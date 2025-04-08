 Skip to main content
F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix results: Max holds McLaren at bay for 53 laps

McLaren have superior cars, but Verstappen is the best driver

By
The winners of the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.
F1
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the 2025 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, proving that, even though McLaren has the fastest cars, Verstappen’s other-worldly driving ability can prevail.
Verstappen didn’t record higher than the fifth fastest lap time in the three practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, but he put down the quickest time during the crucial Qualifying event on Saturday. That win earned him the pole position for Sunday’s race. Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner praised Verstappen’s Qualifying lap but described his Grand Prix performance as flawless for 53 laps.
The Suzuka circuit race track is extremely fast and doesn’t offer many opportunities for cars to overtake others. With Verstappen starting first in the grid after qualifying, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, and Mercedes driver George Russell occupied the following four positions. That same order prevailed in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Highlights of the Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 drivers Geoge Russell and Kimi Antonelli. F1

In addition to the constant competition among the leaders in Sunday’s race, which was often dramatic in the live stream even though the race order didn’t change, several other notable performances, especially from rookie drivers, were in the Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli finished in the top six for the third consecutive Grand Prix, which puts him ahead of many experienced drivers, including former World Champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Other rookies who finished in the top ten in Sunday’s race, which is significant because it earns Championship points for themselves and their teams, were Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar in eighth place and Oliver Bearman, who finished tenth driving for Haas.

Red Bull F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda.
Red Bull F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda. F1

Yuki Tsunoda `isn’t a rookie, but he drove for Red Bull for the first time Sunday. This was doubly important for Yuki because it was his home race in Japan. Tsunoda did well, and pleased Red Bull driver development director Helmet Marko, but a single mistake during the Qualifying event saw Tsunoda finish in 15th position.

After Williams driver Carlos Sainz was penalized three starting positions after Qualifying, Tsunoda started the Grand Prix in fourteenth position. He improved slightly to finish twelfth in the race, but he wanted to finish in the points in his first outing as a Red Bull driver, for the team and for his home track fans.

Drivers and Constructors Championship standingsWhat

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri were the top three finishers of thr 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Lando Norris were the top three finishers of thr 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. F1

We’ve only completed three of the 24 Grand Prix in the 2025 F1 schedule, so it’s still early, and much can and will change. In 2024, Lando Norris was the closest contender to threaten Verstappen’s Drivers Championship crown. Verstappen prevailed and won his fourth consecutive title.

This year, Norris is favored to win because McLaren has the superior cars. Piastri is also a threat. However, Max continues to demonstrate that he’s the best driver. This competition asks the question: “Is it the car or the driver that wins the race.?”

Driver Championship points:

Place Driver Team Championship Points
1 Lando Norris McLaren 62
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 61
3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 49
4 George Russell Mercedes 45
5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 30
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 20
7 Alex Albon Williams 18
8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 15
9 Esteban Ocon Haas 10
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 10
11 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 6
12 Oliver Bearman Haas 5
13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 4
14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 3
15 Carlos Sainz Williams 1
16 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0
17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
18 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 0
19 Jack Doohan Alpine 0
20 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 0

Winning the Constructors competition requires two drivers who consistently finish high in Championship points. McLaren and Mercedes have two top-scoring drivers, but Red Bull does not. Those realities are reflected in the following team standings.

McLaren driver Lando Norris and Team Principal Andrea Stella.
McLaren driver Lando Norris and Team Principal Andrea Stella. F1

Constructor Championship points:

McLaren 111
Mercedes 75
Red Bull 61
Ferrari 35
Williams 19
Haas 15
Aston Martin 10
Racing Bulls 7
Kic Sauber 6
Alpine 0

The next F1 race is the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 April 11 t0 13.

