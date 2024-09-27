Rear seat passengers may never want to leave the Bentayga EWB Azure

Any Bentley is a fine automobile, but the Crewes, UK, automaker went to extra lengths with the Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection. The extended-wheelbase SUV was styled like a luxurious superyacht, finished for beauty, luxury, and comfort. The Bentayga’s powertrain and mechanicals are unchanged in this edition, which epitomizes indulgence and relaxation.

Why Bentley chose a yachting theme for the Bentayga EWB Azure’s introduction



The Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection fits right in with the superyachts in the Monaco harbor. Monaco is as much a showcase for luxurious living as it is a destination. The interior detailing, especially the seating, and the technology employed in the Bentayga EWB Azure are all focused on the height of comfort for the passengers. All Bentleys are luxury performance drivers’ cars, but this version also coddles and cossets passengers.

When a car is a sanctuary



The car’s Airline Seat Specification is the highlight feature if you can look past the Bentayga EWB Azure interior’s bespoke materials, surfaces, and finishes. The seats have 22-way adjustability and advanced climate sensing technology. The long wheelbase provides ample legroom for second-row passengers, who can rest their feet on folding footrests built into the front seatbacks.

While seated, passengers can immerse in comfort with Bentley Diamond Illumination, a Bang&Olufsen for Bentley audio system, Mood Lighting Specification, and rear seat entertainment options. Because it’s important to have a place to put a drink and snacks, the Bentaua EWB Azure also has picnic tables with leather inserts. Finally, passengers needn’t pause when they reluctantly exit the car because the rear doors have a Power Close feature.