 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bentley unleashes Mulliner supercar versions of Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur

Already fast, the Mulliner model add more power and luxury to its pinnacle hybrids

By
Bentley Mulliner trim versions of the Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur
Bentley

Bentley’s hybrid Grand Touring cars get the Mulliner treatment, with bespoke hand-crafted interiors and unique exterior and interior surfaces and treatments. Now, you can choose a Continental GT, GTC, or Flying Spur, knowing it’s one of the most powerful Mulliners and the fanciest touring cars Bentley has ever crafted.

Why Bentley keeps pushing for more power

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner right front three-quarter view.
Bentley has always been biased toward power in the rarified world of trust luxury performance supercars. With their instant torque delivery, electric cars are challenging for cars with internal combustion engines. While the rich may want gas cars, Bentley uses hybrid technology to ensure buyers aren’t left watching while Lucids and Teslas fly by.

Recommended Videos

I’m not suggesting that Bentley owners would race their cars from stop light to stop light. Indeed, the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire are faster off the line than any current Bentley. However, Bentley keeps pushing for greater performance that bests others in its class of ultra-luxury vehicles.

Related

That performance reaches new heights in Bentley’s Mulliner versions. The powertrain is the same as Bentley’s Speed version, incorporating a 4.0-liter V8 combustion engine and electric motor for a combined 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain can run in EV-only mode for up to nearly 50 miles with zero emissions.

What the Mulliner versions add

Bentley Continental GTC Mulliner convertible, purple with a tan top, left rear three-quarter view.
Bentley

In addition to the performance upgrade, the Mulliners offer buyers a wide array of color, material, and finish choices. The Mulliner palette has 101 standard colors, for example, and Bentley will also match any color, including the colors of older Bentleys.

Buyers who want to personalize their car’s interiors can select from 15 primary leather colors, 11 secondary shades, and six accent choices. There are eight choices of wood veneers plus three technical finishes that can be color-matched to other car colors.

Bentley buyers considering the new Mulliner models may or may not be concerned about having a uniquely finished vehicle, but the choice is there. Performance is not an option; however, it’s a Bentley Mulliner, and the power is paramount.

Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner interior front seat back detailing.
Bentley

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Bentley opens the order book with 20-car limited Bentayga Apex Edition
Bentley's highest performance SUV gets bespoke treatment for a special few drivers
Bentayga Apex Edition limited edition of just 20 cars right front three-quarter view parked on a dirt track.

The bar for Bentley SUVs is so high that the upcoming limited Bentayga Apex Edition by Mulliner nearly defies imagination. Only 20 versions of the bespoke SUV will be commissioned globally. Buyers can define their Apex Edition based on one of six curated Mulliner themes or work directly with Mulliner's design team on a unique statement.
Why the Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition matters

The Bentayga Apex Edition by Mulliner builds on the Bentayga S, the performance flagship of Bentley's luxurious SUV line, adding custom exterior treatment, unique interiors, a carbon body kit, carbon-ceramic brakes, and 22-inch carbon wheels. Bentley's limited offering also encompasses an exclusive offer for a limited number of Bentley Continental GT and GTC Le Mans Edition vehicle owners. The rarest of the rare will be a Bentayga Apex Edition with trim and finishes that match those of the special edition Continentals.
What the Bentley Apex Edition includes

Read more
2 supercar icons – 1989 Lamborghini Countach and 1997 Ferrari F50 – headed to Sotheby’s
If you have the cash, Sotheby's can make your favorite childhood poster real
1989 Lamborghini Countach black

In a strange and circuitous way, you and I ended up right here right now, thanks to the toy section of the long-defunct Ames department store in a remote town in Southern New Hampshire about 30 years ago. I had volunteered to accompany my father to run an errand for my uncle, who we were visiting, under the explicit condition that I could browse the retailer and try to add to my budding miniature car collection.

Having already been indoctrinated into the world of American sports and muscle cars by my family, I glossed over the plethora of Mustangs and Firebirds, when suddenly my eyes landed on a sleek-looking white wedge with a gigantic wing and impossibly raked windshield. Needing help pronouncing the unfamiliar name, it was the first time I learned the name Lamborghini, and my life has not been the same since.

Read more
Lamborghini sells its last fully gasoline-powered supercar
All fully gasoline-powered Lamborghinis have now been sold
2023 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica front end angle from passenger's side parked on the road with buildings in the back.

 

Earlier this year, Lamborghini said goodbye to its last V-12 gas-powered supercars. The writing was on the wall — Lamborghini is transitioning toward electric vehicles after 60 years of manufacturing some of the fastest gas-powered supercars in the world. With its gas-powered V12 engine supercars off the market, the Lamborghini Huracan and Urus models were still available for sale.

Read more