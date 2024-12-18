 Skip to main content
Verstappen-signed F1 motion simulator on auction to benefit Wings for Life

The RB19 is the most successful F1 race car in the history of the sport.

By
Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen standing next to Motion Simulator.
Courtesy of Momento Exclusives

Celebrating his fourth F1 World Drivers’ Championship, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen signed an official RB19 Motion Simulator that F1 Authentics is now auctioning. The auction will run until December 30 and will benefit Wings for Life, the Red Bull team’s charity.

The winning bidder will also get a tour of the Red Bull Racing Technology Campus for up to ten people.

The RB19 Motion Simulator

Memento Exclusives created the simulator Verstappen signed in partnership with Oracle Red Bull. The RB19 was the most successful F1 car in the sport’s history. Verstappen won 19 of the 22 Grand Prix in the 2023 season in the RB19, and his fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez won two additional races.

The RB19 Simulator on auction includes technological advances that immerse the driver with the motion and feel of an F2 race car. The motion simulators include haptic actuators, front pivot configurations, and haptic rumble feedback.

During the Red Bull campus tour, the auction winner and guests will start with a collection of race cars that won Championships in past years. The tour will then proceed to the Red Bull race car factory to see the steps involved, starting with the initial design through the manufacturing and modification stages.

The Wings of Life

Red Bull Racing’s charity is a research foundation that focuses on spinal cord injury. The money funds clinical trials and research projects.

Red Bull F1 Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner noted Verstappen’s victory and Wings of Life, saying “It’s been another record-breaking year for Max and so it is fitting to work with F1® Authentics on a charity auction that nods to his 4th Drivers’ Championship and also contributes to ongoing research into a cure for spinal cord injury.”

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Bernie Ecclestone’s Grand Prix Collection of F1 cars goes on sale
The collection includes Grand Prix-winning Ferrari, Brabham, Maserati, and Vanwall F1 cars
bernie ecclestones grand prix collection of f1 cars on sale the ecclestone

Tom Hartley Jnr Ltd, a British car dealer specializing in the finest luxury vehicles, supercars, and former race cars, recently announced that Bernie Ecclestone, the godfather of F1, has entrusted the company with the 'Ecclestone Grand Prix  Collection.'

Why the Ecclestone Grand Prix Collection is so important
Unveiling a Legacy: The Bernie Ecclestone Grand Prix Collection | The Greatest Formula 1 Collection

We experienced the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix — Bellagio style
The Bellagio's luxury extends to the Formula 1 racetrack
The fountains in the lake at Bellagio seen from the Fountain Club exclusive race viewing structure.

I was fortunate to be one of a small group of journalists invited to experience firsthand how Las Vegas transforms for Formula 1 races. I watched the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix from the best track view locations and attended exclusive events hosted by the top hospitality venues. The ultimate indulgence was at the Bellagio Hotel, where our hosts spoiled us at four exceptional locations.
Prime Steakhouse restaurant

We began our VIP Bellagio excursion at the Prime Steakhouse, a newly decorated fine dining location at the lake level of the hotel with a view of the Fountains of Bellagio. We were treated to samples of seafood and steak created by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 preview: The last race decides the Championship
Red Bull is out of the running for the top spot, but McLaren and Ferrari both have a chance.
Yas Marina Circuit for the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024.

The 2024 F1 racing season ends with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6 to 8. Red Bull's Max Verstappen locked in the Drivers' Championship during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but the Constructors' Championship remains undecided as Ferrari still has a chance to outscore McLaren to win the biggest team prize of the season.
The challenges of the Yas Marina Circuit
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is run on the Yas Marina Circuit. It consists of 58 laps of the 3.28-mile track, or 190.14 miles. Max Verstappen set the lap record in 2021 at 1:26.103 (minutes: seconds). Verstappen won the race in 2023 when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came in second, and Mercedes driver George Russell was third.

The track has sixteen turns, with two DRS zones allowing overtaking. The current weather forecast is for highs in the 80s. The track temperatures will be higher, which could make staying cool a challenge during the race.
The Constructors' Championship is at stake
McLaren currently has 640 Constructors' Championship points. There is a potential for any team to win a total of 44 points (during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, so Ferrari's current 619-point total puts the team in reach of the prize. Red Bull cannot win the Championship, although they could place second if Verstappen and Sergio Perez finish in the top three and Ferrari doesn't gain more than four points - neither of which outcome is likely. The McLaren and Ferrari race cars have been exceptionally fast recently, and both drivers have delivered, so it's possible that either team could win.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule
The best way to watch F1 race events live is with F1TV Pro, a subscription streaming service from Formula 1. The paid service includes an option to choose a cockpit view from any of the 20 race cars live, pre- and post-race shows, archives of past races and seasons, and much more. ESPN subscribers can also watch the races live with the additional content. F1TV also has a free, ad-supported version that posts race replays five days after the race.

