The depth of development and the range of options and packages are astounding

BMW Motorrad announced the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle for adventure riding and long-distance touring. The new model features a redesigned engine and chassis, an optional Automated Shift Assistant, and advanced electronic safety systems. Most of the information was released in July 2024, but now BMW Motorrad has announced the price.

Why the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure matters



The R 1300 GS Adventure is a perennial category leader, but BMW Motoradd’s engineers are never done. This year’s model is dramatically upgraded from the 2024 version. In addition to the engine and chassis, the new model’s bodywork has evolved with new equipment mounting points on the fuel tank, new storage areas, and an updated design.

The greatest changes in the 2025 model



Torque matters in all riding, especially adventure riding, where getting over, around, or through the next section of your journey is often challenging. The new 1300 cc engine increases the horsepower to 145 from last year’s 136 hp, and the torque is now 110 ft-lbs, increased from last year’s 105 ft-lbs, but the most significant advance is in the range of high torque. According to BMW, more than 96 ft-lbs of torque are on hand from 3,600 to 7,800 rpm, encompassing the bike’s entire speed range. Even with the changes, fuel consumption is the same, according to BMW.

One of the new chassis’s most significant results is that its more compact frame allows for longer, more comfortable, height-adjustable seats for the rider and passenger.

The 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure starts at $23,440, including destination charges, and will be available at U.S. dealerships this fall.