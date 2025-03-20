The first teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Leonardo DiCaprio movie is here

Few actors have worked with a more impressive lineup of directors than Leonardo DiCaprio, and now, the actor is adding Paul Thomas Anderson to that list. The first trailer for their collaboration, which is titled One Battle After Another, has just dropped, and it suggests that the movie may have more action than some of Anderson’s quieter films.

We don’t know much about the movie’s plot, but the teaser sees DiCaprio wielding a gun as well as the kind of imagery that would suggest plenty of action. We see a woman firing a machine gun, Sean Penn dragging someone away, and DiCaprio contemplatively sipping on a beer. Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Penn are all set to co-star in the film alongside DiCaprio.

One Battle After Another Teaser (2025)

The clip comes just a day after Warner Bros. announced that the movie would be moving from its original Aug. 8 release date to Sept. 28.

Although he has yet to take home any of the major awards, Anderson is a director who is always speculated to be a potential Oscar contender. Because we rarely know much about what his movies will actually be about until they’re released, though, it’s difficult to know whether this one will be a heavy-hitter, or be a little bit more like Inherent Vice.

As one of the few directors whose name still demands attention among hardcore cinephiles, though, every Anderson project is eagerly anticipated, and that’s only more true now that we know it’s also the next time we get to see DiCaprio on screen.