Deadpool’s variant in new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer is on all fours

The entire summer movie season feels like it has been building toward a single event. Deadpool & Wolverine is headed to theaters on July 26, and promises to be a hilarious Deadpool movie and also a potential game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has now acquired 20th Century Fox’s catalog of characters.

The promotion for the movie is ramping up in the days leading up to the event, and a new trailer gives us another look at what the movie has up its sleeve. The promotional materials have leaned heavily into teasing Deadpool’s variants, as Deadpool and Wolverine are expected to spend some time traveling the multiverse in the new film. While there’s a female variant we likely won’t get to see until the movie itself, this latest trailer has revealed that one of Deadpool’s variants will be a little doggy that he carries around. The new trailer also features a sneak peak at Cowboy Deadpool, although once again we don’t get to see who will be playing him.

As you might expect, the trailer is also filled with various jokes and puns from the movie, some of which you may have heard before, and others that are new to this trailer. The folks at Disney are clearly in full-court press mode for this film, and the current tracking suggests the movie could open between $160 and $165 million. Of course, how much the movie actually makes will depend in part on reviews and word of mouth, but there’s certainly plenty of excitement about the return of both Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, and Hugh Jackman’s Logan.