Jane Fonda’s 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB is up for sale

We have recently seen quite a few celebrities liquidating their car collections. Jerry Seinfeld decided not long ago to put his bespoke 2014 911 Turbo S for sale and then added his Steve McQueen-owned Porsche 917 to a premier auction in January.

Hollywood starlet Angelina Jolie put her 1958 Ferrari 250 GT up for auction in November before pulling it off the market due to concerns over the car’s provenance.

RM Sotheby’s has announced that another classically stunning actress-owned Ferrari is going up for sale; this one is a 1966 GTB that once belonged to Jane Fonda and her (first) husband, writer and director Roger Vadim Plemiannikov.

The Pininfarina designed 275 GTB

Following up the beautiful 250, the 275 GTB design is one of the high points in the already stellar Pininfarina catalog of exotic dream machines. Built by Scaglietti, the exaggerated long-nose/short-deck layout is far more aggressive than the car it replaced, and it proved to be not only a fan favorite of enthusiasts everywhere but also attracted a host of Hollywood elite. Along with Jane Fonda and her husband, other Ferrari 275s could be found in the homes of singer/songwriter Miles Davis, and the legendary racer and actor Steve McQueen.

The Ferrari 275 GTB’s 3.3-liter V-12

This Ferrari 275 GTB is powered by a naturally-aspirated 3.3-liter double-overhead camshaft Colombo-designed 60-degree V-12 engine. Designated Tipo 213, most versions came with a standard issue triple Weber carburetor setup as this one did, or others got an optional six Weber assembly. Like many domestic muscle cars of the 1960s, the Ferrari 275 GTB claimed to produce 280 horsepower, but that figure was overstated by about ten percent.

Regardless of the exact amount, that power was then routed through a rear-mounted synchromesh five-speed manual transaxle, which was a first for a production Ferrari. A limited-slip differential sent those ponies to the 14-inch rear wheels.

The 275 GTB was the first Ferrari with a four-wheel independent suspension

Aside from its obvious charismatic good looks, the 275 GTB also stands out in the history of the Prancing Horse by being the first production Ferrari to feature a four-wheel independent suspension. Until the GTB, a live axle rear suspension was all that existed in the Ferrari lineup.

Chassis number 08641 comes with a full backstory

Perhaps it was the commotion caused by the controversy surrounding Angelina Jolie’s 250GT and its background, but RM Sotheby’s has a lengthy and detailed timeline with photos of chassis number 08641. Fonda’s husband Roger had owned and sold a Ferrari 250 California SWB Spider. Vadim then purchased this in his name, with registration number 64 SW 75, on June 15th, 1966. Later that summer, registration was transferred to Fonda, retaining the same number and making it easy to follow historically.

The beautiful couple kept their Ferrari even more attractive (in this writer’s opinion) for about two and a half years. During that time, they were photographed numerous times with the car’s registration number easily in view. The car was sold in late 1968, after which it exchanged hands several times. In the last five years, chassis number 08641 was completely restored and returned to its original Azzurro over Nero paint scheme, which it had when Vadim and Fonda owned it. After its rejuvenation, this 275 GTB received Ferrari Classiche certification, which confirmed that it still has its original engine, chassis, and gearbox.

Chassis number 08641 last sold for more than $2.7 million

RM Sotheby’s has this Ferrari listed under its Private Sales listings and will provide its asking price upon request, or you can simply make an offer if you’d like to try and be a step ahead of the game. Though no estimates are listed, it might help your bargaining power to know that this car was the star of Sotheby’s Milan auction back in 2021 for a whopping $2,715,000. Considering the inflation of just about everything and the fact this gorgeous 275 GTB is now almost four years older, there is no doubt that you’d better be prepared to throw down some serious coin if you want to come away with this star-powered V-12 Ferrari legend.