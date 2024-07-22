Hugh Jackman isn't sure whether he'll be back as Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s arrival in theaters is imminent, and with it, the return of Hugh Jackman’s Logan. Jackman has been playing some version of Wolverine since all the way back in 2000. In 2017, it seemed like he had hung up his claws for good with the critically acclaimed Logan, which sees the character meet what seems to be a permanent end.

Seven years later, though, he was drawn right back into the fray. In a recent interview with Collider, Jackman was asked whether he would be playing Wolverine again, and he seemed to understand that fans could no longer take him at his word.

“It literally does not matter how I answer this, Steve, because I’m clearly a liar. But what’s so great about my lie is I believed it. Fully. I fully believed it,” he explained.

Jackman said that the future is uncertain but added that he had really enjoyed playing the character in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“So, it doesn’t matter what I say. But I can tell you, Steve, I’ve actually never had more fun, ever, playing Wolverine than I did in this movie with these guys,” Jackman added.

Reynolds also weighed in on whether Deadpool and Wolverine might meet up at some point down the road. He said that this movie was not meant to be “a commercial for another movie,” and then added that he hopes audiences leave satisfied.

“It was really, genuinely meant to be a true one-off. Life is hard for a lot of people out there, and it’s been that way for a long time,” Reynolds said. “For people to walk out of the movie theater feeling like they just had the best two hours of their entire life, something that is unexpectedly moving, but still retains all that audacity and wild subversion that you come to expect with this character and this world.”