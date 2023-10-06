 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The McLaren F1: Long live the king of speed

This is what made the McLaren F1 so special

Lou Ruggieri
By
1992 McLaren F1 silver front 3/4 view driving
SAUD AL-OLAYAN / Flickr

If we were to tell you that around the beginning of the 1990s, there was one name that single-handedly dominated a professional sport for nearly the entire decade, winning championship after championship to such an extent that they then decided they needed a new challenge, you might start wondering why there’s an article about the history of the Chicago Bulls in the Auto section of The Manual. But that name we are describing is actually McLaren. And unlike Michael Jordan, when this automaker decided to switch focus and build its F1 road car, it was arguably even more successful.

McLaren F1 doors open orange front view
McLaren Automotive

History of the McLaren F1

So the years don’t align perfectly, but in 1988, McLaren’s Formula One team was crushing the world. It finished its racing season, winning 15 out of its 16 races and making a mockery of legendary racers like Honda and even Ferrari. At that point, the company’s technical director, Gordon Murray, convinced founder Ron Dennis to open his pockets and bankroll this momentous project. After getting approval, Dennis teamed up with stylist Peter Stevens to help bring his superlative vision to life.

Recommended Videos

Murray and Stevens focused on maximizing the car’s power-to-weight ratio to recreate the Formula One success on the street. Creating the ultimate supercar was by no means a slam dunk, so the design team focused on keeping the car’s overall size down and creating that car using 5,000 unique pieces. Those parts were made out of a plethora of lightweight, exotic materials, such as carbon fiber, titanium, and magnesium. Sparing no expense, the F1 went so far as to become the first car in history to have its monocoque chassis comprised entirely of carbon fiber.

1995 McLaren F1 rear 3/4 view open doors engine bay
SAUD AL-OLAYAN / Flickr

What engine came in the McLaren F1?

There is a saying that “everything happens for a reason,” while Murray wouldn’t have agreed with that sentiment when Honda, his first choice to build the engine for his dream car, refused. The reason was coming fast. Undaunted, Murray then approached BMW’s M division for the assist, and being no stranger to building dream cars, Bavarian Motor Works was happy to join the team.

Related

Murray tasked the German hot rodders with a precise checklist of details he wanted for the McLaren F1. The engine had to make 550 horsepower and not weigh more than 550 pounds. Beyond that, Murray also wanted the F1’s engine to be naturally aspirated to provide drivers with a more predictable and uniform power delivery. He also believed forced induction engines were less reliable and wanted potential owners to have the most fun with the least headaches.

That list proved to be something BMW could not deliver, however. Built specifically for the McLaren F1, the S70/2 was an all-aluminum 6.1-liter DOHC V-12 featuring variable valve timing and a dry sump oil setup. Thanks in part to a racecar-level 11:1 compression ratio, that big motor did not need any supercharger or turbo. However, despite using copious amounts of magnesium to help keep weight down, BMW overshot its weight limit … by 36 pounds. But the M division made up for the letdown by also exceeding its target power peak. In total, the McLaren F1 made a staggering 627 horsepower (618 SAE net) at an incredible 7,400 rpm and 479 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm.

McLaren F1 engine bay gold foil plated
Yzukerman / Flickr

Aside from that incredible power, the McLaren’s massive motor generated an immense amount of heat. With a nearly unlimited budget, the design team went back to fundamental physics and found the best heat conductor available to help dissipate all that energy, making the McLaren F1 the first and only car (to date) to have its engine compartment lined with gold foil.

That power was routed from the engine through a transversely mounted traditional 6-speed manual transmission onto the rear wheels. No paddle shifters or all-wheel drive systems were allowed, as they would not only add unwanted weight, but also take away from allowing the F1 to provide the purest driving experience possible.

1992 McLaren F1 rear 3/4 view driving on road
SAUD AL-OLAYAN / Flickr

How fast was the McLaren F1?

The 1990s was a Golden Age of speedsters. Pulse-quickening cars like the venomous Dodge Viper and the dynamic-yet-drivable Acura NSX had just debuted. While those (and many other) vehicles were frighteningly fast for 99.9% of the population, the McLaren F1 put them all to shame. All of them.

Creating the ultimate supercar requires more than just prodigious power. The McLaren F1 was the recipient of an aluminum double-wishbone suspension, lightweight wheels, and exclusive tires that were made in a collaborative effort by Goodyear and Michelin. All of those details added up to a chiseled 2,509 pounds, which, for some perspective, would make even the svelte and exotically exciting Ferrari F50 a little self-conscious about its weight.

In 1994, Car and Driver had the good fortune to get its hands on one of these cars to test, which didn’t disappoint. The McLaren F1 rocketed from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 3.2 seconds, from 0 to 100 mph in a mind-melting 6.3 seconds, and through the quarter mile in an NHRA-level 11.1 seconds at 138 mph.

McLaren F1 gauge display steering wheel
McLaren Automotive

But those brave enough to keep their foot on the gas would be privy to the F1’s low 0.32 drag coefficient, thanks to its deliberate design that used underbody channels and a three-part rear diffuser to keep the car planted to the road at high speeds. On its first top-speed run, McLaren tested the F1 to a stunning 221 mph. But realizing that the limiting factor to its terminal velocity was the engine’s redline, which was already a lofty 7,500 rpm, engineers decided to unleash the car’s full power. Raising the rev limiter another 800 rpm and allowing that big motor to spin to a sky-high 8,300 rpm allowed the F1 to set the land speed record for a production car, topping out at an unbelievable 240.1 mph.

McLaren F1 interior view red and black
McLaren Automotive

How much is a McLaren F1 worth?

As the saying goes, “If you have to ask …” Including unique models and prototypes, only 106 McLaren F1s were made from 1992 to 1998. While the original sticker price for one of these remarkable cars checked in at a bankruptable $815,000, which ended up being over $1,000,000 after markups, that McLaren F1 price now seems like a screamingly good deal. Rarely do any of these cars come up for sale, the last of which sold at auction in 2021 for $20.5 million.

Why does this car sell for the same price as a small island when there are now faster cars in the universe? The answer comes from a combination of factors. The McLaren F1 offered a pure driving experience complemented by the most unique seating arrangement anyone has ever seen. The driver was seated in the car’s center and flanked by two removable passenger seats on either side.

The F1 also didn’t use any power-assisted steering, opting instead for a manual setup, providing better road feedback (and reduced weight). And though they’ve become more commonplace in the exotic circle recently, the F1’s scissor doors also put it in exclusive company back in the day.

McLaren F1 Bugatti Veyron race front view
Chris / Flickr

And while many people will remember the Bugatti Veyron for being the first to break the McLaren’s top speed record (253 mph), the caveat to that title matters. The Bugatti needed 16 cylinders and 4 turbochargers to make enough power to challenge the mighty F1. McLaren’s masterpiece still retains the title of “fastest naturally aspirated production car” almost three decades later.

So unlike when Michael Jordan left basketball to (unsuccessfully) try his hand at baseball, when McLaren changed its focus, Gordon Murray and company created the Babe Ruth of road cars. Long live the king of speed.

Editors' Recommendations

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
Lamborghini’s upcoming supercar will have a 1,001-hp plug-in hybrid V12 powertrain
Lamborghini news: Here’s a sneak peek at what engine will replace the outgoing naturally aspirated V12
Lamborghini LB744 PHEV Powertrain from overhead in the engine bay of a chassis.

Lamborghini is known for making world-class naturally aspirated engines. From the Huracan’s V10 to the Aventador’s V12, soulful engines are Lamborghini’s thing. Unfortunately, Lamborghini has discontinued the Aventador and its mighty V12 engine. While we don’t know what’s in store for the Aventador’s replacement, Lamborghini has given the world a look into its upcoming powertrain, which will include a plug-in hybrid component with three electric motors.
A PHEV from Lamborghini? It certainly sounds like the end times. But if you think Lamborghini is making something akin to the Toyota Prius Prime, that’s not what’s happening here. At the heart of the plug-in hybrid powertrain is a 6.5-liter V12 engine. The new L545 motor is a major upgrade of the Aventador’s 6.5-liter V12. The new engine weighs 37 pounds less, has more power, has a higher redline, and features a raised compression ratio of 12.6:1.

Getting into actual numbers, the new 6.5-liter V12 engine is good for 814 horsepower on its own. That’s a large upgrade over the Aventador, which made up to 769 horsepower in its most potent configurations. While peak horsepower comes at 9,250 rpm, the engine hits its redline at 9,500 rpm. If there’s one figure that hasn’t grown a lot, it’s torque. The new V12 is rated at 535 pound-feet, which is only 4 pound-feet more than the old 12-cylinder motor.
In addition to giving the engine a major overhaul, Lamborghini has also repositioned the way the gearbox and engine are packaged together. Unlike the Aventador, which had a single-clutch transmission that was positioned in front of the engine, Lamborghini has turned the new V12 180 degrees. Additionally, power is being routed through a new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission that Lamborghini designed that will sit behind the engine.
So far, these would be massive changes on their own, but the engine is getting a large helping hand from a plug-in hybrid component. Lamborghini will assist the V12 engine with three electric motors. Two axial-flux motors are located at the front – one on each wheel – and a third electric motor at the back that’s integrated into the transmission. The front electric motors allow for torque vectoring, while the rear electric motor can act as a starter motor, generator, or an extra source of power. On their own, each motor is capable of producing 148 horsepower – roughly the same amount of power as a compact car. Combined, Lamborghini claims the V12 engine and the electric motors are good for 1,001 horsepower.

Read more
F1 Bahrain GP Live Stream: Watch Formula 1 for FREE today
Formula 1 driver exiting turn.

The 74rd Formula 1 World Championship starts in under an hour, with the Bahrain Grand Prix. This is the first of 22 Grands Prix for the 2023 F1 season -- only the second season to feature this many races -- so if you don't want to miss any of the action, now's the time to sign up for a TV streaming package that includes ESPN. That'll let you watch the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix live stream and every other Grand Prix online. With the racers getting ready to hit the track, though, you have little time left to sign up so you don't miss any of the action.
Watch the free Bahrain GP live stream
The Bahrain Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language -- especially when it's free-to-watch at home. It's only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe and legal to do with a VPN like NordVPN. Just install it, choose to the location you wish to connect to, then fire up broadcast. The free streams are ORF in Austria or RTL Zwee in Luxembourg.

Unfortunately, there isn't a free Bahrain GP live stream for residents of other countries. Elsewhere, folks will need to tune in through a local broadcast partner. The race is available on ESPN in the United States, and the best way to tune in is through fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial to new customers In the United Kingdom, it's available on Sky Sports F1, and over in Canada it's being broadcast in English through TNS and in French through RDS. There are some other options available as well -- below we'll talk you through the different ways you can tune in locally in the United States in more detail.

Read more
You can buy Alfa Romeo’s 2023 F1 show car (but you can’t drive it)
The lucky winner won’t be able to drive the Alfa Romeo race car, but it will make for a striking centerpiece
2023 Alfa Romeo F1 C43 show car from front overhead shot in a studio with studio lighting.

Like most race cars, F1 cars are built with lap times in mind. Engineers and designers spend a painstaking amount of attention on every detail in the hopes of cutting 0.01 seconds off of a lap time. While the end result is a race car that puts function over form, there’s no denying that F1 cars are beautiful. Despite the bulky, but entirely necessary halo and the wheel covers that look like fancy mudflaps, modern F1 cars are striking.
If you caught the reveal of the 2023 C43, which is Alfa Romeo’s entry for the 2023 season of Formula 1, and liked the design, we have some good news. The actual car that was used for the reveal is up for auction on F1 Authentics and includes some extra goodies.

Previous

Read more