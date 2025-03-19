The only Ford GT Roadster to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans is going up for auction

When it comes to car collecting, major enthusiasts with deep pockets are always searching for a car that screams of exclusivity, rarity, and has a great story to tell. Much like Jerry Seinfeld’s Porsche 917 signed by Steve McQueen that recently sold for upwards of $25 million, this Ford GT Roadster is the Holy Grail of motorsports collections, and the centerpiece to the upcoming Indy 2025 auction hosted by Mecum.

This 1965 Ford GT Competition Prototype Roadster GT/109 is an extraordinary piece of automotive history, holding the incredible distinction of being the only Ford GT Roadster to ever compete in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. During its heyday, sitting behind the wheel were accomplished French racers Maurice Trintignant and Guy Ligier, both legends in the world of racing. Completed in March 1965 by Ford Advanced Vehicles (FAV) in Slough, England, GT/109 is one of just 12 prototypes, with only five Roadsters ever built—today, only GT/109 and its sister car GT/108 remain.

The GT prototype burst onto the scene in April 1964, a marvel of (then) modern engineering that combined exotic beauty with the most advanced technology of its day. Despite facing a rocky start with devastating crashes and unfinishedhed races, the program was reinvigorated in December 1964 when Ford sent two Coupes, GT/103 and GT/104, to the talented team at Shelby American in Los Angeles. Under the watchful eye of Shelby Chief Engineer Phil Remington, these cars underwent an intense phase of testing and refinement, culminating in a triumphant victory at the Daytona Continental in February 1965.

GT/109 was then entrusted to Shelby in March 1965 for final modifications in preparation for Le Mans. This included a race-ready Cobra-spec engine, lightweight Halibrand magnesium wheels, and an array of design enhancements such as front corner air dams and side-mounted engine oil radiators, which all but guaranteed peak performance on the track.

Upon arriving in France, GT/109 was re-numbered from 9 to 15 and wore the racing colors of Ford of France, a head-turning combo of white paint with a bold dark blue center stripe bordered in vibrant red. With a weight of just 2,350 pounds, it was the leanest competitor among the six Ford GTs entered that year. During the race, it was initially piloted by Trintignant, but fell short of finishing after suffering a gearbox failure on the 11th lap. Interestingly, at one point, GT/109’s driver door was temporarily borrowed by another Ford GT that had lost a door, showcasing the camaraderie among competitors. Though none of the Ford GTs finished the grueling Le Mans race in 1965, GT/109’s legacy paved the way for Ford’s future triumphs in endurance racing.

After the Le Mans race, GT/109 bounced back to Shelby American for some servicing, with a work order set up on June 28 to get it back in shape. It then became a test vehicle at Kar Kraft for the J-Car project, where they worked on various parts, including an automatic transmission and a 4-cam Indianapolis engine.

Eventually, GT/109 returned to Shelby American for a rebuild and spent around two years in storage before being moved to a Ford warehouse in Detroit. In 1968, Hollywood stuntman Dean Jeffries stumbled upon the car while visiting Detroit with A.J. Foyt. Excited to see it, he asked to buy it, and Ford Racing Director Jacques Passino casually said, “No problem, you can have it. We’re done with the GT Roadster program.”

By the ‘60s, Jeffries had made a name for himself in the fast car scene in Southern California. He was famous for painting “Little Bastard” on James Dean’s Porsche 550 Spyder and had a solid partnership with Carroll Shelby while working on the Cobra project. When he picked up GT/109, he went all out on the restoration, first trying a 4-cam Indy engine before switching to a Shelby-built 289 CI racing engine that had actually seen action at Le Mans. He later showed it off at Ford’s “100 Years of Racing History Celebration” in August 2003.

In 2013, Dana Mecum bought GT/109 from Jeffries’ son and enlisted Harley Cluxton III of GTC Mirage Racing to give it a professional restoration, bringing it back to its original Le Mans setup. The rebuild included a Ford/Shelby intake manifold, Weber carburetors, and the famous “Bundle of Snakes” exhaust. Other original parts featured a rebuilt 1965 ZF transaxle, SEV Marchal headlights, Halibrand magnesium wheels, a rare NOS Ford GT wiper blade, and Carroll Shelby’s original brake-light switch.

GT/109 snagged Second in Class at the 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, finishing right behind the 1966 Le Mans winner. It also took home Best of Show at the Milwaukee Concours and served as Honorary Marshal at the American Speed Festival in 2023. In 2024, it proudly landed Second in Class at The Amelia Concours.

As one of only two surviving Ford GT Competition Prototype Roadsters and the only one to race at Le Mans, GT/109’s achievements helped put Ford on the map against Ferrari and made the 1965 Ford GT Competition Prototype Roadster the world’s first American supercar. If you want a piece of this unbelievably unique automotive unicorn, head to Mecum’s auction in Indianapolis on Saturday, May 17th, and make sure you’ve got your credit limits raised.