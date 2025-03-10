 Skip to main content
2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain: data for the teams and exposure for fans

By
Aston Martin on th track in Bahrain during pre-season testing.
Courtesy of Aston Martin

Following the 2025 F1 season‘s first-ever launch at the O2 Arena in London, the next event on the Formula 1 calendar was pre-season testing in Bahrain. The testing was held in unseasonably cold weather in the desert from February 26 to 28.

The data analyzed from the three days of testing can be invaluable to the teams and drivers. Because of the competitive nature of F1, however, teams don’t make all of the data public. While fans have limited access to the data, those in attendance or viewing the video stream can see the drivers and cars in action, essentially as a prelude to racing season. Hearing the team members’ and commentators’ comments and discussions is also interesting.

Why you shouldn’t draw too many conclusions from F1 pre-season testing

Lewis Hamilton driving for Ferrari in the Bahrain pre-season testing.
Gamesmanship among F1 teams is widespread and perfectly acceptable within the FIA’s many rules and regulations for F1. Teams don’t reveal every setting or adjustment during testing or practice sessions before Grand Prix races. Race cars are subject to scrutiny by FIA officials, not to other teams.

The FIA’s myriad technical regulations specify metrics or ranges to which all cars must conform, but many factors, such as aerodynamics and fuel loads, aren’t visible to observers.  Teams may want to downplay an advantage they realize from a specific setting or adjustment. The margins of victory are so slim in F1 racing that if a team can get a slight advantage for even one race, it can make a significant difference in the overall season.

For example, teams travel with multiple front wings for their cars. If a team discovers that a specific wing’s aerodynamic design outperforms others, it may employ other wings in testing or practice sessions to mislead other teams but use the higher-performing wing for the qualifying event or the race. An advantage during qualifying could make a big difference in the team’s positions in the starting grid, which can decide the race’s outcome.

So, given the somewhat limited import of published pre-season testing data other than the teams, the following are general observations from the 2025 pre-season testing.

Pre-season testing Day 1

McLaren driver Lando Norris on the track during Bahrain pre-season testing.
As the drivers got underway the first day, several found themselves sliding or spinning off the track on corners, but there were no overly dramatic moments.

F1TV tracked and posted the fastest lap times, which are a bit interesting, but no one can draw any meaningful conclusions from them because team. So, just for interest, here are the fastest lap order for Day 1.

Position Driver Team
1 Lando Norris McLaren
2 George Russell Mercedes
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
5 Carlos Sainz Williams
6 Pierre Gasly Alpine
7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
8 Liam Lawson Red Bull
9 Alex Albon Williams
10 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls
11 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber
13 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
14 Jack Doohan Alpine
15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
17 Oscar Piastri McLaren
18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber
19 Estaban Ocon Haas
20 Oliver Bearman Haas

Pre-season testing Day 2

BWT Alpine F1 driver on the track in Bahrain during pre-season testing.
Max Verstappen and Alex Albon did not drive on Day 2.

Position Driver Team
1 Carlos Sainz Williams
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
4 George Russell Mercedes
5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
7 Liam Lawson Red Bull
8 Jack Doohan Alpine
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine
10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls
11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
12 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls
13 Oscar Piastri McLaren
14 Lando Norris McLaren
15 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber
16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber
17 Esteban Ocon Haas
18 Oliver Bearman Haas

Pre-season testing Day 3

Mercedez-AMG F1 racecar in Bahrain during pre-season testing.
Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson did not drive on Day 3.

Position Driver Team
1 George Russell Mercedes
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull
3 Alex Albon Williams
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren
5 Pierre Gasly Alpine
6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
7 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls
8 Esteban Ocon Haas
9 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
10 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
11 Lando Norris McLaren
12 Jack Doohan Alpine
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
14 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber
15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls
16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
17 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber
18 Oliver Bearman Haas

Pre-season testing overall lap time order

Once again, you can’t draw specific conclusions from the overall fast lap times but it’s also not surprising that past Grand Prix winners and Champions hold most of the top five spots.

Position Driver Team
1 Carlos Sainz Williams
2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
4 George Russell Mercedes
5 Max Verstappen Red Bull
6 Alex Albon Williams
7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
8 Oscar Piastri McLaren
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
11 Liam Lawson Red Bull
12 Jack Doohan Alpine
13 Lando Norris McLaren
14 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls
15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls
16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
17 Esteban Ocon Haas
18 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber
19 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber
20 Oliver Bearman Haas

