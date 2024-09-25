 Skip to main content
2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix tickets were the 10th most expensive of the year

F1 races can be expensive, but they're worth it

By
Race cars at the start of the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix.
F1

F1 racing fans at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix saw a competitive race that signaled a possible threat to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s dominance, but they paid a hefty price to be there, according to America’s Most Expensive Tickets, a report published by High 5 Casino. Tickets to the Miami Grand Prix cost an average of $878, which qualifies as the tenth most expensive ticket for events in 2024.

Why the Miami Grand Prix made the list

McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris celebrated an important win at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.
High 5 Casino studied ticket prices for sports and entertainment events in the U.S. To determine the most expensive live events, the groups found the average price of all tickets sold to avoid the survey being skewed by VIP ticket prices. The events were ranked by cost per minute, which amounted to $7.32 for the Miami Grand Prix. The nine more expensive events had higher per-minute prices, reaching an astonishing $208.33 per minute for the Met Gala fashion event, for which the average ticket cost $75,000.

The figure was obtained by dividing the average ticket cost by 120 minutes, which is the nominal time of F1 races, although most are much shorter. The per-minute price also doesn’t consider the three Free Practice sessions or the Qualifying session, which would have lowered the cost per minute but not what people paid.

Related

The most expensive events of 2024

Rank Event Category Average Ticket Price Cost Per Minute
1 Met Gala Fashion $75,000 $208.33
2 Stanley Cup Finals Ice Hockey $2,700 $45.00
3 NBA Finals Basketball $4,150 $34.58
4 Super Bowl Football $6,559 $27.33
5 Grammys Film & TV $3,500 $16.67
6 MLB World Series Baseball $3,336 $13.90
7 Taylor Swift Eras Tour Music $2,451 $12.57
8 March Madness Final Four Basketball $2,225 $9.27
9 Weekends with Adele Music $1,004 $8.37
10 Miami F1 Grand Prix Formula 1 $878 $7.32

Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Mercedes names 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli to fill Lewis Hamilton’s F1 driver position
Mercedes Toto Wolf decides on Antonelli as Hamilton's replacement in five minutes
Mercedes F1 driver George Russell, Team Principal Toto Wolf, and new driver Kimi Antonelli seated at a press conference.

In February, the first reaction was shock when Mercedes F1 driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton revealed his departure from Mercedes to drive for Ferrari after the 2024 season. The immediate second thought was, "Who will replace Lewis?" Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolf answered the question during the Italian Grand Prix weekend by announcing that Kimi Antonelli will take over Lewis Hamilton's spot.
Why Wolf selected Antonelli

Last weekend's selection wasn't the first time Mercedes and Toto Wolf demonstrated their faith in Antonelli's potential. In 2018, when he was 12,  Mercedes recruited Antonelli to its junior program. Antonelli, sixth of 24 F2 drivers, attracted Mercedes's attention when he consistently won karting.

Monza delivers: F1 Italian Grand Prix serves up excitement and a home track winner
Ferrari and McLaren battled for the three podium positions
f1 italian grand prix results 2024 ferrari driver charles lecler waving to the tifosi after winning

Fans watching live or streaming the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, September 1, were treated to a mind-blowing battle as Ferrari and McLaren swept the top three positions, shutting out Red Bull and Mercedes from standing on the winners' podium. Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc won the Grand Prix at his home track for the second time, which put the already-ignited Ferrari Tifosi fan base into orbit.

McLaren drivers Oscar Pastri and Lando Norris finished second and third. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, the current leader in Driver Championship points, and Mercedes' driver and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton were kept off the podium; each expressed frustration with their car's performance.
A surprise McClaren overtake

2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix preview: The teams are ready
The F1 teams are bringing their best game to the very fast Italian Grand Prix
F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The 2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix will be greenlighted at 9:00 A.M. EST on Sunday, September 1. Pressures are high for the drivers and teams as the competition for Championship points builds. Some feared F1 2024 would be a replay of Red Bull and Max Verstappen's 2023 dominance, but, with nine races remaining, four teams are in contention for the Constructors' Championship, and five, possibly six drivers could put together enough points for the Drivers' Championship.
Why the Italian Grand Prix is so important
Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen F1 / F1

The Italian Grand Prix at Monza is the home track for Ferrari fans known as the tifosi. Monza is a favorite in the sport for its speed, history, and the excitement level that lifts to nearly unimaginable heights. Monza has been on the schedule every year in F1 history, but one. Long straights enable high speeds that often result in the shortest time duration race of the season. The fervor for this year's race is exceptionally high because of the contention for the Championships.
F1 teams prep for the Italian Grand Prix
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris F1 / F1

