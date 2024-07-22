 Skip to main content
Bentley Continental GT Speed debut: A high-performance hybrid touring machine

Bentley introduces the Continental GT Speed, the perfect ride for your next road trip

bentley continental gt speed parked in a home carport direct frontal view
Bentley / Bentley

Bentley Motors will introduce the Continental GT Speed at the Concours of Elegance in Tegernsee, Germany, on July 26 and 27. The fourth-generation luxury Grand Tourer features a hybrid powertrain and a new exterior and interior design.

Why the Bentley Continental GT Speed  is important

Bentley Continental GT Speed parked in the sun with the roof lowered next to a house.
While the new Continental GT Speed is Bentley’s most potent road car ever, its significance is not limited to acceleration time and top speed.

Commenting on the supercar’s presentation, Marco van Aalten, Head of Germany at Bentley Motors Europe, said, “The new Concours of Elegance at Lake Tegernsee in Bavaria offers the perfect environment to celebrate the European debut of the definitive Grand Tourer. The new Continental GT Speed in Convertible form will perfectly sit alongside the finest in jewellery, fashion and exclusive experiences.”

Bentley Continental GT Speed highlights

Bentley Continental GT Speed interior.
The Continental GT Speed is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) powered by a V8 combustion engine and a 25.9 kWh battery. The car can drive up to 50 miles on battery power alone, which is nice, but Bentley fans may be more interested in the supercar’s performance numbers.

With a combined 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque from the gas and electric motors, the Continental GT Speed can accelerate from 0-to-62.2 mph in 3.2 seconds. The top speed is 208 mph.

A world-class GT needs more than just power; the Bentley delivers both handling and luxury. Standard equipment features Bentley Performance Active Chassis, a handling package that includes Active All-Wheel Drive, an electronic limited-slip differential, all-wheel steering, and Bentley Dynamic Ride.

The Continental will look and feel great, too, with wellness seat technology, air ionization, three-dimensional textured leather upholstery, and a dark chrome accent finish.

Bentley Continental GT Speed racing through a tunnel.
Bentley / Bentley

