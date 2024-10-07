 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

You can bid on Angelina Jolie’s 1958 Ferrari 250 GT next month

How to get your hands on this classic car

By
angelina jolie ferrari 250gt3
Courtesy of Christie's Christie's / Christie's

It wasn’t terribly hard for Angelina Jolie to get into character for her role in Gone in Sixty Seconds or to pilot a Dodge Viper GTS in Wanted. As it turns out, she is a car aficionado, and good news for Ferrari fans — she has decided to sell her beautiful 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe.

Jolie’s GT is the 11th of the 353 cars made between 1955 and 1960. This Ferrari is powered by a 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V-12 that makes 237 hp and 196 lb-ft of torque. That smooth power is funneled through a five-speed manual transmission before heading to the rear wheels.

Courtesy of Christie’s Christie's / Christie's

Its gloss-black Pininfarin-penned exterior is contrasted by the plush red leather interior, which is in about as stellar shape as the actress herself. As if its wire-spoke wheels and wood-rimmed steering wheel weren’t attractive enough, add to that the fact that the odometer reads just 6,424 miles, and it’s easy to see why this Concours car is expected to sell for anywhere between $650,000 and $880,000.

Recommended Videos

Christie’s will hold the auction on November 20, 2024, and the public viewing will be available from November 14-20, 2024, at Christie’s location in Paris.

Related

Like many other Ferraris that have gone to auction in the past, the 250GT Coupe is a classic with a strong following among collectors. While it may not be at the level of a car like the mighty F40 halo car of the late 1980s and early 1990s, the added perk of having been owned by an A-List celebrity might just be enough to set some auction records.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
The Jeep Wagoneer S is the first all-electric Jeep you can get: Pricing, features
The Wagoneer S Launch Edition will come ready for city life and back country exploration
Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition driving on a rainy wet city street.

We've been tracking bits and pieces of information about the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S since early this year, including a video released earlier this week. On May 30, the Stellantis Jeep division formally introduced the brand's first battery electric vehicle (BEV), the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S SUV.

We now know the first shipments will be the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition, equipped with a full array of handling, appearance, and safety features.
Why the Wagoneer S matters

Read more
9 cool things you probably don’t know about the Ferrari F40
What to know about the Ferrari F40
ferrari f40 interesting facts 32542266816 a1aec72299 k

 

In the proverbial Automotive Hall of Fame, not all inductees are created equal. In the basement level of the hall, we might find a few polarizing niche cars like the BMW i8 or Chevy C5 Z06, among others. Above that would be a main floor where the majority of members would reside. Cars like the Acura NSX or BMW Z8 would fit nicely here; they are unquestionably special cars but not home runs for every enthusiast. Then there is the penthouse. This rarified air is reserved for the mold-breakers and standard-setters. Cars on this level are those that take center stage in the imaginations of children and breed a mix of lustful jealousy in adults when one happens to drive by. This is where you will find the Ferrari F40. Despite the catalog of F40 articles circulating the internet, there is always room for one more, especially if it contains nine things you might not already know about this fabled automotive creature. Read on to (hopefully) learn something new!

Read more
You can buy the very first Lotus F1 car
Own a piece of Fi history: the first Lotus car
first lotus f1 car auction image ef6c6e

Collecting cars is a passion that allows for all sorts of niche vehicles to go for astronomical prices for a myriad of reasons. Maybe it was a poster of a Lamborghini Countach on your wall as a kid, or the first Porsche you ever saw just happened to be a 911 Slant Nose Turbo, or maybe it has been your lifelong obsession with F1 racing that has you fixated on not wanting, but needing to own a piece of the sport. Well, now is your chance to get your hands on a truly one-of-a-kind car. The very first Lotus Formula 1 car will be going up for sale at a Bonhams auction on May 10th.
This Lotus F1 weighs just 700 pounds and makes 141 hp

This one-of-a-kind car is chassis number 353, which was raced by Lotus in both F1 and F2 for eight races between 1957 and 1959. Its official debut was during a non-championship race at Silverstone. Both the car and its driver, Graham Hill, made their F1 entrance that day, beginning an illustrious tandem career, where man and machine would go on to not only win the triple crown of Monaco, Indy 500, and Le Mans, but two F1 championships to boot.

Read more