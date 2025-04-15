BMW takes dynamic sportiness to new levels with R 1300 R

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why so many changes to the Roadster The basics of the BMW R 1300 R

BMW Motorrad introduced four variants of the 2026 BMW R 1300 R, the variety emphasizing the naked roadster‘s versatility. BMW’s overall theme for what turns out to be a significant update with a redesigned engine and chassis, new front and rear suspension, new cast aluminum wheels, and a new overall visual design, is dynamic sportiness.

In the launch news release of the BMW R 1300 R, BMW stresses the platform’s sportiness, athleticism, aggressive appearance, and dynamics. The point is that, in all its forms, regardless of how freely you use your pen or click your mouse with the extensive options and accessories pages, the R 1300 R is an appropriate bike for daily use that can also be accessorized to emphasize luxury, extra performance, and style. You can also outfit the R 1300 R for touring with optional windscreen, luggage, and seating choices.

Why so many changes to the Roadster



The model revamp, which also replaces the 2025 R 1250 R, was all focused on making a statement about the R 1300 R’s positioning as a roadster with a boxer engine with visual and technical enhancements aligned with its sporty nature.

The basics of the BMW R 1300 R



The R 1300 R’s 1,300 cc air and liquid-cooled twin-cylinder boxer engine creates up to 145 hp at 7,750 RPM and 110 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 RPM. It has a 13.1 to 1 compression ratio and requires super unleaded fuel. The bike has a six-speed manual transmission and a shaft drive.

ABS Pro and full LED lighting are standard with the R 1300 R, as are three Riding Modes: Eco, Road, and Rain. You can upgrade with two additional dynamic modes for performance riding. Other available upgrades include BMW’s automated shift assistant, electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment, Active Cruise Control, and Front Collision Warning.



The four variants of the 2026 BMW R 1300 R start with a basic model that lists for $17,290, including destination and handling fees. The final price can easily climb to the mid-$20,000 range if you choose the Exclusive, Performance, or Option 719 packages, which each include specific colorways and various accessories and options.