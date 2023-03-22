Does your favorite Leonard DiCaprio movie make the list?

Since he first emerged as a major heartthrob in the 1990s, Leonardo DiCaprio has consistently been one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Thanks to his collaborations with some of the best directors in the world, and his insistence on choosing only the roles that he cares most about, Leo has established the kind of career that few modern Hollywood stars can match; he’s been in everything from great action movies to outright comedies.
These are the movies that most define Leo’s career and the ones that any new fan of the actor should check out first.
If you like the movies on this list, you should also check out our lists of the best Jonah Hill movies, the best Brad Pitt movies, and the best Bradley Cooper movies.
The biggest blockbuster Leo has ever made, Inception saw the actor loaning his talents to Christopher Nolan for the only time thus far. The two teamed up for one of Nolan’s most innovative projects, telling the story of a group of dream thieves who have been given the impossible task of implanting an idea into someone’s mind. As the leader of this group of thieves, Leo’s character is forced to deliver a heavy load of exposition, and he carries it off with aplomb. Leo is excellent in Inception, even if it’s the kind of role that was never going to nab him an Oscar.
Editors' Recommendations
- How to watch The Last of Us for free: Stream episode 7 now
- The 15 best war movies of all time, ranked
- The best Jonah Hill movies to watch online
- The best Ryan Gosling movies of all time
- Most video game movies are terrible, but these are the best ever made