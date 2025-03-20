 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The first teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio movie is here

This is DiCaprio's first collaboration with PTA

By
Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another
Warner Bros.

Few actors have worked with a more impressive lineup of directors than Leonardo DiCaprio, and now, the actor is adding Paul Thomas Anderson to that list. The first trailer for their collaboration, which is titled One Battle After Another, has just dropped, and it suggests that the movie may have more action than some of Anderson’s quieter films.

We don’t know much about the movie’s plot, but the teaser sees DiCaprio wielding a gun as well as the kind of imagery that would suggest plenty of action. We see a woman firing a machine gun, Sean Penn dragging someone away, and DiCaprio contemplatively sipping on a beer. Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and  Penn are all set to co-star in the film alongside DiCaprio.

One Battle After Another Teaser (2025)

The clip comes just a day after Warner Bros. announced that the movie would be moving from its original Aug. 8 release date to Sept. 28.

Recommended Videos

Although he has yet to take home any of the major awards, Anderson is a director who is always speculated to be a potential Oscar contender. Because we rarely know much about what his movies will actually be about until they’re released, though, it’s difficult to know whether this one will be a heavy-hitter, or be a little bit more like Inherent Vice.

Related

As one of the few directors whose name still demands attention among hardcore cinephiles, though, every Anderson project is eagerly anticipated, and that’s only more true now that we know it’s also the next time we get to see DiCaprio on screen.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Top picks for March: The best movies on Paramount+
Though a newer entry to the streaming world, Paramount+ has some good picks
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount Plus is one of the newer arrivals on the streaming scene, and while its roster is rolling out plenty of exciting streaming original and acquired shows, there are plenty of movies on Paramount Plus that are worth exploring. From the classic to the current and from the vintage to the very new, Paramount+ offers an excellent movie lineup that rivals any other streaming service, even Netflix.
That might seem hard to believe, but between its library of classic titles and the fact that Paramount still puts new movies out every year, there are few services that offer you more bang for your buck. Personally, I could spend all day perusing the streaming service without running out of interesting things to watch.

Interstellar (2014)

Read more
Must-see films: The best movies on Peacock this March
Peacock is a TV service, but it also has a great catalog of movies to stream, too
Jack Black in Bernie.

A fun bit of historic TV trivia is that the original NBC peacock logo was first implemented in 1956 to highlight the network's new color programming. Even though the logo has gone through numerous iterations since then, the network has stuck with the colorful bird, in one form or another, for going on six decades now. It’s fitting, then, that Peacock is known most for its TV programming, highlighted by shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, and the self-mocking (and hilarious) 30 Rock. If you are on Peacock for the shows, however, don't overlook that the platform is also home to a number of great movies spanning cinema history, including everything from great comedy to excellent sports movies.

Below, I've picked out some of the best movies available on the service. I was surprised to see just how many greats there are to choose from, and I'm confident that whatever you like to watch, you'll find something good below.

Read more
The best Netflix movies: Top picks for March
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
Netflix is, for many people, including myself, the first place you go when you're looking for great stuff to watch. And if I'm being honest, there's tons of crap to wade through. Thankfully, this list will help you find the best stuff right away.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney+ movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Maestro (2023)

Read more