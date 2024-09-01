These are the best muscle cars of all time

With the notable exceptions of perhaps musical groups and sports figures, few “best” lists will garner more love and hate than those involving the autoverse. Coming from a car-crazy family, your humble author did not take this assignment lightly. Having grown up with an eclectic group of classic and modern muscle cars, sports cars, sports sedans, and flat-out track cars, it is important for you to know that this wasn’t some Google-then-write throwaway clickbait. A lifetime of obsession sits behind these choices, and while there will undoubtedly be many of you who will vehemently disagree with our conclusions, just know that we did not come by them easily or without great thought and considerable angst.

For the sake of our sanity, we limited our selections to just two cars per decade, making this task both easier and more difficult. Without that built-in governor, this list could have been 500 cars long. But less is more in this case, and while it is impossible to eliminate all personal bias from lists such as these, we surveyed as many gearheads as we could find and thought as collectively as possible to come to our final conclusions.

Three final caveats:

We did not include any single-digit one-off cars here as they don’t do justice to the spirit of the list. These cars were all available for purchase (some harder to find than others even then) and aren’t any kind of concept test mule. We eliminated the Chevy Corvette from contention in this list, as it has never been marketed as a true muscle car, even in its big block heyday of the mid-1960s and early 1970s. According to Chevrolet (and we agree), the Corvette is a sports car; thus, it is disqualified from participating here. Only street-legal cars were eligible for this list.

Okay, with the fine print out of the way, without further ado, read on for the two best muscle cars from each decade, beginning in the 1960s and ending in the 2010s. Enjoy, or enjoy screaming at us through your computer screen; either way, we hope you will be entertained.

1960s

1965-1967 Shelby Cobra

Ironically, this list was over as soon as it began. Although we dare not stir the pot further by grading these cars in any kind of overall ranking, if we had, the Shelby Cobra would unquestionably be number one. Just by the numbers alone, there shouldn’t be any debate.

Even with its nearly 700-pound Ford FE-based, NASCAR-derived “Side Oiler” 427 V-8, the Cobra tipped the scales at just about 2500 pounds. For context, that is about what a new Mazda MX-5 Miata checks in at. Now factor in nearly 500 horsepower instead of the Mazda’s paltry 181 hp, and you can begin to understand why the Shelby Cobra held the record for going 0-100-0 mph (14.5 seconds; try that in your WRX) for nearly thirty years. It’s good to be king.

Engine: 427 CID (7.0-liter) OHV V-8

Horsepower: 485 @ 6500 rpm

Torque: 480 lb-ft @ 3500rpm

Curb Weight: 2529 pounds

0-60 mph: 4.3 seconds (Car and Driver November 1965)

Quarter Mile: 12.2 @ 118 mph

1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Before Mopar fans start throwing their phones across the room, yes, the 1968 Plymouth Barracuda Super Stock is unquestionably faster than the mighty Camaro ZL1. But, the caveat (as per rule number three) is that the ‘Cuda literally came with a window sticker that said the Super Stock was not intended for street or daily driver use, and no factory warranties applied. The ZL1, however, was perfectly capable of driving on highways and byways legally, at least when local speed laws were abided by.

In order to compete in the Pro Stock class of NHRA in the late 1960s, a car must have had at least 50 units sold. So Fred Gibb, having familiarity with GM’s high-performance COPO program, decided to drop the (relatively) lightweight, Can-Am-based 500-pound aluminum block and heads ZL1 motor into an L78 Camaro that came with, among other things, stiffer springs, an upgraded radiator, 4.10 rear gears, and Posi-traction.

Chevy quoted the ZL1 at an extremely underrated 430 hp and 450 lb-ft, with the true numbers hovering around the 575 hp mark. Unlike some other homologation cars of the 1960s, the ZL1 came with creature comforts such as a radio and seating for more than one. The best part? Gibb gave in to consumer demand and offered the 5-year/50,000-mile warranty on the ZL1.

Engine: 427 CID (7.0-liter) OHV V-8

Horsepower: 430 @ 5200 rpm

Torque: 450 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm

Curb Weight: Approx 3300 pounds

0-60 mph: 5.0 seconds

Quarter Mile: 13.1 @ 110 mph (Classic Auto Restorer Magazine August 1994)

1970s

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS454

In the legend of muscle cars, there aren’t many people who don’t think of the Chevelle right away. The 1970 version was privy to GM’s monster 454 cubic-inch engine, which, in LS6 trim, made a frightening 450 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. Rumors of an even more powerful LS7 motor still exist to this day, but sadly, no LS7 cars of any kind (Chevelle or Corvette) would show up on production lines until the C6 Z06 Corvette debuted in 2006.

Just 4,475 Chevelles were optioned with the LS6, and combined with its optional cowl-induction hood, Muncie M22 close-ratio four-speed manual, and sinister stance allowed the LS6 Chevelle to be considered by many as the greatest muscle car of all time.

Engine: 454 CID (7.4-liter) OHV V-8

Horsepower: 450 @ 5600 rpm

Torque: 500 @ 3600 rpm

Curb Weight: 3759 pounds

0-60 mph: 6.0 seconds

Quarter Mile: 13.44 @ 108 mph (Motor Trend/Hot Rod Magazine May 1970)

1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird

Based on the Richard Petty-piloted NASCAR version, the street-legal homologation variant of the 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird still commands respect at any car show it shows up at today.

With just 1,935 models were made for the U.S. market, most of which were built with Chrysler’s 440 Super Commando V-8, but a special 135 units were graced with the world-ending 436 Hemi. Underrated at 425 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque, the street-legal Superbird was capable of a top speed in excess of 150 mph, impressive until compared with the 200 mph top end of its race-ready NASCAR version.

Engine: 426 CID (7.0-liter) OHV V-8

Horsepower: 425 @ 5000 rpm

Torque: 490 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm

Curb Weight: 3,785 pounds

0-60 mph: 4.8 seconds

Quarter Mile: 13.5 seconds @ 105 mph (horsepowermemories.com)

1980s

1987 Buick GNX

In the late 1980s, the most feared cars on the roads weren’t those with big block Chevys or Hemis. But instead, Buick of all places, created one of the meanest cars of the decade. When the Grand National trim showed up for 1984, it brought a turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 that turned the Regal into a rocket. This project culminated in the 1987 GNX (Grand National Experimental), of which just 547 models were built.

After being sent to McLaren (the future authors of the world-conquering F1), the GNX had, among other things, its turbocharger and intercooler upgraded along with a reprogrammed transmission and various suspension upgrades to help keep its rubber on the road. The end result was a turbo Buick that reportedly made 276 hp and a still impressive 360 lb-ft of torque. But, like so many other muscle cars, the GNX was rumored to put down something more in the realm of 300 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque, which would possibly explain why the GNX was capable of outrunning every other production car on the planet to 60 mph this side of a 911 Turbo.

Engine: 231 CID (3.8-liter) Turbocharged OHV V-6

Horsepower: 300 hp @ 4400 rpm

Torque: 380 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm

Curb Weight: 3545 pounds

0-60 mph: 4.7 seconds

Quarter Mile: 13.5 seconds @ 102 mph (Car & Driver May 1987)

1989 Pontiac Turbo Trans Am

Watching the success of the aforementioned GNX, Pontiac decided to celebrate its 20th anniversary by borrowing that very special 3.8-liter turbocharged V-6 and, after a few additional modifications, celebrating in style and speed with the 1989 Turbo Trans Am. Unlike the boxy GNX, the more streamlined and performance-built T/A was able to unleash all the power potential of the GNX motor fully.

Capable of topping out at a steller 153 mph, the Turbo T/A was even more underrated than the Buick at just 250 hp and 340 lb-ft of torque. But, with its 0-60 mph time of a scant 4.6 seconds, the TTA upset the entire balance of GM by becoming quicker than any other car, including the mighty Corvette, in the General’s army. Of course, the next year, Chevy debuted the ungodly fast ZR-1 and reclaimed its title from the Pontiac, but for one glorious year, the Trans Am was king.

Engine: 231 CID (3.8-liter) Turbocharged OHV V-6

Horsepower: 250 hp @ 4400 rpm

Torque: 340 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm

Curb Weight: 3468 pounds

0-60 mph: 4.6 seconds

Quarter Mile: 13.4 seconds @ 101 mph (Car & Driver June 1989)

1990s

1992 Dodge Viper

If the Shelby Cobra ruled the 1960s era for muscle cars, then it is no surprise that the reincarnated version of Carroll’s masterpiece should own the 1990s. Storming onto the scene with 400 hp, the first generation Dodge Viper was just as no-frills and balls-to-the-wall as its predecessor. And while the first two generations could easily be listed (1992-1995 Gen 1, 1996-2002 Gen 2), it was the first time the world was introduced to the Viper that blew everyone away.

Raw and unapologetic with its unusual (and gigantic) 488 cubic-inch V-10 engine, the Viper bore its fangs at anything on the road, as well as to any driver silly enough to believe it could be tamed. Whether it was with its calf-searing sidepipes or nearly unpredictable snap-oversteer, the Viper was as wicked as a production car was ever allowed to be, and we loved it ceaselessly.

Engine: 488 CID (8.0-liter) OHV V-10

Horsepower: 400 @ 4600 rpm

Torque: 465 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm

Curb Weight: 3476 pounds

0-60 mph: 4.5 seconds

Quarter Mile: 12.9 seconds @ 113 mph (Road & Track February 1992 via Bringatrailer)

1997-1998 Saleen S351

Yes, yes, we know Mustang faithful; it took a while for the Blue Oval Pony Car to show up on this list. And while there have been many exciting Mustangs over the years, they just always seemed to get one-upped by one insanely fast car or another … at least until the 1990s.

We considered both versions of the Mustang Cobra R (1993 and 1995); the truth is that the Saleen S-351 was hotter, faster, and more powerful than both. By dropping a supercharger on the same 351 cubic-inch Windsor V-8 that powered the ’95 Cobra R, Saleen pumped up power to a staggering 495 hp, which is still an impressive number three decades later. And while the SN95 S351 technically ran from 1994-to 1998, it was the last two years of production that offered up a six-speed manual transmission, which was a first for the Mustang and gave the Saleen just that much more swagger and took away one of the few advantages its rivals had a year prior.

Optioned in Speedster form, the S-351 utilized a trick tonneau cover to turn a mild-mannered SN95 Mustang into a two-seat American dream that more childhood fantasies than Emmitt Smith or Jerry Rice combined.

Engine: 351 CID (5.8 liter) Supercharged OHV V-8

Horsepower: 495 @ 5700 rpm

Torque: 490 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm

Curb Weight: 3378 pounds

0-60 mph: 4.4 seconds

Quarter Mile: 12.9 seconds @ 116 mph (Car & Driver August 1998)

2000s

2000 Ford Mustang Cobra R

Yes, the 2003-2004 Terminator SVT Cobra and the late 2000s GT500 and GT500KR were decidedly more powerful, but they still didn’t prove any quicker than the incredible 2000 Mustang Cobra R.

At the behest of angry (standard) Mustang Cobra owners who were tired of getting embarrassed by LS1 Camaros and Firebirds, Ford finally decided to flex their muscles. With just 300 units slated for production, the Cobra R’s build sheet reads like a gearhead’s Christmas wishlist. Brembo brakes, Eibach springs, B&M shifter, K&N filter, Bassani X-pipe, and Borla exhaust all serve the big 5.4-liter DOHC naturally aspirated V-8 under the hood.

Historically speaking, muscle cars tend to be great sprinters out of the gate but suffer a bit when the road deviates from a straight line. The Cobra R, however, proved that a modern muscle car can stop, turn, and still manage to roar down the back straightaway with a throaty American V-8, cementing its place as one of the greatest muscle cars in history.

Engine: 330 CID (5.4-liter) DOHC V-8

Horsepower: 385 @ 5700 rpm

Torque: 385 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm

Curb Weight: 3580 pounds

0-60 mph: 4.7 seconds

Quarter Mile: 13.2 seconds @ 110 mph (Car & Driver April 2000)

2001-2002 Pontiac Trans Am WS6

While the 4th Gen F-body debuted in 1993, things really got going with its facelift and engine upgrade in 1998. Lasting only until 2002, the Pontiac Trans Am WS6 was at its most ferocious and powerful in its final two years. Outfitted with an underrated LS1 aluminum block and heads V-8, the WS6 was quoted at 325 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, despite the C5 Corvette making more than that with essentially the exact same engine.

However, aside from having to genuflect to Big Brother ‘Vette in the specs department, the WS6 had no such inclinations in the design department. With arguably the most aggressive front fascia of any production car ever built, the top-tier T/A screamed, “Get out of my way” to anyone silly enough to drive in front of it.

But, unlike its Camaro sibling or Mustang archrival, the 2002 WS6 was the last of its breed and went out at the top of its game. And though the ultimate Firebird has been extinct for more than two decades, there is no questioning that its uncanny visual drama continues to elicit a visceral reaction from onlookers and enthusiasts everywhere it goes.

Engine: 346 CID (5.7-liter) OHV V-8

Horsepower: 325 @ 5200 rpm

Torque: 350 @ 4400 rpm

Curb Weight: 3477 pounds

0-60 mph: 5.0 seconds

Quarter Mile: 13.2 seconds @ 108 mph (Motor Trend November 2023)

2010s

2016 Shelby GT350R

Although some Ford fans may point out that the most recent Shelby GT500 or even Shelby’s own 800-plus horsepower Super Snake are both significantly more powerful than the GT350, there is just something special about this reincarnation of Carroll Shelby’s original Mustang conversion, especially in R trim.

First off, with 526 naturally-aspirated horsepower on tap, the GT350R is no slouch. Second, much like its kindred predecessor, the 2000 Cobra R, which also happens to be on this list, the GT350R embodies everything a modern muscle car should and could be. It can hit 60 mph in less than four seconds, run low 12s in the quarter mile, as well as brake, and turn with the best sports and supercars on the planet.

The 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R (and GT350) seems to almost perfectly embody the ethos of what its creator wanted the original GT350 to be back in the 1960s. Beyond that, if you have never heard what a 5.2-liter DOHC motor outfitted with an easy-revving flat-plane crank sounds like screaming to its 8,000 rpm redline, take some time out and find out. Once you’re done enjoying the shivers this car can send up, and down your spine, there should be no more debate as to why the GT350 is one of the best muscle cars of all time.

Engine: 315 CID (5.2-liter) DOHC V-8

Horsepower: 526 @ 7500 rpm

Torque: 429 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm

Curb Weight: 3710 pounds

0-60 mph: 3.9 seconds

Quarter Mile: 12.2 seconds @ 119 mph (Car & Driver December 2015)

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

Obviously, many Hellcat fans will have a bone to pick with this list for some justifiable reasons. While the GT350 prides itself on a mix of power and handling, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon was a purpose-built nightmare. It is by far and away the most potent version available, even beyond the Hellcat.

Simply put, the Demon is the fastest muscle car ever. There is no debate. The SRT team had one mission in mind when it created this monster: to conquer the drag strip. It comes equipped with street-legal drag radials, a Drag Mode, a line lock, a gigantic hood scoop, and let’s not forget the supercharged Hemi under the hood that makes up to 840 hp with 100-octane race gas (808 if you only have access to premium)

With a qualified driver behind the wheel, the SRT Demon can run in the mid-nine-second range, which is fast enough to make Tesla Model S Plaid and Bugatti owners think twice about lining up in the next lane. And that is on its stock tires. Throw on a set of drag slicks, and it’s game over for any production car on the planet to date. The SRT engineers made the Demon what the legend and lore of yesteryear’s muscle cars are rumored to be a reality. The Challenger could easily be renamed the Champion because when it comes to the best muscle cars of all time, there was none faster than the SRT Demon in the 2010s or any decade prior.

Engine: 376 CID (6.2-liter) Supercharged OHV V-8

Horsepower: 808 @ 6300 rpm (840 hp w/100 Octane)

Torque: 717 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm (770 lb-ft w/100 Octane)

Curb Weight: 4280 pounds

0-60 mph: 2.3 seconds

Quarter Mile: 9.65 seconds @ 140 mph (Motor Authority April 2017)