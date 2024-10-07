 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

McLaren W1 supercar with 1258 horses is the fastest road-legal McLaren ever

The McLaren W1 will send other supercar makers back to the drawing board

By
McLaren W`1 supercar high front doors open.
McLaren

Two of the most acclaimed supercars of the time, the McLaren F1 and McLaren P1, have succeeded by what the automaker calls “the real supercar.” The McLaren F1, a 1,258 horsepower beast with F1 race car aerodynamics, is the most powerful and fastest-accelerating road-legal McLaren ever.

Why the McLaren W1 is such a big deal

McLaren W`1 supercar left front three-quarter view.
McLaren is one of the names that commands attention in the world of supercars and hypercars. When Hennessy Performance found John Hennessey set his mind to creating the world’s fastest production car with the Venom F5, he aimed to best former record-breakers such as the Bugatti Chiron and McLaren P1.

Recommended Videos

What makes the W1 special?

McLaren W`1 supercar interior and dash.
It’s hard not to think in superlatives with the McLaren, but that’s the case with all hypercars. You could choose nearly any element of the W1 and write hundreds, if not thousands, of words. In keeping with the scope of a short news piece, here are a few of the juiciest bits:

  • The hybrid powertrain develops 1258 hp, 915 hp from the V8 gas combustion engine, and 342 hp from the electric motor
  • F1-inspired ground effect aerodynamics plus a patented McLaren Active Long Tail rear wing
  • Acceleration: 0 to 124 mph in 5.8 seconds, 0 to 186 mph in 12.7 seconds
  • Aerocell driver seating integrated into the carbon fiber monocoque with pedals, steering wheel, and primary controls that move to the driver’s position
  • Unlimited options
McLaren W`1 supercar left-front three-quarter view in black.
McLaren

McLaren will build only 399 W1s. Prices will start around $2.6 million before customization and personalization. Most of the cars will be personalized and all have already been spoken for.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
All-New 804HP Elva Supercar Is Impressive, Even by McLaren Standards
mclaren elva supercar 11538 with m1a mk i

It’s getting harder and harder these days for supercar manufacturers to build a truly stand-out product. We’ve come a long way since the ‘80s and early ‘90s when the Ferrari 308 GTS and Lamborghini Countach were the most drool-worthy supercars in town. From the 300-mile-per-hour Bugatti Chiron to the all-electric, 2,000-horsepower Lotus Evija, there’s now a growing list of contenders vying for your discretionary income. All of which is why McLaren is stepping up its game with an all-new, open-cockpit hypercar that demands to be noticed.

The McLaren Elva bears the hallmarks of many of the British automaker’s most iconic hypercars. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine pushes 804 horsepower, while also being the lightest road car the automaker has ever produced. Official performance numbers have yet to be confirmed. McLaren is already touting 0-60 mph times of less than three seconds, and just 6.7 seconds to reach the 124-mile-per-hour mark. On paper, at least, that’s faster than the outrageous McLaren Senna.

Read more
Hybrids overtake EVs, according to CarGurus report
Electric car plugged into charger

Over the last several years, electric vehicles have quickly become one of the hottest topics in the autoverse. Led by the polarizing Elon Musk and his ever-advancing fleet of Teslas, the pro-EV movement has managed to engender equal parts support and opposition. But, despite its controversial status, the bottom line of the argument is, in fact, the bottom line of the balance sheet for manufacturers. Meaning that as long as EVs are selling, not much else matters for carmakers.

In a wildly contended statement a few months ago, Toyota's CEO Akio Toyoda stated that EVs would never dominate the sales market and that hybrids were a better alternative. While even more time will be needed to confirm this statement to be true in perpetuity, CarGurus has recently released a few findings that prove the public agrees with Akio Toyoda's thinking.

Read more
Fontainebleau Race Club debuts for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Fontainebleau Race Club packages include much more than great race views
Fontainebleau Race Club graphic for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will take place on November 21-23, will transform most marquee properties on and around the Las Vegas Strip into Race Central, with special events, activations, big-name entertainment, and extraordinary culinary opportunities. The Fontainebleau Race Club is one of the top package deals, offering superb views of the F1 racing events, seats for the entertainment headliners, and much more.
Why the hotel created the Fontainebleau Race Club

The Fontainebleau Hotel is an official event partner of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024, a mouthful that's the formal name for the event. Another perspective is that Las Vegas has been attracting and promoting sporting events of all types to make Las Vegas a global sports center, in addition to it present status as a gambling mecca and business convention hub.

Read more