 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Audi and Porsche’s new PPE electric drive system is smaller and more efficient

Audi and Porsche are improving battery-electric vehicle technology

By
Audi Q6 e-tron driving on a highway with trees, land, and ocean in the background.
Audi / Audi

Audi is fast becoming a poster child for EV success and advancement. In addition to enjoying record sales from its e-tron EVs this year, Audi recently introduced the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), an electrical architecture for future EVs. Audi developed PPE jointly with Porsche, another Volkswagen Group brand. Advances in battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are necessary for widespread electrification of the cars, trucks, and SUVs we drive, and Audi isn’t sitting back waiting for Tesla or BYD to find new solutions.

Why the Premium Platform Electric system matters

Audi Q6 SUV e-tron quattro -Electric power consumption combined 19.6–17.0 kWh-100 km.
Audi / Audi

The Audi/Porsche PPE matters because, with the advanced platform, automakers can develop technologically advanced vehicles to address two of the most important buyer concerns about EVs: range and charging time. With PPE, engineers can also design drive systems that are more efficient, smaller, lighter, and improved heat management.

Recommended Videos

What’s new with the Porsche and Audi PPE electric drive

1 of 3
Audi Q6 e-tron drive unit cooling.
Audi / Audi
Audi Q6 e-tron thermal management.
Audi / Audi
Audi Q6 e-tron 800V quattro drive train.
Audi / Audi

The improved powertrain component efficiency possible with PPE sounds nice, but to non-engineers, putting numbers on the improvements can help. Compared to the first-generation e-tron, Audi says, new electric motors designed for PPE would have 40 kilometers more range (about 25 miles). The motors would also be about 30% smaller and weigh about 20% less.

Related

The PPE’s 800-volt architecture helps with the time needed for battery charging, including the time the vehicle is hooked up to the charger, plus pre-conditioning. PPE includes a predictive thermal management system, which in this application can help get the system to the optimal temperature for the greatest charging efficiency. The PPE thermal management system is dynamic, so if traffic or other conditions don’t allow the preconditioning, the system won’t force changes.

Numbers can help once more to appreciate the improvements. As an example, Audi states that with a battery with an approximate 10% charge and plugged into a 270 kW DC charging station, an Audi Q6 e-tron series BEV can add a trade up to 158 miles in ten minutes. Charging to 80% of the battery capacity would take 21 minutes.

The PPE has an array of additional benefits for electric cars, but the greater point is that Audi, and presumably Porsche, aren’t just sitting on their recent sales numbers and waiting for more; the car makers are actively advancing the technology, which ultimately benefits the entire transition.

Audi Q6 e-tron With the new E³ 1.2 electronic architecture.
Audi / Audi

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
2025 Mercedes Benz EQG: Everything we know about the electric G Wagon
Get ready for a G-Class EV
Rendering of side profile of Mercedes-Benz EQG in front of blue skies.

Over the past few years, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled electric vehicle models such as the EQS, EQB, and EQE models. As is tradition, you also have the option to choose Mercedes-Maybach and AMG electric models to suit your taste. The AMG EQE SUV starts at $109,300, while the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV will cost you around $200,000.

However, the all-electric G Wagon, dubbed the EQG, is missing from the action. The last time we caught a glimpse of it was back in 2021 as a concept car. Well, it’s expected to be produced later this year, and Mercedes-Benz teased it at the 2024 CES technology show in Las Vegas. Here is what you can expect.

Read more
Aston Martin delays launch of its first EV, says drivers don’t want electric cars
Aston Martin postpones its EV debut due to lack of interest
Front end close up of 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate in front of a dark green studio wall.

You may have thought it was just a conversation you were only having with your friends or coworkers; the idea that although electric cars seem to be all the rage, and every headline is "Tesla, Tesla, Tesla!" there seems to be some more significant facets of the EV world that don't quite make sense yet.

When Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda boldly claimed that EVs would never dominate the auto market, the initial blowback was fierce, with some claiming he was just too conservative and unwilling to embrace the future. But now, we hear that the legendary carmaker Aston Martin has decided to delay the launch of its first-ever electric car due to the lack of consumer demand.

Read more
Toyota invests another $1.3B in US factory to build all-new, 3-row electric SUV
Toyota invests heavily in U.S. plant
2024 Toyota bZ4X Limited AWD SupersonicRed parked on a cliff top with ocean below.

Toyota is pumping $1.3 billion more into its North American factories as it brings EV production to its Kentucky plant. That production will include the bZ4X -- the company’s all-electric SUV which is currently in its second model year. Toyota’s American factory will also assemble a new three-row SUV, the exact details of which have yet to be announced. That new SUV is designed to be sold in the U.S. market.

The money is part of over $17 billion that Toyota says it is investing in its U.S. manufacturing operations as it gets ready to begin producing electric vehicles en masse. The Japanese company has invested nearly $10 billion in the plant since operations began there in 1986.

Read more