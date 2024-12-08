McLaren takes the 2024 F1 Championship as Norris wins the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Table of Contents Table of Contents Lando Norris wins the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 F1 Constructors’ Championship points 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix results

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix saw cars crashing into each other in the first turn of the first lap. Two drivers made incredible advances from the back of the starting grid. When the checkered flag waved, McLaren driver Lando Norris won the race, with Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing second and third, respectively.

Despite both drivers finishing on the winner’s podium, Ferrari could not catch up with McLaren in the season’s championship points total. The 2024 season comes to a close, with McLaren taking on the Constructors’ Championship title for the first time since 1998.

Lando Norris wins the 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Grand Prix got off to a thrilling start when, on the first turn, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen appeared to catch McLaren driver Oscar Piastri’s left rear wheel, spinning Piastri off the track. Verstappen, penalized later for the collision with a 10-second wait at his pit stop, spun around on the track but could continue.

So, almost immediately in the race, Piastri went from the second starting position to the back of the entire field of 20. Piastri finished in tenth place, good enough for one Championship point.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both gave Master Classes in overtaking during the race. Leclerc, who started the race in the 19th position rather than in the pit lane as last reported, eventually passed 17 other drivers, finishing third.

Hamilton, who raced for the last time for Mercedes before next year’s move to Ferrari, progressed from 17th position on the starting grid to fourth place.

2024 F1 Constructors’ Championship points

Team Constructors’ Championship points McLaren 666 Ferrari 652 Red Bull 589 Mercedes 468 Aston Martin 94 Alpine 65 Haas 58 RB Honda 46 Williams 17 Sauber 4

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix results