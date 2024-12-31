 Skip to main content
F1 2024 season wrap-up: Winners, losers, and a look ahead to 2025

Verstappen's winning streak faltered after the tenth race of the season

By
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen signaling his fourth F1 Drivers' Championship.
Courtesy of Formula 1

After Red Bull cleared the field with F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships in 2023, the big question at the start of the 2024 F1 schedule was whether any other team could challenge Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

After Verstappen won seven of the first ten races of the 24-race Grand Prix calendar, the chances of any other team or driver taking the honors for 2024 didn’t look good. But that’s not how it worked out.

2024 F1 winners and losers

McLaren F1 drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.
Courtesy of McLaren Racing

The Drivers

Max Verstappen did indeed win his fourth consecutive Drivers’ World Championship in 2024, but he was seriously challenged this year by McLaren driver Lando Norris. The Drivers’ title was decided at the Las Vegas Grand Prix when it became mathematically impossible for any other driver to beat Verstappen in championship points,

Verstappen’s winning streak faltered after the tenth race of the season, the Spanish Grand Prix, on June 23. Six other drivers, two each from McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes, came in first in 15 of this year’s Grand Prix. Notably, Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, was the only driver in the top four teams who did not win a Grand Prix this season.

The table below tells much of the 2024 F1 season story, directly for drivers and indirectly for the top four teams. In addition to their finishing position in individual Grand Prix, drivers can also earn Championship points in Sprint races and for recording the fastest lap during a race (if they also finish in the top ten positions).

Driver position Driver Team Grand Prix wins 2nd place finishes 3rd place finishes Drivers’ Championship  points
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 9 4 1 437
2 Lando Norris McLaren 4 6 3 374
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 3 7 356
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2 4 2 292
5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 2 2 5 290
6 George Russell Mercedes 2 0 2 245
7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2 1 2 223
8 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0 3 1 152

The Teams

Red Bull did not repeat its 2022 and 2023 Constructors’ Championship victories. McLaren won the Constructors’ title, benefitting from strong finishes from both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Ferrari was in second place at the season’s end, Red Bull was third, and Mercedes finished fourth.

The table below lists the Constructors’ World Championship points for all ten F1 teams.

2024 Constructor Standings Team Points
1 McLaren 666
2 Ferrari 652
3 Red Bull 589
4 Mercedes 468
5 Aston Martin 94
6 Alpine 65
7 Haas 58
8 RB Honda 46
9 Williams 17
10 Kick Sauber 4

Changes for F1 between seasons

Competition between Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen and McLaren driver Lando Norris is a major focus of the USGP.
Much of the news after the conclusion of the 2024 season concerned driver changes. Several teams are also changing ownership and their names in at least one case. RB Honda will be called Racing Bulls for the 2025 season.

The following is the F1 team’s driver roster for 2025. The teams are listed in their 2024 finishing position, and the drivers, when applicable, are listed in order of their 2024 points total.

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton
Red Bull Max Verstappen Liam Lawson
Mercedes George Russell Kimi Antonelli
Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll
Alpine Pierre Gasly Jack Doohan
Haas Estaban Ocon Oliver Bearman
Racing Bulls Yuki Tsunoda Isack Hadjar
Williams Carlos Sainz Alex Albon
Kick Sauber Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto

F1 outlook for 2025

The McLaren Racing team celebrate winning the 2024 F1 World Constructors' Championship.
Every team will update its cars for 2025, a process that happens yearly and multiple times during the season for most teams. Several teams will introduce their new cars early in 2025. However, the FIA F1 Technical Rules and Regulations require much more significant changes in the 2026 cars, the development of which officially starts January 1, 2025.

The competition in F1 will be lively among two groups of teams. McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, and Ferrari will continue to duke it out for the top starting and finishing positions in all 24 scheduled Grand Prix and six Sprint races on 2025.

In 2024, there was heated competition among the middle range of F1 teams. Aston Marting, Alpine, Hass, Racing Bulls, and Williams were all fighting to improve their positioning, which will continue in 2025. Kick Sauber is transitioning to an Audi works team (meaning an Audi factory team) in 2026, so it will be interesting to see how the team makes the most of 2025.

F1 in 2026

In 2026 the next generation F1 cars will have smaller tires, engines that run on biofuel and get a higher proportion of their power from electricity. DRS rules, the energy reclamation systems, and active aerodynamics will change.

There will likely be an additional team in 2026, as an F1 General Motors/Cadillac team has received conditional support from the FIA and F1. The new team will use Ferrari engines until it takes over with its engines by or before 2030. F1’s popularity is still growing fast, and additional countries are proposing to host the Grand Prix, which is lucrative for locations both during and after the events.

The 2026 F1 calendar is already set, but 2026 is still unpublished. The complex logistics of moving Formula 1 teams around the globe, including the cars, equipment, and large numbers of personnel, are challenging. F1 plans to cluster Grand Prix races on the same continent so teams don’t have to fly back and forth unnecessarily. The travel consolidation effort will help meet F1’s sustainability goals and lessen the strain on the drivers and teams.

Grand Prix Plaza opens in Las Vegas F1 Pit Building in Spring 2025
Immersive yourself in F1`year-round at Grand Prix Plaza
Grand Prix Plaza will feature a 1,650 foot kart race track that winds through F1 pit garages.

The 2024 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is over, but you won't have to wait until November 2025 to have an F1 experience in Las Vegas. F1 owns the 39-acre site, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building. Next Spring, Grand Prix Plaza will open on the site with F1-inspired kart racing, interactive educational 4D exhibits, F1 simulators, a retail hub, and private events spaces in the enormous Pit building.
Active learning and fun at the Grand Prix Plaza

Visitors and F1 fans will have multiple interactive experiences at Grand Prix Plaza, including F1Drive, F1X, and F1Hub. F1 drive allows drivers to race F1-inspired karts on a 1,650-foot-long racetrack that runs in and out of F1 pit garages and part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The electric-powered karts include DRS tech, conventional F1 race car sounds, and a steering wheel with an LED display.

Read more
Ferrari to supply engine and transmissions to new GM/Cadillac F1 team
One requirement for GM is to become an F1 engine supplier by 2030.
Ferrari headquarters in Maranello, Italy.

Ferrari will supply engines and transmissions to the new GM/Cadillac Formula 1 team starting in 2026, subject to the FIA and F1 accepting and approving the eleventh team to race in the F1 World Championship Grand Prix series.

The news on this potential new F1 team is coming quickly, with F1's conditional agreement made public in November and Graeme Lowdown's appointment as the Team Principal announced last week. Negotiations have been active all year.

Read more
McLaren takes the 2024 F1 Championship as Norris wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw cars crashing into each other in the first turn of the first lap. Two drivers made incredible advances from the back of the starting grid. When the checkered flag waved, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the race, with Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing second and third, respectively.

Despite both drivers finishing on the winner's podium, Ferrari could not catch up with McLaren in the season's championship points total.  The 2024 season comes to a close, with McLaren taking on the Constructors' Championship title for the first time since 1998.
Lando Norris wins the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start when, on the first turn, Red Bull's Max Verstappen appeared to catch McLaren driver Oscar Piastri's left rear wheel, spinning Piastri off the track. Verstappen, penalized later for the collision with a 10-second wait at his pit stop, spun around on the track but could continue.

Read more