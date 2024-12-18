Verstappen-signed F1 motion simulator on auction to benefit Wings for Life

Table of Contents Table of Contents The RB19 Motion Simulator The Wings of Life

Celebrating his fourth F1 World Drivers’ Championship, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen signed an official RB19 Motion Simulator that F1 Authentics is now auctioning. The auction will run until December 30 and will benefit Wings for Life, the Red Bull team’s charity.

The winning bidder will also get a tour of the Red Bull Racing Technology Campus for up to ten people.

The RB19 Motion Simulator

Memento Exclusives created the simulator Verstappen signed in partnership with Oracle Red Bull. The RB19 was the most successful F1 car in the sport’s history. Verstappen won 19 of the 22 Grand Prix in the 2023 season in the RB19, and his fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez won two additional races.

The RB19 Simulator on auction includes technological advances that immerse the driver with the motion and feel of an F2 race car. The motion simulators include haptic actuators, front pivot configurations, and haptic rumble feedback.

During the Red Bull campus tour, the auction winner and guests will start with a collection of race cars that won Championships in past years. The tour will then proceed to the Red Bull race car factory to see the steps involved, starting with the initial design through the manufacturing and modification stages.

The Wings of Life

Red Bull Racing’s charity is a research foundation that focuses on spinal cord injury. The money funds clinical trials and research projects.

Red Bull F1 Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner noted Verstappen’s victory and Wings of Life, saying “It’s been another record-breaking year for Max and so it is fitting to work with F1® Authentics on a charity auction that nods to his 4th Drivers’ Championship and also contributes to ongoing research into a cure for spinal cord injury.”