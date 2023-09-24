 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Babe Ruth explains how to swing a baseball bat in this incredible 90-year-old-video

Hitting a baseball is hard, but Babe Ruth makes it look easy

Joe Allen
By
babe ruth swinging a bat
New York Times Co. / Getty Images

We all know that hitting a baseball is not as easy as it may seem. You’ve got to be incredibly precise, and given the speeds that your average fastball hits, you have a remarkably narrow window to actually hit the ball. What’s also true, though, is that people have been swinging bats at balls for more than 100 years, and for a lot of that time, the best hitters have been getting paid quite a bit to do it.

One of the best hitters of all time was undoubtedly Babe Ruth, and in a recently resurfaced video, he offers a pretty succinct explanation of two different types of hitting. As the Great Bambino explains, there were two popular styles of hitting at the time. The first was called “choke-hitting,” and the second “swing-hitting.”

Choke-hitting vs. Swing-hitting

As Ruth makes clear in the video, choke hitters don’t use the full length of the back, and they plant their feet when they take a swing. As a result, their swings are less powerful, but this type of swing also gives a hitter more control over the bat and is more likely to lead to a hit as a result. That hit might not be a home run, but in theory, at least, it’s more likely to get you on base.

Related

Swing-hitting is, by contrast, a much bigger gamble. It involves putting your hands all the way at the end of the bat and putting all your weight on your back foot as you start your swing. As you move through your swing and attempt to hit the pitch, though, your weight shifts to your front foot, allowing for a much more powerful swing, but one that is also more likely to lead to a strikeout because you have less control over the bat. As Ruth says in the video, “I favor this style of hitting, and I often strike out.”

Recommended Videos

Almost 100 years later, these two styles of hitting are still dominant in professional baseball. As was the case in Ruth’s day, swing hitting is preferred by most batters, in part because it gives you a greater probability of hitting a big play. There are some times, though, when it makes more sense to choke hit, either to bat a run in or because you’re looking for some other tactical advantage. Ruth may have been one of the great hitters of all time, but even he knew that there was a balance to be struck between the two styles.

Would Babe have prospered in today’s MLB?

As this video indicates, Babe was not just a great hitter, he could be a very smart player as well. Given his talent as a hitter, though, many have wondered whether he would be up to snuff in the modern MLB. It’s impossible to solve that question, and it’s the kind of what-if that defines so much sports talk. Generally speaking, though, great players are great not because of when they played but because of their unique attributes, and those attributes usually transcend eras.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Costco has an exclusive Purple mattress you can’t get anywhere else, the PurpleRenew
A better night's sleep, exclusive to Costco
PurpleRenew mattress

Everyone loves a trip to Costco, with its thrilling variety of goods ranging from fresh flowers and enormous croissants to exclusive state-of-the-art mattresses. Purple, creator of the iconic purple gel-grid mattress, has teamed up with Costco to bring you a fantastic night's rest by way of the PurpleRenew. This special deal combines the legendary convenience, accessibility, and customer care of Costco with the superior comfort of a Purple.

Living on the grid
A Purple mattress is arguably the most distinctive kind of mattress you can find. Even in a marketplace saturated with appealing options for those looking to give their bed a complete makeover, it's hard to forget the soft and springy undulations of the Purple's specialized GelFlex grid. This gel-grid may seem at first to be less than cloud-like, but it's specially designed to bounce back to all kinds of pressure. It can even comfortably swallow up a raw egg pressed into it with no danger of cracking, according to Purple commercial legend.

Read more
Incredible video shows how hard it is for MLB players to actually hit a baseball
There's a lot of physics involved
baseball on pitchers mound

Playing any sport at a high level comes with the kinds of challenges that very few people are capable of meeting. That's why athletes get paid so well — they're capable of doing things that the average person simply can't. Among all the incredible feats that athletes accomplish, though, one of the most astonishing happens every time a batter steps up to the mound to try and hit a ball in the MLB.

Even the best hitters in baseball only successfully record a hit on two of every five of their mound appearances, and that's because hitting a ball well requires incredible precision. The video below, which was created by Business Insider, shows just how little room for error a batter has when they're about to take a swing at a pitch.

Read more
Apple has a classical music app you’ve probably never heard of, and just purchased a record label to support it
Apple says it now has the most classical music of any streaming service
Portland, OR, USA - May 7, 2023: Apple Music Classical and Apple Music app icons are seen on an iPhone. Apple Music Classical is a brand-new standalone streaming app for classical music lovers

 

Amazon Music, Spotify, or Apple Music — whether you're grinding through your work commute or unwinding in your safe space at home, music is a part of that, and your favored streaming app is how you listen to it. Some of us like to rock out to get mentally psyched for the workday, and some want to soothe their souls on the way home. While classical music may not be everyone's first choice when planning a playlist, it's grown in popularity over the last few years. Through social media like Instagram and TikTok, classical music is getting recognized more and more, and Apple wants it to get even bigger with an app you may not know it already released.

Read more