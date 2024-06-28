 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bentley fourth-generation Continental GT Speed: The most powerful ever

Choosing between the coupe and convertible could be difficult

By

2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed coupe left rear three-quarter view.
The Bentley Continental GT has never been a slouch in power and maximum speed, but the 2025 Continental GT Speed hybrid opens the gate for new performance levels. The fourth-generation Continental GT is the most powerful road car Bentley has ever produced.

Why the Bentley Continental GT Speed is important

2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed convertible right front three-quarter view.
While it was owned by Rolls Royce, Bentley was always considered the sportier of the two luxury brands. BMW Group now owns Rolls Royce, and VW Group owns Bentley, but the similar appearance of some models, especially the older ones, and their shared history inevitably lead to comparisons. However, the new Bentley Continental GT breaks even further from the mold, with 68% all-new components. If Rolls is the ultimate luxury car, Bentley is the ultimate luxury driver’s car.

Recommended Videos

Fictional British Secret Service agent James Bond’s personal ride was a Bentley, not a Rolls. The deadly-gadget-loaded Aston Martins that Bond drove in the books (and films) were custom company cars outfitted by the Secret Service’s Q division. Q by Aston Martin, a real company owned by Aston Martin, creates custom and limited edition vehicles, such as the new limited edition Aston Martin Valiant created for Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso.

Bentley Continental GT Speed significant features

2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed coupe interior.
The previous Continental GT Speed had a 650 hp W12 engine. The fourth-generation powertrain combines a 4.0-liter 584 hp V8 and a 187 hp electric motor with a peak 717 hp power output. The new powertrain also has more torque, 738 lb-ft, an 11% increase from the third-gen’s 664 lb-ft. Forgetting comparisons to Rolls Royce and earlier Bentley models, the 2025 Continental GT Speed can haul from 0-to-60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 208 mph.

The new Bentley Continental GT and GTC Speed have approximately 68% new components, including a new Bentley Performance Active Chassis with Active All-Wheel Drive, electronic limited-slip differential, all-wheel steering, torque vectoring, Bentley’s Dynamic Ride active anti-roll system, plus new dual-valve damper and dual-chamber air spring systems.

The four-seater interior includes wellness seat technology and new electrical architecture to accommodate new digital electronic technologies.

The new Continental GT Speed coupe and the GTC Speed convertible will be launched simultaneously. Deliveries will start in Q3 2024.

2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed coupe left rear quarter panel and rear.
Bentley / Bentley

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Solar launches Eclipse Race Edition lightweight, low-cost electric motorcycle
Lightweight and low cost Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle
Solar Eclipse Race Edition electric motorcycle front three quarters of the left side.

Solar Scooters added another low-cost, lightweight e-motorcycle to its existing Eclipse lineup. The Eclipse Race Edition is Solar's most powerful electric motorcycle, with 13,000 watts of peak power output, 65 mph top speed, and up to 70 miles of range per charge. The Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle is also budget-friendly, starting at $6,795.
Why the Solar Eclipse Race Edition e-motorcycle matters

The Eclipse Race Edition is one of a small group of electric motorcycle market disrupters, but it's not alone. As with automobiles, motorcycle electrification is taking various implementations. Many e-bikes are available today, including some resembling motorcycles, except that e-bikes have pedals while motorcycles do not.

Read more
2025 Cadillac Optiq BEV: Entry-level compact dual motor SUV with 300 miles of range
Entry-level Cadillac EV comes fully-loaded for global buyers
2025 Cadillac Optiq left side profile view parked on a concrete rooftop of a contemporary building.

Cadillac continues to fill its model lineup of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) with the 2025 Cadillac Optiq. Last year, GM's premium brand introduced the brand's largest BEV, the Cadillac Escalade IQ SUV. The new, well-equipped Optiq is set to assume the role as the global entry-level Cadillac, with a sportier demeanor than some might expect. Cadillac debuted the Optiq in Paris, underscoring its positioning of the compact SUV as a gateway vehicle to attract new buyers worldwide to the brand.
Why the Cadillac Optiq matters

Cadillac is building its global BEV stable. The Optiq joins the Lyriq, Escalade IQ, Rolls-Royce competitor Celestiq, and the 2026 Vistiq three-row SUV. Cadillac has taken full advantage of the transition to vehicle electrification to shift from its traditionally staid line of large sedans for American Baby Boomers. Cadillac increased its market share of younger buyers by 5% in the past five years, according to John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac. By rolling the 2025 Optiq out on the world stage with sales scheduled in more than 10 international regions, Cadillac aims to expand the brand's appeal. The Optiq will lead that effort, positioned as a competitively-priced luxury SUV.
2025 Cadillac Optiq: Features and prices

Read more
Tesla finally releases safety data after over a year
Here's what Tesla's safety reporting says
Tesla group photo with Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y parked in front of charger during sunset.

Without sounding like we're writing this wearing a tinfoil hat while watching videos of the moon landing in slow motion and searching for inconsistencies, it's hard not to notice that Tesla has used some rather colorful marketing techniques over the last several years. It started with claims of nearly unobtainable range numbers in its early cars unless, of course, you happened to be driving downwind, downhill during the perfect ambient temperature.

Then claims of the Model S Plaid being able to run 0-60 mph in under two seconds, which technically was true, Elon just forgot to mention that time was achieved on an NHRA-prepped drag strip. Then, when the Cyberbeast came along, claiming to have ten thousand pound-feet of torque, which again was technically true if you used the same unorthodox method of output measurement.

Read more