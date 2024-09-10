 Skip to main content
Bentley launches new Flying Spur, its fastest and most powerful 4-door ever

Bentley elevates the new Flying Spur to supercar status

By
Bentley New Flying Spur driving on a highway out of a mountain tunnel left front three-quarter view.
Bentley / Bentley

The new Bentley Flying Spur is a first for the 125-year-old British automaker. Bentley Motors Limited has been building automobiles since 1919, but the Flying Spur, introduced on September 10, is its first four-door supercar. Earlier generations of Flying Spurs have been highly desirable luxury performance cars, but the fourth-generation Flying Spur’s Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain puts it firmly in the supercar class.

Why is the Flying Spur’s ascension to supercar status a big deal

The new Flying Spur

The automaker’s founder, Walter Owen Bentley, set a high bar for the company’s mission statement: “To build a good car, a fast car, the best in its class.” Through the decades, Bentley established a reputation for luxurious performance cars, contrasting with Rolls-Royce, which has emphasized smooth-riding, quiet luxury.

The previous generation Flying Spur, launched in 2019, is certainly no slouch, with a 626 hp W12 engine that can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. The new car, however, benefits from the all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain, which produces a combined 771 hp and 738 lb-ft of instant torque. The electrified Flying Spur blasts from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds. A half-second may not seem like a significant improvement at first glance, but consider that at these power levels, not many fractional seconds remain.

The new powertrain has significantly lower emissions than the W12 engine for the outgoing Flying Spur. The new model’s gas and electric motors combine for a total range of 515 miles, with up to 47 miles using solely electric power.

Additional exceptional technologies

Bentley New Flying Spur interior view of driver cockpit.
The Bentley Flying Spur’s supercar chops extend beyond the powertrain. The Flying Spur Speed edition includes all-wheel steering, Bentley Dynamic Ride, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, and active torque vectoring front and rear and on both sides. The Flying Spur’s mode settings can configure the car’s ride and driving characteristics to the driver’s preferences at the time.

The new Bentley Flying Spur offers a full complement of comfort and convenience amenities, connectivity and entertainment capabilities, wellness, and safety features, expanded with the latest technologies. However, the most significant emphasis is on the new car’s impressive performance because it’s a Bentley.
Bentley New Flying Spur in an underground garage right front three-quarter view.

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
