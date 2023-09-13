 Skip to main content
Lost Ferrari collection rakes in over $16 million at auction (with one surprise standout)

Ferraris are in high demand

Lou Ruggieri
By
1995 Ferrari F50
1995 Ferrari F50 Rear 3/4 View Joshua Sweeney/Broad Arrow Auction / Broad Arrow Auctions

Recently, we reported about a herd of Italian thoroughbreds that were lost in time, spending fourteen years from 1990 to 2004 in a Floridian barn. Then, after Hurricane Charley laid waste to the Ferraris’ farmhouse, the Italian stallions were moved to a weatherproof warehouse across from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where they ironically laid motionless for nearly the next twenty years until the precious few who knew of this buried treasure decided to finally set these cars free in what RM Sotheby’s deemed ‘The Lost & Found Collection.’  With some incredibly captivating backstories, these 20 Ferraris were expected to bring in a king’s ransom, and no one could have predicted that this collection would bring in enough to buy the whole kingdom.

Red Ferrari 288 GTO
Red Ferrari 288 GTO Front 3/4 View Joshua Sweeney/Broad Arrow Auctions / Broad Arrow Auctions

The Lost & Found Collection made over $16.7 million

The Lost & Found Collection ended up finding $16,756,160 from the pockets of Ferrari enthusiasts. And although that total is extravagant in its own right, it is just a fraction of the total that Monterey Car Week brought in. According to the Hagerty Automotive Intelligence team, the grand total of the five auction houses was a staggering $400.1 million, with an average sale price of $477,981 of the 837 total vehicles sold, proving that supercars of any era will always be in high demand.

When asked why these older Ferraris, whether in good shape or not, are still revered and valued at such an amazingly high level that they can bring in such extraordinary amounts of money, Brian Rabold, Vice President of Automotive Intelligence at Hagerty said, “Ferrari has always been synonymous with performance and exclusivity, and the early cars’ reputation and availability combine to keep values high.”

1995 Ferrari F50
1995 Ferrari F50 Side View Joshua Sweeney/Broad Arrow Auctions / Broad Arrow Auctions

This Ferrari F50 brought in over $4,000,000

One of the most surprising sales came from what we believe to be the most underrated Ferrari ever, the mighty 1995-97 F50, which was the least valuable of all Ferrari halo cars in 2015. This particular 1995 example caught the eye of one wealthy buyer who agreed with our assessment and ponied up a mind-blowing $4,240,000 to own one of the 349 of these Prancing Horses in existence.

When asked how and why the F50 went from being the lowest-valued Ferrari Halo car in 2015 to the highest in 2023, Kenneth Ahn, President of Marketplace & Radius for Hagerty, said, “It’s likely a result of a shift in the demographics of the collectors. Enthusiasts who came of age in the ’90s now have the means to buy the car they’ve always dreamed of, and for many enthusiasts—even at this price point—that car was the F50, which was made from 1995 to 1997. In fact, according to Hagerty’s Automotive Intelligence, just under a quarter of F50 owners are in their 30s or 40s.”

The Monterey Car Week, particularly RM Sotheby’s Lost & Found Collection, has shown us one inalienable truth. No matter what the ups and downs of the economy happen to be or what the state of the world in general is, one of the steadfast and reliable truths we can always count on is that supercars, and Ferraris in particular, will always be coveted and sought after as the dream cars they were built to be. So whether it’s $40 for a framed poster to put on our bedroom wall or $4,000,000 for one that will adorn our garage, Ferraris will always have a place in our collective hearts.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
J.D. Power: Owners say EVs are less satisfying than gas-powered cars in one big way
High recall rates and issues with unknowledgeable service advisors are key problems for EV owners
2023 Lexus RZ 450e front end angle from driver's side parked in front of a beach.

While one would assume that most people would be happy with their shiny, new vehicle, especially when they're some of the most reliable ones, that’s not always the case. Every year, J.D. Power checks how happy owners are with their vehicles and the service experience as part of its U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study. A new study was done for 2023 and overall owner satisfaction is down. More worryingly, customer service satisfaction among electric vehicle owners is lower than it is among gas-car owners.
J.D. Power’s CSI Study claims that overall owner satisfaction fell two points to 846 (out of 1,000 points) for 2023. The main issues that J.D. Power found are due to the rapid introduction of new electric cars. Not only are EVs involved in more recalls than gas-powered vehicles, but EV owners also have to deal with inept service advisors when they take their car to get serviced at a dealership.

These two factors explain why customer service satisfaction with electric vehicle owners is 42 points lower than it is with owners of gas vehicles. EV owners rate service advisor knowledge at 8.01 out of 10, while drivers with a gas-powered vehicle gave their service advisors a score of 8.59.
“As the electric vehicle segment grows, service is going to be a ‘make or break’ part of the ownership experience,” said Chris Sutton, vice president of automotive retail at J.D. Power. “As training programs for service advisors and technicians evolve, EV service quality and customer experience must address both the vehicle and the unique customer needs. The EV segment has the potential to spur massive convenience improvements in how customers service their vehicles – but we’re not seeing the benefits yet.”
J.D. Power found another issue with EV ownership with its 2023 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Home Charging Study. Overall satisfaction with charging at home for EV owners declined 12 points from last year to 740. The dissatisfaction with charging at home stems from increased prices for electricity. Slow charging rates when charging at home also led to a lower satisfaction score.
The CSI Study found that vehicle recalls are detrimental to owner satisfaction, a large number of owners want to get service updates through texts, and owners are waiting longer than ever to get a service appointment.
Luxury automakers that rank toward the top of owner satisfaction include Lexus, Porsche, Cadillac, and Infiniti. For mass-market automakers, leaders include Mitsubishi, Mazda, Buick, and Subaru.
We’ll be one of the first to rant about how great EVs are, but there are quite a few drawbacks to making the switch to an electric car. J.D. Power’s latest CSI and EVX Studies reveal that despite all of the benefits that are associated with EVs, there are a few drawbacks that people should be aware of.

Read more
The first Ferrari SUV makes rivals look like value options
Ferraris have always been expensive, but the new Purosangue has an insane pricetag
2024 Ferrari Purosangue front end angle from driver's side parked in front of an old stone building.

No one purchases a Ferrari to save money. The exotic Italian marque is known for having vehicles that rival house prices. And with Ferrari set to introduce its first SUV, the all-new 2024 Purosangue, in the near future, we weren’t expecting that trend to end anytime soon. But the reported price for the upcoming Ferrari SUV even gave us reason to pause and drew some gasps. You’d better sit down before we share the news.
According to Car and Driver, Ferrari sent the outlet an email claiming that the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue would start at a whopping $398,350. For what it’s worth, that price does include the $5,000 destination fee.

Read more
Ferrari BR20 Is a One-off, V12-Powered Coupe Based on the GTC4Lusso
Ferrari BR20 rear end angle from driver's side in front of building.

The majority of people can only dream about affording a Ferrari. The Italian marque sells roughly 10,000 vehicles a year to the lucky few worldwide. While the majority of people would be happy to own a Ferrari, a select few, we’re talking 1% of the 0.01%, get Ferrari to build a one-of-a-kind supercar. Ferrari usually makes a one-off car every year for someone. Last year, there was the 812 Superfast-derived Omologata and in 2019, we saw the P80/C based on the 488 GT3. For this year, someone’s getting the BR20.
Best Cars With V12 Engines
Cars That Define Their Automakers
Fastest Cars in the World

Read more