 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

1963 Shelby Cobra up for auction: Steve McQueen drove it and you can, too

An iconic car built and driven by American icons

By
1963 Shelby 289 Cobra driven by Steve McQueen left front three-quarter view.
Mecum Auctions / Mecum Auctions

Call it a collectible or investment car, but you can be sure interest will be especially high in this 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra, which actor Steve McQueen regularly drove from 1965 to 1967. The hot roadster will be the main attraction of the Mecum Auction in Monterey from August 15 to 17. Mecum estimates the Cobra will sell for between $1,250,000 and $1,500,000.

Why all the interest in this specific Cobra?

1963 Shelby 289 Cobra driven by Steve McQueen left profile view.
The Shelby Cobra holds a special place in the hearts and minds of car nuts. Carroll Shelby, a former racer, modified the AC Ace, a British sports car with a six-cylinder engine, with a 260 cubic-inch Ford V-8 engine to create the original AC Cobra in 1962. Over time, the Shelby Cobra switched to more powerful and larger 289 cubic-inch and 427 cubic-inch V8s. Shelby built approximately 1,000 Cobras.

1 of 5
1963 Shelby 289 Cobra driven by Steve McQueen direct front view.
Mecum Auctions / Mecum Auctions
1963 Shelby 289 Cobra driven by Steve McQueen right rear three-quarter view.
Mecum Auctions / Mecum Auctions
1963 shelby 289 cobra driven by steve mcqueen left front three quarter view
Mecum Auctions / Mecum Auctions
1963 shelby 289 cobra driven by steve mcqueen direct rear view
Mecum Auctions / Mecum Auctions
1963 shelby 289 cobra driven by steve mcqueen left profile view
Mecum Auctions / Mecum Auctions

Any car that Shelby modified or built was constructed with outrageous performance as its primary purpose. Shelby’s company modified Corvettes, Mustangs, Vipers, and other vehicles, but the Cobra is the car most associated with the company that still bears the colorful designer’s name. The film Ford v Ferrari was based on Shelby.

1 of 3
1963 Shelby 289 Cobra driven by Steve McQueen interior.
Mecum Auctions / Mecum Auctions
1963 Shelby 289 Cobra driven by Steve McQueen engine.
Mecum Auctions / Mecum Auctions
1963 Shelby 289 Cobra driven by Steve McQueen odometer in kmh.
Mecum Auctions / Mecum Auctions

Steve McQueen was more than a superstar Hollywood actor. McQueen owned, drove, and raced cars and motorcycles. McQueen did not own the Cobra to be auctioned by Mecum, but he drove it from 1965 to 1967. Film producer David L. Wolper (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory), the original owner who bought the Cobra in 1963, sold it to conductor/composer Elmer Bernstein in 1965. Bernstein lent the car to McQueen until it was sold.  According to Mecum’s car history, McQueen continued to drive the Cobra for months after Bernstein sold it.

Recommended Videos

Mecum’s website recounts the full history of the Cobra’s ownership trail and the updates and modifications until this year. From 2003 to 2024, the Cobra was first in Switzerland and then in the U.K. this year.

Originally silver with a red interior, this Cobra was painted black in 2003, when it was also fitted with a hood scoop and FIA-style roll bar. Mecum has the car’s full documentation, including past registrations and images of the upgrades and restorations.

1963 Shelby 289 Cobra driven by Steve McQueen direct rear view.
Mecum Auctions / Mecum Auctions

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
Ducati motorcycles buying guide: Every model, explained
You don't have to be a performance enthusiast to own a Ducati.
Ducati Monster SP rising on a track.

Ducati motorcycles aren't for racing only, and you don't have to be an expert driver to own and enjoy a Ducati. Still, there's no denying the Bologna, Italy-based manufacturer's deep racing history. From the Ducati's Panigale track-ready models to the extremely popular Monster sports bikes and the brand's entry-level Scrambler Icon family, Ducati is a premium brand with models at varying performance levels for motorcycling enthusiasts.

Ducati has so many model families and variants within the families that it can initially feel overwhelming. The origin of the names varies from racing classes, such as SuperSport, functional descriptors, such as Scrambler, or locations associated with the company, such as Panigale.
Ducati motorcycle brands

Read more
The Ford Mustang GT vs. the Ford Mustang Dark Horse: How do they compare?
One is a top-end trim, the other is an out-and-out track star
All Mustang trims

 

If you’re shopping for a Mustang and looking at a higher-end trim, then you’ll likely have your eyes on Dark Horse vs. GT. While the Dark Horse may seem the better option, it’s more expensive and more powerful on paper; however, things are a little bit more complicated than that. The Mustang Dark Horse is also the Ford vehicle of choice for NASCAR, though those Dark Horses are quite different from the ones you’ll see on the street.

Read more
Bentley Continental GT Speed debut: A high-performance hybrid touring machine
Bentley introduces the Continental GT Speed, the perfect ride for your next road trip
bentley continental gt speed parked in a home carport direct frontal view

Bentley Motors will introduce the Continental GT Speed at the Concours of Elegance in Tegernsee, Germany, on July 26 and 27. The fourth-generation luxury Grand Tourer features a hybrid powertrain and a new exterior and interior design.
Why the Bentley Continental GT Speed  is important

While the new Continental GT Speed is Bentley's most potent road car ever, its significance is not limited to acceleration time and top speed.

Read more