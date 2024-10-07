How to get your hands on this classic car

It wasn’t terribly hard for Angelina Jolie to get into character for her role in Gone in Sixty Seconds or to pilot a Dodge Viper GTS in Wanted. As it turns out, she is a car aficionado, and good news for Ferrari fans — she has decided to sell her beautiful 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe.

Jolie’s GT is the 11th of the 353 cars made between 1955 and 1960. This Ferrari is powered by a 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V-12 that makes 237 hp and 196 lb-ft of torque. That smooth power is funneled through a five-speed manual transmission before heading to the rear wheels.

Its gloss-black Pininfarin-penned exterior is contrasted by the plush red leather interior, which is in about as stellar shape as the actress herself. As if its wire-spoke wheels and wood-rimmed steering wheel weren’t attractive enough, add to that the fact that the odometer reads just 6,424 miles, and it’s easy to see why this Concours car is expected to sell for anywhere between $650,000 and $880,000.

Christie’s will hold the auction on November 20, 2024, and the public viewing will be available from November 14-20, 2024, at Christie’s location in Paris.

Like many other Ferraris that have gone to auction in the past, the 250GT Coupe is a classic with a strong following among collectors. While it may not be at the level of a car like the mighty F40 halo car of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the added perk of having been owned by an A-List celebrity might just be enough to set some auction records.