F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix preview: a hot race in the desert

Three DRS zones with long straightaways allow many chances to overtake at Bahrain

By
Lewis Hamilton driving for Ferrari in the Bahrain pre-season testing.
Courtesy of Scuderia Ferrari

The fourth race of the 2025 F1 World Championship series is in Bahrain this weekend, April 11 to 13. The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 occurs at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The race track is 3.363 miles long, and the Grand Prix consists of 57 laps. Three DRS zones and three long straightaways provide drivers with many opportunities for overtaking and passing, making the race exciting and dramatic.

Bahrain International Circuit.
F1

Today’s weather in Bahrain is very warm. Midday air temperatures reached 95°F, and the track temperature was even hotter at 118°F. These high temperatures mean the tires will degrade quickly, unlike the previous race in Japan, where the tires lasted longer than expected. While the Japanese Grand Prix was fast with minimal overtaking, the Bahrain Grand Prix will offer a completely different experience. All F1 drivers are familiar with the Bahrain circuit because it was the location of the pre-season testing in late February.

Rookie drivers in Free Practice 1

Aston Martin on th track in Bahrain during pre-season testing.
Courtesy of Aston Martin

During Free Practice 1, six rookie drivers replaced regular Formula 1 drivers. This complies with an FIA rule requiring teams to give rookies driving experience four times yearly.

Ferrari’s Dino Beganovic replaced Charles Leclerc. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen stepped aside for Ayumu Iwasa. Mercedes gave George Russell’s seat to Frederik Vesti. Felipe Drugovich drove for Aston Martin in place of Fernando Alonso. Ryo Hirakawa filled rookie Oliver Bearman’s seat at Williams. And finally, Luke Browning replaced Carlos Sainz.

What to watch for in the Bahrain Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri were the top three finishers of thr 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.
F1

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the reigning World Driver Champion, is widely considered the best current Formula 1 driver, if not the best ever. However, the consensus is that McLaren has the fastest cars, while Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes continue working hard to improve their cars’ competitiveness. Watch these four teams for points and high finishing positions during the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli will be driving for Mercedes in 2025.
Courtesy of F1

Another aspect of this year’s F1 season to follow is the performance of the six full-season rookie drivers. Notably, keep an eye on Mercedes rookie Kimmy Antonelli, who has scored points in each of the first three races and became the youngest driver ever to lead in a Grand Prix, a feat he achieved in Japan. Another rookie to watch is Isaac Hadjar, who has also had impressive performances driving for the Racing Bulls.

Red Bull F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda.
F1

A significant storyline this season involves seat changes between Red Bull Racing and the Racing Bulls. Liam Lawson moved from Red Bull Racing to Racing Bulls after just two races, while Yuki Tsunoda shifted to Red Bull for the Japanese Grand Prix. Although Tsunoda didn’t score points in Japan, he impressed Red Bull’s management, especially Helmut Marko, the head of driver development. It will be fascinating to see if Tsunoda can begin to score points consistently to become an effective partner to Max Verstappen.

