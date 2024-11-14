AMG GT 43 gets pricing for 2025

Some cars are just instant home runs. When Mercedes-AMG debuted the first AMG GT back in 2014, you didn’t have to be a car fanatic to appreciate the stunning good looks or throaty exhaust rumble of the newest member of the always fun Grand Touring market. Fast-forward a little more than a decade, and although we first got to lay eyes on the 2025 AMG GT 43 in March of this year, it was not until recently that pricing was made available to the drooling public.

The 2025 AMG GT 43 will start at $105,900

Despite being considered the “entry-level” model of the AMG GT lineup, the GT 43 has a starting price of $105,900, which does not include any destination or delivery fees.

The AMG GT 43 doesn’t bother with any hybrid powertrain nonsense or even all-wheel drive like its more expensive, more powerful siblings for that matter. The transversely mounted handcrafted AMG 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine is only augmented by a single F1-derived electric turbocharger.

The big benefit of an electric turbo is that it allows for instant throttle response across the entire RPM range, eliminating the dreaded turbo lag. Power tops out at an impressive 416 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

The AMG GT 43 runs from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds

Though the AMG GT 43 is a self-proclaimed Grand Tourer, it is still capable of ripping from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 4.5 seconds. Though MBUSA does not list the AMG GT 43’s top speed, its European model can hit 174 mph for anyone with enough roadway and courage to attempt it.

As with most German performance cars, there are plenty of a la carte options to add to the spec sheet. The optional AMG Ride Control suspension offers adaptive adjustable dampers to complement optional 19-, 20-, or 21-inch wheels.

Three exterior design packages are available: the AMG Night Package, the AMG Extended Night Package, and the AMG Exterior Chrome Package. These packages use high-gloss black, dark chrome, or silver chrome accents (respectively) to give the GT 43 an even more striking look.

Inside the 2+2 setup, we find standard-issue Nappa leather-covered AMG sport seats up front and rear seats that can be folded down to increase cargo room for that extended weekend trip for two.

This posh yet sporty interior is available in six trims, including the new Open-Pore Grey Birch Wood or Open-Pore Brown Ash Wood.

While the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 may not seem like a stellar bargain with its $105,900 base price, it is essential to remember that price, like many things, is relative. Sure, compared to your average Cadillac, the AMG GT price seems steep, but when compared to its AMG GT 55 stablemate, which starts at $137,550, or the even pricier $179,050 AMG GT 63, the AMG GT 43’s cost suddenly gets put into a bit more perspective.

For many, the AMG GT has long been out of reach due to its lofty price tag. The 2025 AMG GT 43 brings this long-slung, windswept beauty just a bit closer to becoming a reality for many more of its adoring fans, and the world is all the better for it.