in January 2024, still has additional steps to complete, but F1's agreement in principle with General Motors is a crucial milestone. Team branding was important in gaining F1's support, as was GM's consent to become an engine supplier and build its own race cars by 2030.
The significance of a GM/Cadillac F1 team
Formula 1 is due for significant changes with the next generation of F1 race cars. The technical rules and regulations for the new cars will be in force beginning in 2026. The specifications for the new race cars will require that they run exclusively on biofuels for the combustion engine in the hybrid power unit and that a greater portion of the power is sourced from batteries than the current rules require.

Read more
Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 preview: the team title is on the line
At this point, the Constructors' Championship is McLaren's to lose
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

The penultimate Grand Prix of the 2024 F1 season takes place in Doha, Qatar, from November 29 to December 1. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wrapped up the F1 Drivers' Championship on November 23 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but the Constructors' Championship is still up for grabs.
Why the Qatar Grand Prix is a tough race
Temperatures and tight turns. The Qatar Grand Prix is held at Lusail International Circuit in the desert bordering the Persian Gulf in the Middle East. Even though it's a night race, last year's temperature was in the upper 80s, which added to the drivers' discomfort. The race is seven weeks later on the calendar this year, and temperatures are forecast to be in the low 70s. That should help.

The Qatar Grand Prix is held at Lusail International Circuit, a 3.37-mile track designed for motorcycle racing. During last year's race, several drivers were penalized for track limit violations. Track limit violations usually occur in corners when all four wheels are outside the track, even for a fraction of a second, which usually happens when one or more cars are trying to overtake another.
The F1 Constructors' Championship standing
Most F1 fans root for drivers who compete for the Drivers' Championship, but the Constructors' Championship is more significant for the teams financially. Drivers win Championship points when they finish in the top 10 places in a race, starting with 25 points for the winner and gradually dropping to 1 point for the tenth-place finisher. Constructors' points consist of the combined points of the two drivers on the team. At the end of the season, the F1 Organization pays financial awards to teams based on the Constructors' points.

Read more
The Ten Tenths Motor Club is a new track designed by an F1 driver and a NASCAR legend
Get the most out of your exotic without annoying the authorities
A Ford GT in Gulf racing colors going round the track at ten tenths

Motorsport and golf have a lot in common. They’re both expensive hobbies people spend a small fortune pursuing, and while golfers can talk people’s heads off about shaving a shot off their handicap, gearheads can tell the same tales about shaving a few tenths off their lap times.

There are also some differences. While you have country clubs and courses up and down the country where golfers can indulge in their passion. Lovers of motorsport have far more limited options. But in 2025, motorsport fans will have a new spot where they may indulge in their pastime.

Read more