Already fast, the Mulliner model add more power and luxury to its pinnacle hybrids

Bentley’s hybrid Grand Touring cars get the Mulliner treatment, with bespoke hand-crafted interiors and unique exterior and interior surfaces and treatments. Now, you can choose a Continental GT, GTC, or Flying Spur, knowing it’s one of the most powerful Mulliners and the fanciest touring cars Bentley has ever crafted.

Why Bentley keeps pushing for more power



Bentley has always been biased toward power in the rarified world of trust luxury performance supercars. With their instant torque delivery, electric cars are challenging for cars with internal combustion engines. While the rich may want gas cars, Bentley uses hybrid technology to ensure buyers aren’t left watching while Lucids and Teslas fly by.

I’m not suggesting that Bentley owners would race their cars from stop light to stop light. Indeed, the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire are faster off the line than any current Bentley. However, Bentley keeps pushing for greater performance that bests others in its class of ultra-luxury vehicles.

That performance reaches new heights in Bentley’s Mulliner versions. The powertrain is the same as Bentley’s Speed version, incorporating a 4.0-liter V8 combustion engine and electric motor for a combined 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain can run in EV-only mode for up to nearly 50 miles with zero emissions.

What the Mulliner versions add

In addition to the performance upgrade, the Mulliners offer buyers a wide array of color, material, and finish choices. The Mulliner palette has 101 standard colors, for example, and Bentley will also match any color, including the colors of older Bentleys.

Buyers who want to personalize their car’s interiors can select from 15 primary leather colors, 11 secondary shades, and six accent choices. There are eight choices of wood veneers plus three technical finishes that can be color-matched to other car colors.

Bentley buyers considering the new Mulliner models may or may not be concerned about having a uniquely finished vehicle, but the choice is there. Performance is not an option; however, it’s a Bentley Mulliner, and the power is paramount.