 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

Bentley introduces the exclusive Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection

Rear seat passengers may never want to leave the Bentayga EWB Azure

By
Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection SUV with Monaco in the background.
Bentley Motors

Any Bentley is a fine automobile, but the Crewes, UK, automaker went to extra lengths with the Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection. The extended-wheelbase SUV was styled like a luxurious superyacht, finished for beauty, luxury, and comfort. The Bentayga’s powertrain and mechanicals are unchanged in this edition, which epitomizes indulgence and relaxation.

Why Bentley chose a yachting theme for the Bentayga EWB Azure’s introduction

Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection SUV right side interior view of front seats and dashboard.
The Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection fits right in with the superyachts in the Monaco harbor. Monaco is as much a showcase for luxurious living as it is a destination. The interior detailing, especially the seating, and the technology employed in the Bentayga EWB Azure are all focused on the height of comfort for the passengers. All Bentleys are luxury performance drivers’ cars, but this version also coddles and cossets passengers.

Recommended Videos

When a car is a sanctuary

Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection SUV right side back seat interior.
The car’s Airline Seat Specification is the highlight feature if you can look past the Bentayga EWB Azure interior’s bespoke materials, surfaces, and finishes. The seats have 22-way adjustability and advanced climate sensing technology. The long wheelbase provides ample legroom for second-row passengers, who can rest their feet on folding footrests built into the front seatbacks.

Related

While seated, passengers can immerse in comfort with Bentley Diamond Illumination, a Bang&Olufsen for Bentley audio system, Mood Lighting Specification, and rear seat entertainment options. Because it’s important to have a place to put a drink and snacks, the Bentaua EWB Azure also has picnic tables with leather inserts. Finally, passengers needn’t pause when they reluctantly exit the car because the rear doors have a Power Close feature.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Lamborghini Temerario is the hybrid successor to Huracán
Lamborghini adds a third hybrid super sports car to its model lineup
Green Lamborghini Temerario right side view at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week.

Lamborghini introduced a new super sports car at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week 2024. The Lamborghini Temerario is the luxury performance brand's second High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), a hybrid powertrain with a gas internal combustion engine (ICE) and multiple electric motors.
Why the Temerario matters to Lamborghini

Lamborghini views the Temerario as the successor to the completely sold-out limited edition Huracán, setting a new benchmark for power in the super sports car class. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelman used the Italian word fuoriclasse, which means "unrivaled or unparalleled," to explain the importance of the new model.

Read more
Maserati delivers first MCXtrema in North America at Laguna Seca
Maserati released the keys to track-only super sports car known as The Beast.
Maserati MCXtrema on the race track passing the Maserati garage at Leguna Seca during Monterey Car Week.

As promised earlier this month, Maserati delivered the first MCXtrema track-only super sports car in North America directly to its owner during Monterey Car Week. Maserati turned over the car affectionately referred to as "the Beast" at the Laguna Seca racetrack on August 18, 2024. The MCXtrema's delivery was part of MCXperience, a curated series of on-track experiences and events crafted for the fortunate buyers of the 62-car limited edition.
Why the MCXtrema is important

The MCXtrema is a track-only car built for owners who are not racing professionals and have no racing training. Maserati has stated that the company will build only all-electric cars by 2030, but the MCXtrema's power comes from a twin-turbocharged V6 3.0-liter Nettuno race engine. The Laguna Seca event also marked the engine's first running on a North American racetrack.

Read more
Batman’s ride: Pininfarina unveils the B95 Gotham at Monterey Car Week
A one-off ride for Batman's alter-ego
Pininfarina B95 Gotham built for Bruce Wayne, with Batman's Tumbler in the background.

It appears that billionaire entrepreneur Bruce Wayne may have sold his Dark Knight and Gotham cars to make way for the B95 Gotham, a one-of-one model Automobili Pininfarina will debut on August 16 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week.

Just kidding about the Batman connection, at least as the real buyer. This is Bruce Wayne's new car, created by Pininfarina and Relevance International in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP) for the Wayne Experience. The WBDGCP licenses Warner Brothers brands to toy, fashion, home decor, and publishing programs.

Read more