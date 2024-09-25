F1 races can be expensive, but they're worth it

F1 racing fans at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix saw a competitive race that signaled a possible threat to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s dominance, but they paid a hefty price to be there, according to America’s Most Expensive Tickets, a report published by High 5 Casino. Tickets to the Miami Grand Prix cost an average of $878, which qualifies as the tenth most expensive ticket for events in 2024.

Why the Miami Grand Prix made the list



High 5 Casino studied ticket prices for sports and entertainment events in the U.S. To determine the most expensive live events, the groups found the average price of all tickets sold to avoid the survey being skewed by VIP ticket prices. The events were ranked by cost per minute, which amounted to $7.32 for the Miami Grand Prix. The nine more expensive events had higher per-minute prices, reaching an astonishing $208.33 per minute for the Met Gala fashion event, for which the average ticket cost $75,000.

The figure was obtained by dividing the average ticket cost by 120 minutes, which is the nominal time of F1 races, although most are much shorter. The per-minute price also doesn’t consider the three Free Practice sessions or the Qualifying session, which would have lowered the cost per minute but not what people paid.

