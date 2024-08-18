3-wheel cars are fun to drive

Three-wheeled vehicles are fast becoming a niche of the autoverse that more and more people are beginning to take a true interest in. Offering up the open-air visceral driving experience of motorcycles, but without all of the pesky peril that comes from driving on two wheels alone. As an added perk, in most states, a separate motorcycle endorsement is not required to drive three-wheeled vehicles, making them even more attainable for a younger and more impulsive crowd who doesn’t feel like slogging through that pesky safety class.

Much like cars and trucks, not all three-wheelers are created equal. The following is a list of seven of our favorite that can be found out on the highways and byways of America. Depending on your preference and price point, you may find yourself trading in that Tesla for something a little more exciting once the lease is up.

Campagna Motors T-Rex RR

With a litany of options available to personalize your ride with, the Campagna Motors T-Rex RR is one of the racier three-wheel options on the market. Its 1441CC four-cylinder water-cooled engine produces a whopping 208 hp at 10,000 rpm and 116.5 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm and sends power through a sequential six-speed transmission and finally out to a chain-driven rear wheel.

With just 1098 pounds to haul, the T-Rex is not for the faint of heart. Able to sprint from 0-60 mph in about four seconds and reach a top speed of 125 mph, the Rex is a beast. Factor in a trick incorporated roll cage, anti-lock brakes, and the fact that it is a non-leaning model makes Campagna’s creation feel more like a supercharged Lotus Elise than a Harley Davidson. With an MSRP of $68,999, it doesn’t come cheap, but sometimes you do get what you pay for.

Morgan Super 3

Easily the most retro of all the options here, the Super 3 embodies Morgan’s historical lineage with flare. Described on Morgan’s site, the face of the Super 3, “represents refined engineering honesty.” With just a glance, it is hard to argue with any of that statement.

The Super 3 is probably not going to be the most comfortable road-tripper, but when it comes to a pure open-air driving experience, it might not get much better. Power comes from a Ford Dragon 1.5-liter naturally aspirated three cylinder engine backed up by a five-speed manual transmission.

That motor pumps out a healthy 118 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque, allowing the 1400 pound Super 3 to hustle from 0-60 mph in just under 7 seconds. Its top speed of 130 mph and combined 40 mpg give it some good numbers to brag about. With an MSRP of about $54,355, the Super 3 is a (relatively) reasonably priced three-wheeler, and offers up about as pure of a classic driving experience as can be had today.

Scorpion Motorsports P6

Although Scorpion Motorsports closed up shop a few years ago, its incredible P6 has earned the right to be on this list. Developed as a true high performance three-wheeler, the P6 used a tubular steel chassis combined with an aluminum tub to create a light, yet strong foundation over which its fiberglass body rested on.

Power came from a mid-mounted 600 cc engine that could also be found in the Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R. In naturally aspirated form, the P6 put down a legit 126 hp, while the optional turbocharger boosted power to more than 150 ponies. With just 730 pounds to move, the P6 was a rocket, able to hit 60 mph in a scant 3.5 seconds, and crest the 100 mph mark in just 10 seconds, making it one of the fastest three-wheelers ever made.

When it was available, the P6 could be had for a mere $29,900 for the N/A version and about $35,900 for the turbo. Although only available on the secondary market, the P6 has retained most of its original value and can be had for around the same price as when it was new, assuming you can track one down.

Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3

What’s a list of open-wheeled vehicles without a Harley in the mix? With three options available, HD has the Freewheeler which is the most motorcycle-like variant of the group, while the Tri-Glide Ultra sits on the other end of the spectrum as more of a touring trike, we thought that the Road Glide 3 split the difference perfectly.

Powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 114 cubic-inch V-twin engine that makes 90 hp and 119 lb-ft of torque, the Road Glide 3 uses a traditional six-speed transmission to allow for a true Harley riding feel.

The frame-mounted sharknose fairing dissipates wind to allow less buffeting against the driver’s helmet, while the rear trunk features a top-mounted door for easy loading and unloading, furthering the RG3’s quest to be the ultimate tripper trike. Add to that an MSRP of $34,999, and the Harley Davidson Road Glide 3 makes a compelling case for opting into the three-wheel realm.

Vanderhall Venice GTS

With its wood-rimmed steering wheel and classic racing silhouette bodystyle, the Vanderhall Venice Speedster offers an intriguing combination of classic appeal and incredible speed. Powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter GM-sourced four-cylinder engine, the GTS has 194 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque on tap. That power gets routed through a six-speed automatic which surprisingly sends power to the front wheels for propulsion. The front-wheel drive aspect of this vehicle may be off-putting to some, but does allow the Speedster excellent road manners, especially at speed.

With its old-school side-mount exhaust and sinewy sleek fuselage, the Venice GTS looks more like it should be trying to break the land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats back in the 1950s. And with a 0-60 mph time of just 4.5 seconds and a claimed top speed of 140 mph, this Vanderhall will certainly feel like it’s approaching a sonic boom out on the open road.

The Vanderhall Venice GTS offers up not only the practicality of a three-wheeled vehicle, its ubiquitous GM motor makes it that much simpler to service and maintain. With a base price of $39,950, the Venice GTS manages to capture classic motoring in an easy-to-maintain package for a reasonable price.

Can-Am Spyder F3

In what feels and looks the most like a personal water craft on wheels, the Cam-Am Spyder F3 is a comfortable as a long ranger, and offers up plenty of storage, especially in its Limited Special Series. In its base F3-S trim (pictured here), power comes from a Rotax 1330 cc three-cylinder engine that produces 115 hp and 96 lb-ft of torque, and allows up to 252 miles of range.

The F3 uses finger and thumb six-speed semi-auto trans mission along with a trick 10.25-inch color touchscreen Apple CarPlay compatible display and electronically controlled power steering to make trips of all kind very rider-friendly.

With just 899 pound of dry weight to move, the F3 can run from 0-60 in about 4.3 seconds. But the most impressive number is the Can-Am F3’s $22,099 MSRP, making it one of the most affordable three wheeled options on the market today.

Polaris Slingshot SLR

Arguably the most recognizable three-wheeler in the world, the Polaris Slingshot is so bombastically styled that it turns heads wherever it goes. Of course, many owners’ propensity to blast the Slingshot’s 200w Rockford Fosgate audio system also adds to that attention-grabbing reputation.

Powered by a 2.0-liter Prostar four-cylinder engine that pumps out 203 hp and 144 lb-ft of torque routed through owner’s choice of either a five-speed manual or automatic transmission. Moving 1,668 pound of fun and excitement, the Slingshot can catapult its way from 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds.

With its sport interior package, LED lighting all around, and eye-catching two-tone paint and graphics, the Polaris Slingshot may be the most recognizable vehicle on three wheels today, and with a starting MSRP of just #31,149, it also checks in as one of the most affordable.