Bugatti opens its largest showroom ever

Baku Bugatti showroom is the world's largest

By
bugatti showroom 04 tourbillon in baku
Bugatti / Bugatti

In something of a changing of the guard sometime over the last decade, Bugatti has overtaken both Lamborghini and Ferrari as the ultimate status symbol to declare to the world that you have more money than most third-world countries. With enough money floating around the globe, you can now choose which billionaire’s space program is your personal favorite; it is no wonder business is booming for Bugatti.

Things are going so well that the French hypercar maker has just announced it has opened its largest showroom to date on the western shore of the Caspian Sea in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Bugatti
Bugatti / Bugatti

Like any good grand opening, a little star power goes a long way for publicity. So, Bugatti brought along its current superstar, the Tourbillon, and parked it outside the Heydar Aliyev Center to remind the insanely rich enthusiasts exactly why they should take notice. One of just 250 examples, the Tourbillon retails for around $4 million.

Bugatti
Bugatti / Bugatti

The simple, elegant, and modern appearance, even from the facility’s side windows, makes it a head-turning sight for anyone walking or driving by.

Bugatti
Bugatti / Bugatti

The grand opening allowed local media and special guests to witness the Tourbillon’s Baku debut, showing off its incredible naturally-aspirated 8.3-liter V-16 engine that makes an astounding 986 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque before the car’s electric motors get involved.

The hybrid drivetrain incorporates three electric motors that throw in an additional 789 ponies, for a net total power output of 1,775 horsepower. The fossil-fueled motor’s power is funneled through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and with the aid of all-wheel drive, Bugatti says the Tourbillon can launch from 0-60 mph in a mere two seconds flat.

Bugatti
Bugatti / Bugatti

Outfitted with swatches of the brand’s bespoke DNA, buyers can peruse the almost unlimited color combinations to have their car tailored to their preference in whatever way feels expresses their individual lavish style.

Bugatti
Bugatti / Bugatti

Operated by Nazar Holdings, the Baku showroom is meant to become the flagship of Bugatti’s new visual identity and exemplify its contemporary creative direction.

Bugatti
Bugatti / Bugatti

Kostas Psarris, Regional Director of Bugatti Middle East & Asia said of the opening:

“As we have seen through this evening’s Grand Opening, witnessing the majesty of the Bugatti Tourbillon unveiled to our valued guests for the first time in this region is a truly emotional moment for all of us. It has been a pleasure to work with Nazar Holdings, a very well-respected leader in automotive luxury retail, since the beginning of our partnership in 2023. Together, we have successfully ushered in Bugatti’s new era at Bugatti Baku, the marque’s largest showroom globally, and united a score of passionate customers with their own Tourbillon. Delivering on our customers’ exacting needs is our highest priority – not just in Azerbaijan, but across one of the largest market-regions for the marque: Turkey, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kyrgyzstan.”

Bugatti
Bugatti / Bugatti

The Baku showroom was strategically chosen, not just for its placement among some of the world’s wealthiest hypercar enthusiasts, but also as a bridge between the European and Asian markets.

With a top speed of 276 mph, the Bugatti Tourbillon is perhaps the only (and most fantastic) way for anyone rich enough, to watch their money go fast.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
