2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: The head of the class has a new engine and chassis

The depth of development and the range of options and packages are astounding

By
2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure left profile view parked on a hillside with mountains in the background.
BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad announced the 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure motorcycle for adventure riding and long-distance touring. The new model features a redesigned engine and chassis, an optional Automated Shift Assistant, and advanced electronic safety systems. Most of the information was released in July 2024, but now BMW Motorrad has announced the price.

Why the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure matters

2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure right side view parked on a dirt road in the mountains.
The R 1300 GS Adventure is a perennial category leader, but BMW Motoradd’s engineers are never done. This year’s model is dramatically upgraded from the 2024 version. In addition to the engine and chassis, the new model’s bodywork has evolved with new equipment mounting points on the fuel tank, new storage areas, and an updated design.

The greatest changes in the 2025 model

2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure with Adaptive Headlight Pro direct frontal view parked in rocky terrain.
Torque matters in all riding, especially adventure riding, where getting over, around, or through the next section of your journey is often challenging. The new 1300 cc engine increases the horsepower to 145 from last year’s 136 hp, and the torque is now 110 ft-lbs, increased from last year’s 105 ft-lbs, but the most significant advance is in the range of high torque. According to BMW, more than 96 ft-lbs of torque are on hand from 3,600 to 7,800 rpm, encompassing the bike’s entire speed range. Even with the changes, fuel consumption is the same, according to BMW.

One of the new chassis’s most significant results is that its more compact frame allows for longer, more comfortable, height-adjustable seats for the rider and passenger.

The 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure starts at $23,440, including destination charges, and will be available at U.S. dealerships this fall.

Bruce Brown
New VW ID.7 EV has nearly 400-mile range and an AR heads-up display
The new VW ID.7 EV has an impressive range
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 flagship EV is rated for nearly 400 miles per charge.

The results of Volkswagen's electric car investment are coming faster now. Like other large automakers, Volkswagen's promised transition to electric vehicles took a while to start putting production EVs in customers' driveways. The overall pace of EV launches is picking up, even if sales volumes are backing off a bit -- such is the pace of progress. On November 13, VW announced its new EV flagship model, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.7.

There's a lot to talk about with the ID.7 announcement, and it will probably be a few months into 2024 before VW delivers the first cars to customers in the U.S. According to the vehicle launch announcement, the ID.7 will have a new power unit, advanced driver interface technology, and sumptuous luxury features. However, the ID.7's headline attraction is the driving range per charge.
2024 Volkswagen ID.7 range
According to VW, the ID.7 Pro with an 82 kWh battery has a WLTP range per charge of 386 miles. Let's start with disclaimers. While a hefty number, 386 miles isn't the same as 400 miles, it's nearly there. The second qualification is that the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) rating VW quoted is a European mileage standard typically more optimistic than the U.S. EPA ratings. The consensus is that WLTP ratings are roughly 20% greater than EPA ranges. If that's the case with the ID.7,  the EPA ratings will likely be closer to 300 than 386 miles.

Read more
New BMW motorcycle, the 2024 R 1300 GS, brings new suspension geometry and improved hardware
It's sub-$30k, too
Two 2024 BMW R 1300 GS adventure touring motorcycles traveling on a highway with desert and distant mountains in the background.

Piling on upgrades and new performance features, BMW Motorrad's 2024 R 1300 GS touring adventure motorcycles set the bar high for competitive brands. BMW introduces a new 1,300 cc boxer engine with the R 1300 GS, the most potent boxer yet.
The new GS, available in several style and color variants in early 2024, doesn't leap ahead of earlier versions with its engine alone. For 2024, BMW redesigned the GS frame, dialed in greater steering preciseness, and improved the bike's stability.
The GS's new boxer mill pumps out 145 horsepower and 110 pound-feet of torque at 6,500 rpm, nine hp, and five ft-lb more in a bike that weighs 26 pounds lighter than the previous model, the 2023 BMW R 1250 GS. You don't have to be concerned about engine peakiness, requiring that you wring it out thoroughly to hit the sweet spot because the new engine pulls hard in the wide 3,600 to 7,800 rpm range, BMW claims. The R 1300 GS redlines at 9,000 rpm.
One factor in the 2024's weight savings is the new placement of the six-speed transmission inside the engine housing, directly under the motor. BMW also reduced the versatile bike's overall size -- breaking from the common automotive tendency to make room for new features by increasing vehicle size.

BMW improved the R 1300 GS suspension with a redesigned steel and aluminum frame, increasing stiffness and improving stability. A new Evo Telelever design decouples the front fork suspension from the handlebars to reduce handlebar dive and tilt under hard braking and severe fork tube compression. The Telever system pairs with BMW's updated Evo Paralever to transfer weight from front impacts via the swing arm to the bike's rear for greater traction and stability.

Read more
BMW Motorrad brings heads-up display to motorcycles via new ConnectedRide Smartglasses
BMW is keeping your eyes on the road and both hands on the grips
bmw motorcycle connectedride smartglasses p90512822 highres motorrad connect

BMW ConnectedDrive smart glasses BMW

BMW motorcycle enthusiasts may have an easier time keeping their eyes on the road this summer. The company premiered its new set of smart glasses at the Motorrad Days show on July 7. Dubbed the ConnectedDrive Smartglasses, the eyewear is designed to pair with the BMW Motorrad smartphone app and can display an array of information in an augmented-reality fashion to help you during your ride.

Read more