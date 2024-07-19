The final trailer may only scratch the surface of the cameos in this movie.

The hype for Deadpool & Wolverine continues to increase as we get closer and closer to July 26. As Marvel continues to release new sneak peeks for the highly anticipated superhero movie, we’re also learning more and more about the movie’s plot, and which characters we already know might show up.

The final trailer gives us a decidedly emotional spin on the story, focusing on Logan where we pick up with him at the start of the movie. This version of the character is burdened by his past, and no longer even remotely convinced that he’s the hero the world needs. Wade Wilson doesn’t accept that, though, encouraging him to buck up and help him save the world.

We’ve waited a very long time for this. #DeadpoolAndWolverine ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/LECGv6QiWu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 19, 2024

Things get interesting, though, when we see the return of Dafne Keen’s Laura, the child Logan was paired up with for most of Logan. Laura, who is a clone of Logan, confronts him. “You were always the wrong guy, until you weren’t,” she says, cutting through his own self doubts by reminding him that he knows how to come through when it matters.

Earlier trailers for Deadpool & Wolverine have leaned much more heavily into the comedy at the heart of the Deadpool premise, but this final trailer is much more earnest, suggesting that underneath all the jokes, this movie also has an emotional core. It’s unclear whether Keen has a major role here or whether she just gets one scene. There’s already been plenty of speculation about what cameos the movie might contain. Keen’s presence just confirms one more, but we may have only scratched the surface of what Deadpool & Wolverine contains.