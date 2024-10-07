The McLaren W1 will send other supercar makers back to the drawing board

Two of the most acclaimed supercars of the time, the McLaren F1 and McLaren P1, have succeeded by what the automaker calls “the real supercar.” The McLaren F1, a 1,258 horsepower beast with F1 race car aerodynamics, is the most powerful and fastest-accelerating road-legal McLaren ever.

Why the McLaren W1 is such a big deal



McLaren is one of the names that commands attention in the world of supercars and hypercars. When Hennessy Performance found John Hennessey set his mind to creating the world’s fastest production car with the Venom F5, he aimed to best former record-breakers such as the Bugatti Chiron and McLaren P1.

What makes the W1 special?



It’s hard not to think in superlatives with the McLaren, but that’s the case with all hypercars. You could choose nearly any element of the W1 and write hundreds, if not thousands, of words. In keeping with the scope of a short news piece, here are a few of the juiciest bits:

The hybrid powertrain develops 1258 hp, 915 hp from the V8 gas combustion engine, and 342 hp from the electric motor

F1-inspired ground effect aerodynamics plus a patented McLaren Active Long Tail rear wing

Acceleration: 0 to 124 mph in 5.8 seconds, 0 to 186 mph in 12.7 seconds

Aerocell driver seating integrated into the carbon fiber monocoque with pedals, steering wheel, and primary controls that move to the driver’s position

Unlimited options

McLaren will build only 399 W1s. Prices will start around $2.6 million before customization and personalization. Most of the cars will be personalized and all have already been spoken for.