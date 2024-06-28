Choosing between the coupe and convertible could be difficult



The Bentley Continental GT has never been a slouch in power and maximum speed, but the 2025 Continental GT Speed hybrid opens the gate for new performance levels. The fourth-generation Continental GT is the most powerful road car Bentley has ever produced.

Why the Bentley Continental GT Speed is important



While it was owned by Rolls Royce, Bentley was always considered the sportier of the two luxury brands. BMW Group now owns Rolls Royce, and VW Group owns Bentley, but the similar appearance of some models, especially the older ones, and their shared history inevitably lead to comparisons. However, the new Bentley Continental GT breaks even further from the mold, with 68% all-new components. If Rolls is the ultimate luxury car, Bentley is the ultimate luxury driver’s car.

Fictional British Secret Service agent James Bond’s personal ride was a Bentley, not a Rolls. The deadly-gadget-loaded Aston Martins that Bond drove in the books (and films) were custom company cars outfitted by the Secret Service’s Q division. Q by Aston Martin, a real company owned by Aston Martin, creates custom and limited edition vehicles, such as the new limited edition Aston Martin Valiant created for Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso.

Bentley Continental GT Speed significant features



The previous Continental GT Speed had a 650 hp W12 engine. The fourth-generation powertrain combines a 4.0-liter 584 hp V8 and a 187 hp electric motor with a peak 717 hp power output. The new powertrain also has more torque, 738 lb-ft, an 11% increase from the third-gen’s 664 lb-ft. Forgetting comparisons to Rolls Royce and earlier Bentley models, the 2025 Continental GT Speed can haul from 0-to-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 208 mph.

The new Bentley Continental GT and GTC Speed have approximately 68% new components, including a new Bentley Performance Active Chassis with Active All-Wheel Drive, electronic limited-slip differential, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring, Bentley’s Dynamic Ride active anti-roll system, plus new dual-valve damper and dual-chamber air spring systems.

The four-seater interior includes wellness seat technology and new electrical architecture to accommodate new digital electronic technologies.

The new Continental GT Speed coupe and the GTC Speed convertible will be launched simultaneously. Deliveries will start in Q3 2024.