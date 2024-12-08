 Skip to main content
McLaren takes the 2024 F1 Championship as Norris wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Courtesy of McLaren Racing

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw cars crashing into each other in the first turn of the first lap. Two drivers made incredible advances from the back of the starting grid. When the checkered flag waved, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the race, with Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing second and third, respectively.

Despite both drivers finishing on the winner’s podium, Ferrari could not catch up with McLaren in the season’s championship points total.  The 2024 season comes to a close, with McLaren taking on the Constructors’ Championship title for the first time since 1998.

Lando Norris wins the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start when, on the first turn, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen appeared to catch McLaren driver Oscar Piastri’s left rear wheel, spinning Piastri off the track. Verstappen, penalized later for the collision with a 10-second wait at his pit stop, spun around on the track but could continue.

So, almost immediately in the race, Piastri went from the second starting position to the back of the entire field of 20. Piastri finished in tenth place, good enough for one Championship point.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both gave Master Classes in overtaking during the race. Leclerc, who started the race in the 19th position rather than in the pit lane as last reported, eventually passed 17 other drivers, finishing third.

Hamilton, who raced for the last time for Mercedes before next year’s move to Ferrari, progressed from 17th position on the starting grid to fourth place.

2024 F1 Constructors’ Championship points

Team Constructors’ Championship points
McLaren 666
Ferrari 652
Red Bull 589
Mercedes 468
Aston Martin 94
Alpine 65
Haas 58
RB Honda 46
Williams 17
Sauber 4

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix results

Race finishing position Driver Team Championship points
1 Lando Norris McLaren 25
2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 18
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 15
4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 12
5 George Russell Mercedes 10
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 8
7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 6
8 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 4
9 Fernando Alonzo Aston Martin 2
10 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1
11 Alex Albon Williams 0
12 Yuki Tsunoda RB Honda 0
13 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 0
14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0
15 Doohan Alpine 0
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0
17 Liam Lawson RB Honda 0
18 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0
19 Franco Colapinto Williams 0
20 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0

Surprise finishes for the F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint and Qualifying event
Norris returned a favor, even though the team told him not to do it.
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

The F1 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Sprint race on November 30, 2024, and the  Qualifying event for the December 1 Grand Prix were both competitive with unexpected finishes. McLaren driver Lando Norris moved aside to let teammate Oscar Piastri finish first in the Sprint race, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen surprised everyone, including himself, when he won the pole position in the Grand Prix starting grid.
Qatar Sprint race results
Only six of the 24 Grand Prix races in 2024 were scheduled to include Sprint races. F1 includes Sprint races to add excitement to the weekend and give the drivers and teams a chance to pick up extra Championship points. The first eight finishers win sprint race points. The winner gets eight points, and each successive finisher gets one less. The driver who comes in eighth then gets one point.

In Saturday's Sprint race, McLaren's Lando Norris was leading when, just before crossing the finish line, he slowed down, moved over, and allowed teammate Oscar Piastri to win.

Read more
F1 Qatar Grand Prix practice and Sprint Qualifying results
The 2024 Constructors' Championship is still in tight contention
Formula 1 race cars during the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

This weekend is the next-to-last race in the 2024 F1 Grand Prix season. Qatar is in the desert in the Middle East, and the race events all happen at night when the temperatures aren't as hot as during the day.

The Qatar Grand Prix is a Sprint race, one of only six in the 24-race season. That means there's an additional, shorter race on Saturday before the Grand Prix Qualifying event and Sunday's Grand Prix.  Drivers (and their teams) can score up to eight Championship points that count for Drivers' and Constructors' Championships in the Sprint race.
What to watch for in the Qatar Grand Prix
Max Verstappen won the 2024 F1 Drivers' World Championship at last week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, but exciting competitive races remain.
Drivers' Championship
Max won the crown for the season, his fourth consecutive Championship, but the competition for second place is still tight, and it may foretell Max's biggest threats for the 2025 season. Verstappen will undoubtedly continue to rack up points, but the fight for second place is between McLaren's Lando Norris, currently with 340 points, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who has 319 points.
Constructors' Championship
The fight for the Constructor's title is still tight. McLaren has 608 points, Ferrari has 584, and Red Bull has 555. Red Bull's only hope to win the team crown is for both drivers, Verstappen and Sergio Perez, to finish in the top three places for both races and for McLaren and Ferrari to falter. That scenario is unlikely because Perez has had a dismal season (more on that below) plus McLaren's Norris and Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have been strong all season.

Read more
F1 supports GM/Cadillac as an 11th team for the 2026 season
General Motors F1 team will be called GM/Cadillac
General Motors GM-Cadillac F1 race car concept.

Following the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1 announced its support for General Motors to become the eleventh FIA Formula One World Championship team, starting in 2026. The team will be branded GM/Cadillac and will field two drivers.

The F1 application process, which began nearly a year ago in January 2024, still has additional steps to complete, but F1's agreement in principle with General Motors is a crucial milestone. Team branding was important in gaining F1's support, as was GM's consent to become an engine supplier and build its own race cars by 2030.
The significance of a GM/Cadillac F1 team
Formula 1 is due for significant changes with the next generation of F1 race cars. The technical rules and regulations for the new cars will be in force beginning in 2026. The specifications for the new race cars will require that they run exclusively on biofuels for the combustion engine in the hybrid power unit and that a greater portion of the power is sourced from batteries than the current rules require.

Read more