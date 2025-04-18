 Skip to main content
Fersa's latest fuel efficient wheel hubs cut friction and logistical costs at the same time

Fersa's latest fuel efficient wheel hubs reduce friction and costs

Although EVs seem like the inevitable future for logistical transport, until then technology to improve fossil-fuel vehicles is still big business. Fersa, a big player in the Spanish multinational scene, is shaking things up when it comes to fuel efficiency for industrial and commercial transport. They just hit a major milestone with a year of real-world testing for their Fuel Efficient (FE) Wheel Hub Assembly technology, and the results are pretty impressive: it saves at least 3% on fuel for trucks pulling trailers, which adds up to real savings for fleet operators everywhere.

Though 3% might not sound like a lot, it actually means about 1,800 liters of fuel saved each year for every truck, which cuts down on fuel costs significantly. That’s a big deal for any company running a fleet. The testing was independently backed by Maswer and TechnoPark MotorLand, covering over one million kilometers in various locations and road conditions, including some tough, dusty areas and flooded terrains.

Maswer, a German-Spanish company, offers a wide range of automotive services like quality management and engineering for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), while TechnoPark MotorLand is a cool tech hub in Spain that helps both startups and established businesses push their ideas forward.

Fersa’s testing included all kinds of driving scenarios—city streets, highways, and everything in between—reflecting the real-life challenges fleet operators face every day. They tested long-haul trucks, rigid trucks, and truck-trailer combos on busy city routes as well as open highways. Turns out, a truck driving about 150,000 kilometers a year typically uses around 60,000 liters of fuel. With a 3% boost in fuel efficiency from Fersa’s FE tech, they can save around 1,800 liters annually—definitely a game changer for those in the logistics game.

An example of this impact is reflected by Sesé, one of Europe’s leading supply chain management companies with a fleet of more than 3,000 trucks. Carlos Giner, Corporate Director of Transport at Sesé, explains that “every percentage of fuel savings can translate into cost reductions at our scale of operations” and emphasizes the importance of “seeking innovative solutions that contribute to meeting sustainability objectives without compromising operational efficiency.”

The FE Wheel Hub Assembly comes from years of hard work in engineering, combining high-tech materials and a slick lubrication system to cut down on rolling resistance and ramp up efficiency. By improving surface contact and using advanced sealing materials, this system helps with better fuel economy without losing durability. It’s built to handle the tough conditions of industrial and commercial trucking, and the premium lubrication technology ensures it keeps performing even under heavy loads.

“From EV remanufacturing to friction optimization and next-generation sustainable component design, we’re incredibly proud to bring advanced, scalable solutions to the aftermarket industry – made in Spain, but built for the world,” said Rafael Paniagua, CEO of Fersa.

Operators taking part in the trials have noticed some nice improvements in their day-to-day operations. Long-haul trucks are saving more fuel on highways, and urban fleets are feeling the benefits with less wear and tear in stop-and-go traffic. One of the key partners in these trials, Sesé, a major European supply chain management company with over 3,000 trucks, pointed out how impactful these improvements are. “Every percentage of fuel savings really hits our bottom line, especially at our scale,” says Carlos Giner, their corporate director of transport.

