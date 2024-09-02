All the details aren't out yet, but the new Flying Spur will generate its own superlatives

Bentley’s history of high-performance luxury cars, such as the Continental GT Speed, is about to get an important entry on September 10th. That’s when Bentley will launch the new Flying Spur hybrid grand touring supercar sedan. Describing it is a mouthful, but according to Bentley’s launch date announcement, the new Flying Spur will be the most powerful, most efficient, and most dynamic four-door car that Bentley has manufactured in its 105-year history as an automaker.

Why the Bentley Flying Spur is a big deal



Bentley and Rolls-Royce were originally separate companies, but Rolls-Royce purchased Bentley in 1931 during the Great Depression. Although the two brands were similar, Rolls-Royce emphasized luxury while Bentley pursued high performance. If a Rolls-Royce is more likely to be chauffeur-driven, a Bentley owner is a driver who loves speed and wants a luxury car that will blow the doors off almost anything else on the road.

The Bentley Flying Spur’s history goes back to 2005 when the Bentley Continental Flying Spur was launched as the world’s fastest production car. With a top speed of 195 mph and 0 to 62.2 mph acceleration in 4.9 seconds, the 2005 model had permanent all-wheel drive and was powered by a 6.0-liter, 552 hp twin-turbocharged W12 engine with 479 lb-ft of torque.

What we know so far about the new Flying Spur