Once owned by Ralph Lauren, this rare, stunning Ferrari F50 is going up for auction

RM Sotheby’s is beginning a new tradition unlike any other (sorry, Masters Tournament). Last year at its Monterey 2024 auction, a stellar bright red Ferrari F50 sold for a ridiculous $5,505,000. That record stood for about as long as anyone not named Tiger Woods held a lead in Major wins during the early 2000s, because six months later another F50 at another RM Sotheby’s auction in Miami topped that number by selling for a new record-breaking $5,532,500.

Continuing this tradition, the RMS Monterey auction is coming back around this August and it wants its F50 crown back, and with this one-of-two 1995 Ferrari F50 once owned by fashion icon and car lover, Ralph Lauren, it looks like Monterey will be back on top with a sales number that might be hard to believe.

Highlights:

Being auctioned off at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey 2025 auction

One of just two US-specification F50s in Giallo Modena

Ordered new and retained for eight years by Ralph Lauren

Offered directly from single enthusiast ownership for the last 22 years

Not shown in public or displayed since 2009

Immaculate condition, displaying fewer than 5,400 miles; Ferrari Classiche Certified

RM Sotheby’s estimates $6.5-$7.5 million USD

Having cemented its place on the Mount Rushmore of Italian supercars, Ferrari’s F40 set the bar for performance so high for the company’s 40th anniversary that even the Maranello carmaker itself had trouble living up to it for its 50th birthday. The F40 became a thing of legend, adorning more teenagers’ walls than Cindy Crawford and Michael Jordan combined.

When the F50 came along in 1995, it was met with a mixed reaction from the public. While many of us (yours truly included) could find room in our hearts to still love the F40, and concurrently appreciate the (then) new F50 for all of its naturally aspirated, fire-breathing extravagance. Until recently, we named the F50 the most underrated Ferrari of all time, a sentiment that seems to have shifted somewhat in recent years.

The F50’s chassis design was inspired by the lightweight carbon fiber structures used in Formula 1 cars. This made it super strong yet light—perfect for high performance. Pininfarina, the famous design house, shaped the F50 into something that looked incredible, using a mix of carbon fiber, Kevlar, and Nomex honeycomb. They even made a solid removable targa top that could be stowed away neatly in a case, perfect for those sunny drives when you want to feel the wind in your hair at 150 mph.

Under the hood, it featured a naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V12 engine, which originated from Ferrari’s 1992 Formula 1 car. After some serious upgrades for the 4.0-liter 333 SP, which crushed it in racing from 1995 to 2001, this engine delivered some awesome performance. The F50’s version was tuned for power while still being relatively easy to drive by comparison to the F1 car it was based upon.

It put out 513 horsepower and 347 pound-feet of torque, getting you from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds and hitting a top speed of 202 mph—a mark that continues to impress thirty years later. The Brembo brakes were huge, with 14-inch rotors in the front and 13.2-inch rotors in the back, making sure you could stop just as fast as you could go.

Hopping into an F50 feels like getting behind the wheel of a race car. The cutting-edge LCD dashboard and classic steering wheel keep you connected to the driving experience, while the leather interior and air conditioning remind you it’s also a super comfy ride. Built to compete with the best, like the McLaren F1, the F50 is a legendary car that offers both excitement and a sense of history. It’s a true testament as to why we love Italian exotics.

Only 349 production F50s were made, which makes these supercars incredibly rare. The fact that they built one less than the market wanted only adds to the intrigue. While every F50 is unique in its own right, some just have that extra special something, and this one is definitely among them, being one of just two in existence. Yes, two.

Out of those 349, only 55 were made to US specifications, and among those, just two were painted in the eye-catching Giallo Modena color. This F50 is one of those lucky two, and it looks fantastic with its Nero interior.

What really makes this car stand out is its history— it was owned by Ralph Lauren, a big name in both fashion and cars. He’s known for having an incredible collection of sports cars, and it’s pretty rare for him to let one go. He kept this F50 until May 2003, when it had about 3,300 miles on it and was sold through Paul Russell & Company. After that, it went to a dealer in Florida.

In the winter of 2003, the car was picked up by a husband-and-wife team from Virginia, both of whom loved Ferraris. They really embraced the lifestyle and even raced their own Challenge models in their retirement. The F50 became a key piece of their collection, but it wasn’t just for show—it was all about the love for the car. They preferred to keep it private, so it spent a lot of time safe in their garage, which feels both like a crime and a civic duty when owning a car like this.

Thanks to its owners’ careful attention, this F50 is in great shape. It has under 5,400 miles on it now, and it just got a fresh service from Ferrari of Central Florida at the end of 2024, which included replacing the fuel bladder, tires, and brake components. This care is backed by a solid file of service invoices detailing all the work done over the years. The F50 also recently had its Ferrari Classiche Certification checked and renewed, so the new owner will get a Red Book confirming all parts are still original and in fantastic condition. Plus, it comes with the original owner’s manual and a warranty book from Ferrari, all nicely packaged in a leather folio, along with a flashlight.

In a sea of low-mileage F50s, this one really shines. It’s got the sought-after US specs, is one of only two in that amazing Giallo Modena color, and has a clean history that starts with Ralph Lauren and continues with two folks who clearly adored it for over two decades. It’s been well-loved, gently used, and now, as it celebrates its 30th anniversary year, it stands out as one of the best examples of its kind. One lucky owner at the upcoming Monterey 2025 auction hosted by RM Sotheby’s will have to throw down the GDP of a small country to acquire this marvelous machine, but one blip of throttle, and that V-12 will remind him or her that some feelings are truly priceless.