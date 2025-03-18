The first trailer for ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is here, and it’s playing the hits

It’s been more than 25 years since we’ve seen Happy Gilmore, and Netflix is ready to bring him back. The first trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 checks in on the titular golf prodigy now that he’s well into middle age, and is heavy on vibes but light on plot.

All we know for sure is that Happy feels a little intimidated by some of the pros who are golfing today, and that when we pick up with him, it’s been a while since he touched a golf club. The trailer also gives us a glimpse at some cast members returning from the first film, including Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller, plus newcomers like Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, and Sandler’s daughters Sadie and Sunny.

The trailer seems to understand that most people are just going to show up to watch Sandler be wacky, and there’s really nothing more needed. In speaking about the movie on The Tonight Show, though, Sandler said that he had worked hard to make sure the script really worked.

Recommended Videos

“It’s good. We worked hard on the script. We didn’t want to let anybody down,” he said. “People have been asking me for a long time. We’re really excited about it. We wrote our asses off. So many of the golfers are being nice and will be a part of it.”

The trailer also reveals that the movie will start streaming on Netflix on July 25. Hopefully its streaming premiere is still a big deal, and the movie is worthy of all the anticipation that has built up over the last 30 years.