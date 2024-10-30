BMW engineers continuously re-think and re-do to improve performance.

BMW Motorrad USA released the 2025 update specifications for four 999cc superbikes and roadsters in typical fashion, which means BMW engineers reevaluated everything. The 2025 BMW M1000 RR, S 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and S 1000 R won’t make it to U.S. dealerships until Q2 2025, but that allows time to comprehend and compare the hefty lists of upgrades, updates, and new features on the high-performance knee scrapers. Pricing will be announced closer to delivery.

Upgrades for the 2025 BMW M 1000 RR

Previous Next 1 of 2 Image used with permission by copyright holder Image used with permission by copyright holder

Major new standard features for the 188+ mph 2025 M 1000 RR include a complete engine overhaul, a new titanium exhaust system, an M Quick-Action Throttle, Dynamic Traction Control with a Slide Control function, ABS Pro with Brake Slide Assist, and a Slick setting for running on racing slicks. New M Winglets increase aerodynamic downforce, and there is also a new fairing design.

Recommended Videos

Upgrades for the 2025 BMW S 1000 RR

Previous Next 1 of 2 Image used with permission by copyright holder Image used with permission by copyright holder

The 2025 BMW S 1000 RR gets new winglets, Pro Riding Modes as a standard feature, the M Quick-Action Throttle with 58 degrees of rotation, newly designed side fairings, and a new front wheel cover with brake ducts. Top speed is 188 mph.

Upgrades for the 2025 BMW M 1000 R

Previous Next 1 of 2 Image used with permission by copyright holder Image used with permission by copyright holder

You can take the 2025 BMW M 1000 R hard into corners on the track, but the new dual-flow LED headlight makes a difference to road-going riders. Like the other models, the M 1000 R gets the M Quick-Action Throttle. It also gains new M Winglets in standard black textured paint or optional carbon fiber. The rear frame and swingarm are both Platinum Grey, while the clutch and generator covers are black. The top speed is 174 mph.

Upgrades for the 2025 BMW S 1000 R

Previous Next 1 of 2 Courtesy BMW Motorrad USA Courtesy BMW Motorrad USA

The 2025 BMW S 1000 R may not be as fast as the other models, but you can still top 155 mph, claim BMW Motorrad’s spec sheet. Additions to the new roadster include a dual-flow LED headlight, an additional five horsepower over the 2024 model, the M Quick-Action Throttle, MSR Engine drag torque control, an optimized shift assistant, 0.4 inches longer wheelbase,a shorter final drive ratio, USB-C charging plug, a short license plate holder, and intelligent emergency E-Call.