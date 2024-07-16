 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Deadpool’s variant in new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer is on all fours

By
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Marvel Studios

The entire summer movie season feels like it has been building toward a single event. Deadpool & Wolverine is headed to theaters on July 26, and promises to be a hilarious Deadpool movie and also a potential game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has now acquired 20th Century Fox’s catalog of characters.

The promotion for the movie is ramping up in the days leading up to the event, and a new trailer gives us another look at what the movie has up its sleeve. The promotional materials have leaned heavily into teasing Deadpool’s variants, as Deadpool and Wolverine are expected to spend some time traveling the multiverse in the new film. While there’s a female variant we likely won’t get to see until the movie itself, this latest trailer has revealed that one of Deadpool’s variants will be a little doggy that he carries around. The new trailer also features a sneak peak at Cowboy Deadpool, although once again we don’t get to see who will be playing him.

Recommended Videos

10 MORE DAYS❗️

Experience #DeadpoolAndWolverine in theaters July 26. Get tickets now: https://t.co/Gsnkj23vxk pic.twitter.com/tAy6loSWJX

&mdash; Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 16, 2024

As you might expect, the trailer is also filled with various jokes and puns from the movie, some of which you may have heard before, and others that are new to this trailer. The folks at Disney are clearly in full-court press mode for this film, and the current tracking suggests the movie could open between $160 and $165 million. Of course, how much the movie actually makes will depend in part on reviews and word of mouth, but there’s certainly plenty of excitement about the return of both Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth, and Hugh Jackman’s Logan.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The 10 best Johnny Depp movies, ranked
Willy Wonka in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Johnny Depp put his career in a tailspin in the late 2010s and early 2020s. From domestic abuse issues to drug abuse, the talented performer lost roles in the Fantastic Beasts series and hasn't appeared in many big films during the last decade. Current struggles don't erase past successes, though. Depp is one of the best actors of the 1990s and 2000s. His skills range from comedy, drama, fantasy, horror, and everything in between.

Depp often transforms into characters who look nothing like one another, from pirate captains to chocolatiers in top hats. His willingness to get out of his comfort zone and pursue audacious characters defined his prime and helped him become a Hollywood legend. These are the best Johnny Depp movies of all time!

Read more
The 10 best tennis movies, ranked
Tennis movies are some of our favorite sports movies
Will Smith in King Richard.

Tennis may not be for every sports fan, but the competitive appeal must feel relatable to most, if not all, people who engage in other games. Unlike team sports like football, where you can rely on others in the group, tennis requires mental stamina and physical conditioning that puts all of the pressure on the single individual. A tennis match is a battle of attrition and juxtapositions of personalities, a one-on-one affair that has made for some great thematic material in Hollywood.

While many of the best tennis movies are biographical or documentaries, they still get the blood flowing with epic tales of rivalries and historical drama. Non-tennis fans might still love the romance or sexual tension in other films on the list, while some movies are not even about tennis but use the sport as a backdrop or in key scenes of the film. These are the best tennis movies for every type of sports fan to enjoy!

Read more
The best George Clooney movies of all time
He started with a No. 1 TV show and is now one of America's best movie stars — these top films are must-sees
George Clooney in Michael Clayton

George Clooney was born with a leg up. There's no point in denying his good looks and charisma, which were more than enough to make him a TV star. What made him a matinee idol of the kind we rarely see anymore, though, was his ability to break out of the shell that his good looks could have boxed him into. George Clooney can be whatever he needs to be. He can be a sexy, sly criminal, a lawyer who's dead inside, or a bumbling oaf trying to find his way home.

All of these roles work on Clooney, because he fits well in comedies and dramas. The peak of Clooney's powers is likely behind us at this point, but as he proved in his more recent movies, he remains one of the most charismatic leading men that Hollywood has. These are the best George Clooney movies that showcase what he can do, and they're just as varied as his whole career has been.

Read more