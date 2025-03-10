2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain: data for the teams and exposure for fans

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why you shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from F1 pre-season testing Pre-season testing Day 1 Pre-season testing Day 2 Pre-season testing Day 3 Pre-season testing overall lap time order

Following the 2025 F1 season‘s first-ever launch at the O2 Arena in London, the next event on the Formula 1 calendar was pre-season testing in Bahrain. The testing was held in unseasonably cold weather in the desert from February 26 to 28.

The data analyzed from the three days of testing can be invaluable to the teams and drivers. Because of the competitive nature of F1, however, teams don’t make all of the data public. While fans have limited access to the data, those in attendance or viewing the video stream can see the drivers and cars in action, essentially as a prelude to racing season. Hearing the team members’ and commentators’ comments and discussions is also interesting.

Why you shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from F1 pre-season testing



Gamesmanship among F1 teams is widespread and perfectly acceptable within the FIA’s many rules and regulations for F1. Teams don’t reveal every setting or adjustment during testing or practice sessions before Grand Prix races. Race cars are subject to scrutiny by FIA officials, not to other teams.

The FIA’s myriad technical regulations specify metrics or ranges to which all cars must conform, but many factors, such as aerodynamics and fuel loads, aren’t visible to observers. Teams may want to downplay an advantage they realize from a specific setting or adjustment. The margins of victory are so slim in F1 racing that if a team can get a slight advantage for even one race, it can make a significant difference in the overall season.

For example, teams travel with multiple front wings for their cars. If a team discovers that a specific wing’s aerodynamic design outperforms others, it may employ other wings in testing or practice sessions to mislead other teams but use the higher-performing wing for the qualifying event or the race. An advantage during qualifying could make a big difference in the team’s positions in the starting grid, which can decide the race’s outcome.

So, given the somewhat limited import of published pre-season testing data other than the teams, the following are general observations from the 2025 pre-season testing.

Pre-season testing Day 1



As the drivers got underway the first day, several found themselves sliding or spinning off the track on corners, but there were no overly dramatic moments.

F1TV tracked and posted the fastest lap times, which are a bit interesting, but no one can draw any meaningful conclusions from them because team. So, just for interest, here are the fastest lap order for Day 1.

Position Driver Team 1 Lando Norris McLaren 2 George Russell Mercedes 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5 Carlos Sainz Williams 6 Pierre Gasly Alpine 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 8 Liam Lawson Red Bull 9 Alex Albon Williams 10 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 14 Jack Doohan Alpine 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 17 Oscar Piastri McLaren 18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 19 Estaban Ocon Haas 20 Oliver Bearman Haas

Pre-season testing Day 2



Max Verstappen and Alex Albon did not drive on Day 2.

Position Driver Team 1 Carlos Sainz Williams 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 George Russell Mercedes 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 7 Liam Lawson Red Bull 8 Jack Doohan Alpine 9 Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 12 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 13 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Lando Norris McLaren 15 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 18 Oliver Bearman Haas

Pre-season testing Day 3



Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson did not drive on Day 3.

Position Driver Team 1 George Russell Mercedes 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Alex Albon Williams 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 5 Pierre Gasly Alpine 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 7 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 8 Esteban Ocon Haas 9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 11 Lando Norris McLaren 12 Jack Doohan Alpine 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 14 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber 15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber 18 Oliver Bearman Haas

Pre-season testing overall lap time order

Once again, you can’t draw specific conclusions from the overall fast lap times but it’s also not surprising that past Grand Prix winners and Champions hold most of the top five spots.