BMW Motorrad recently previewed the BMW Concept F 450 GS, a near-production version of a new BMW off-road capable motorcycle class intended to extend accessibility to riders looking for a mid-range bike. Because it is a concept vehicle, details may change before production.

Why the BMW Concept F 450 GS matters



“The BMW Concept F 450 GS carries the characteristic DNA of the GS family,” says Alexander Buckan, Head of BMW Motorrad Design. “We have succeeded in designing the Concept with the sporty dynamic appeal of our large off-road icon in a particularly compact form.”

Recommended Videos

BMW’s design target was to meet the UK and European restrictions for the A2 license motorcycle class. Drivers at least 19 years of age with an A2 license can ride motorcycles with a maximum of 47 horsepower and a minimum of 385 pounds.

BMW doesn’t currently sell an adventure-style, off-road capable bike in the 450 cc mid-range class in the U.S., so it would be a good fit for riders who want more than a G 310 GS urban bike but not one of the larger 800, 900, 1250, or 1300 cc dual-mode adventure models.

Major features of the Concept F 450 GS



BMW developed a new, twin-cylinder inline motor for the Concept F 450 GS. The engine has a unique-to-BMW offset ignition which the company says produces high torque even with low RPMs. BMW drew on experience from rally and enduro technology to develop a fully adjustable upside-down front fork and a rear shock with load-dependent damping.



The bike has a BMW ABS Pro braking system, configurable riding modes, a 6.5-inch TFT display, and BMW Connectivity software. A production version of the Concept F 450 GS is planned for 2025.