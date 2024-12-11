 Skip to main content
2025 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure ABS

The KLR 650 Adventure ABS is the most fully equipped model.

By
2025 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure ABS right front three-quarter view descendng a dirt road.
Courtesy of Kawasaki Motors

Dual-sport motorcycles, also called adventure bikes, are the height of versatility. Purposefully designed for riding both on and off-road, Kawasaki offers three versions of the KLR 650 dual-sport bike equipped with different types and levels of equipment. The KLR 650 Adventure ABS is the most fully equipped model. If there’s even a possibility that you might want to take an extended tour with this mid-size dual-sport bike, this is the trim you’ll want to buy.

2025 KLR 650 base features

2025 Kawasaki KLR 650 Aadventure ABSright side product shot with panniers.
The KLR is powered by a 652cc single-cylinder engine with a maximum of 39.1 lb-ft of torque and a 5-speed transmission. Each of the three versions is available with ABS, although you can also buy the base 650 and 650 S trims without ABS. The KLR 650 Adventure ABS, as its model name suggests, is only available with the anti-lock braking system.

The bike rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with moderately knobby tires selected for handling on pavement and in the dirt. The front fork suspension has 7.9 inches of travel, and a Uni-Trak single shock has 8.0 inches of travel and adjustable rebound damping and reloading. The front brake has a 2-piston caliper and a 300mm disc rotor, while the rear brake has a 240mm rotor and a single-piston caliper.

Special features of the KLR 650 Adventure ABS

One rider on a 2025 Kawasaki KLR 650 Adventure ABS desecending a winding mountain road.
All three KLR 650 models are adventure bikes, but Kawasaki adds Adventure to the model name to underscore its readiness for the rides of your dreams.

The bike comes loaded with factory-installed side cases, an LED auxiliary light set, engine guards, a tank pad, and a DC power outlet and USB socket. You can add more storage capacity and other accessories to match your preferences, but this setup is most appropriate for the bike’s purpose and capabilities.

Two riders on 2025 Kawasaki KLR 650 Aadventure ABS riding on dirt roads with a lot of dust.
Courtesy of Kawasaki Motors

The 2025 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure ABS is available at U.S. dealerships now starting at $8,749, including destination charges.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
