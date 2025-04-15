 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

BMW takes dynamic sportiness to new levels with R 1300 R

The R 1300 R is a daily ride that can upgraded for luxury, performance, and style

By
Two versions of the BMW R 1300 R parked on asphalt with distant hills and a city in a valley.
BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad introduced four variants of the 2026 BMW R 1300 R, the variety emphasizing the naked roadster‘s versatility. BMW’s overall theme for what turns out to be a significant update with a redesigned engine and chassis, new front and rear suspension, new cast aluminum wheels, and a new overall visual design, is dynamic sportiness.

In the launch news release of the BMW R 1300 R, BMW stresses the platform’s sportiness, athleticism, aggressive appearance, and dynamics. The point is that, in all its forms, regardless of how freely you use your pen or click your mouse with the extensive options and accessories pages, the R 1300 R is an appropriate bike for daily use that can also be accessorized to emphasize luxury, extra performance, and style. You can also outfit the R 1300 R for touring with optional windscreen, luggage, and seating choices.

Recommended Videos

Why so many changes to the Roadster

BMW R 1300 R in hilltop parking space overlooking a city in a valley.
The model revamp, which also replaces the 2025 R 1250 R, was all focused on making a statement about the R 1300 R’s positioning as a roadster with a boxer engine with visual and technical enhancements aligned with its sporty nature.

Related

The basics of the BMW R 1300 R

BMW R 1300 R parked on the side of the road overlooking a valley.
The R 1300 R’s 1,300 cc air and liquid-cooled twin-cylinder boxer engine creates up to 145 hp at 7,750 RPM and 110 lb-ft of torque at 6,500 RPM. It has a 13.1 to 1 compression ratio and requires super unleaded fuel. The bike has a six-speed manual transmission and a shaft drive.

ABS Pro and full LED lighting are standard with the R 1300 R, as are three Riding Modes: Eco, Road, and Rain. You can upgrade with two additional dynamic modes for performance riding. Other available upgrades include BMW’s automated shift assistant, electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment, Active Cruise Control, and Front Collision Warning.
Rider on a BMW R 1300 R driving through a highway tunnel.

The four variants of the 2026 BMW R 1300 R start with a basic model that lists for $17,290, including destination and handling fees. The final price can easily climb to the mid-$20,000 range if you choose the Exclusive, Performance, or Option 719 packages, which each include specific colorways and various accessories and options.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: The head of the class has a new engine and chassis
The depth of development and the range of options and packages are astounding
2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure left profile view parked on a hillside with mountains in the background

BMW Motorrad announced the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle for adventure riding and long-distance touring. The new model features a redesigned engine and chassis, an optional Automated Shift Assistant, and advanced electronic safety systems. Most of the information was released in July 2024, but now BMW Motorrad has announced the price.
Why the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure matters

The R 1300 GS Adventure is a perennial category leader, but BMW Motoradd's engineers are never done. This year's model is dramatically upgraded from the 2024 version. In addition to the engine and chassis, the new model's bodywork has evolved with new equipment mounting points on the fuel tank, new storage areas, and an updated design.
The greatest changes in the 2025 model

Read more
BMW to premier all-new M5 and M5 Touring
The 2025 M5 race-bred hybrid powertrain is based on the GTP race car.
2025 BMW M5 left front three-quarter view parked on light gray floor in front of dark gray stone wall.

BMW CEO M Frank van Meel will introduce the electrified 2025 BMW M5 sedan and M5 Touring on August 15, 2024, during Pebble Beach Automotive Week. The presentation will be the North American Premier for the M5 Sedan and the World Premier for the BMW M5 Touring.
Why the M5 sedan and M5 Touring matter so much

The next-generation BMW M5 models carry forward the race performance legacy of earlier M5 models with new power units. The hybrid powertrain in the 2025 M5s is the most potent ever in the M5 platform. Also, the 2025 M5 Touring will be the first time BMW has delivered station wagon M5s in North America.

Read more
2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure gets new engine, chassis, and accessibility
There's nothing incremental about the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure changes.
2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure parked on a hillside with mountains in the background.

The 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure's extensive changes and updates include a new engine, restructured chassis, fresh bodywork, and updated electronics for improved safety and accessibility. The undisputed class leader, BMW Motorrad's large adventure touring motorcycle, gave its competition new challenges.
Why the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is such a big deal

BMW Motorrad's R 1300 GS is the big dog of the dual-purpose adventure touring category. There are plenty of good, great, and even excellent large adventure bikes, but the BMW R 1300 GS models are the measure against which all others are measured. The changes for 2024, including a redesigned frame and improved steering for greater stability, were welcome, but the most recent update is more momentous.

Read more